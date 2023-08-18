ICC World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
In Delhi, the World Cup matches will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium. Originally established in 1883 as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and named after the nearby Kotla fort, it is the second oldest active international cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
On 12 September 2019, the stadium got renamed in memory of Arun Jaitley, the former DDCA President and Finance Minister. As of 2017, the Indian national cricket team had not lost a Test match at the ground for over 28 years and an ODI match for over 10 years.
ICC World Cup 2023 Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi Key Highlights
Here are some key highlights of Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium:
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
|
Location
|
Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,Near Delhi Gate, Delhi
|
Seating capacity
|
41,842
|
Event
|
ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023
|
No. of matches held
|
05
|
Date
|
07 Oct, 11 Oct, 15 Oct, 25 Oct, and 06 Nov
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi World Cup 2023 Match Schedule
A total of five matches will be held in Delhi. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi.
|
Team
|
Date and Time (IST)
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|
07 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
India vs Afghanistan
|
11 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Afghanistan vs England
|
15 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Australia vs Netherlands
|
25 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|
06 Nov at 02:00 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Delhi
The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Delhi will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.
Here are the details of the ticket prices:
|
Available Seats
|
Ticket Prices
|
East Stand Second Floor
|
Rs. 1000
|
East Stand First Floor
|
Rs. 1250
|
East Stand Ground Floor
|
Rs. 1500
|
Hill A
|
Rs. 10000
|
VIP Box
|
Rs. 10000
|
West Side Corporate Box
|
Rs. 10000
Source: Cricreads.com
The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.
