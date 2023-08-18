ICC World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Delhi, the World Cup matches will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium. Originally established in 1883 as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and named after the nearby Kotla fort, it is the second oldest active international cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

On 12 September 2019, the stadium got renamed in memory of Arun Jaitley, the former DDCA President and Finance Minister. As of 2017, the Indian national cricket team had not lost a Test match at the ground for over 28 years and an ODI match for over 10 years.

ICC World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi Key Highlights

Here are some key highlights of Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium:

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Location Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,Near Delhi Gate, Delhi Seating capacity 41,842 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held 05 Date 07 Oct, 11 Oct, 15 Oct, 25 Oct, and 06 Nov

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of five matches will be held in Delhi. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi.

Team Date and Time (IST) South Africa vs Sri Lanka 07 Oct at 02:00 PM India vs Afghanistan 11 Oct at 02:00 PM Afghanistan vs England 15 Oct at 02:00 PM Australia vs Netherlands 25 Oct at 02:00 PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 06 Nov at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Delhi will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices East Stand Second Floor Rs. 1000 East Stand First Floor Rs. 1250 East Stand Ground Floor Rs. 1500 Hill A Rs. 10000 VIP Box Rs. 10000 West Side Corporate Box Rs. 10000

Source: Cricreads.com

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.

Related Links