ICC World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi: Previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, it is the second oldest functioning international stadium in India. Ticket prices for matches being held here start from INR 1000.
Get here all details about Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Get here all details about Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Delhi, the World Cup matches will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium. Originally established in 1883 as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and named after the nearby Kotla fort, it is the second oldest active international cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

On 12 September 2019, the stadium got renamed in memory of Arun Jaitley, the former DDCA President and Finance Minister. As of 2017, the Indian national cricket team had not lost a Test match at the ground for over 28 years and an ODI match for over 10 years.

ICC World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi Key Highlights 

Here are some key highlights of Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium:

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium

Location

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,Near Delhi Gate, Delhi

Seating capacity

41,842

Event 

ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023

No. of matches held 

05

Date

07 Oct, 11 Oct, 15 Oct, 25 Oct, and 06 Nov

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of five matches will be held in Delhi. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi.

Team

Date and Time (IST)

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

07 Oct at 02:00 PM

India vs Afghanistan

11 Oct at 02:00 PM

Afghanistan vs England

15 Oct at 02:00 PM

Australia vs Netherlands

25 Oct at 02:00 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

06 Nov at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Delhi will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. 

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats

Ticket Prices

East Stand Second Floor

Rs. 1000

East Stand First Floor

Rs. 1250

East Stand Ground Floor

Rs. 1500

Hill A

Rs. 10000

VIP Box

Rs. 10000

West Side Corporate Box

Rs. 10000

Source: Cricreads.com

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position. 

Related Links 

MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Ticket

Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad Ticket

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru Ticket

 

FAQ

How to book World Cup 2023 Match tickets for Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi?

The sale of tickets will begin from August 31. Fans can book their tickets via the official ICC portal.

How many World Cup 2023 Matches are scheduled at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium?

There are a total of 5 matches scheduled to take place in Delhi. All 5 ODI World Cup matches of 2023 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next