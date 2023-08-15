ICC World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: The second-oldest cricket stadium will host 5 matches in the coming ODI World Cup 2023. here are the details regarding the matches being held in Chennai and their tickets.
Get here all details about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Get here all details about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: The ICC OMen's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Also known as the Chepauk Stadium, the Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium, is named after M. A. Chidambaram Chettiar, the former president of the BCCI. it is the second-oldest cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home ground of the second-most successful and perhaps the most loved IPL (Indian Premier League) team, Chennai Super Kings.

ICC World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Key Highlights 

Here are some key highlights of MA Chidambaram Stadium:

MA Chidambaram Stadium

Location

Wallajah Road, Chepauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Seating capacity

50,000

Event 

ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023

No. of matches held 

05

Date

08 Oct, 13 Oct, 18 Oct, 23 Oct, and 27 Oct

Related | Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

Related | M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Team

Date and Time (IST)

India vs Australia

08 Oct at 02:00 PM

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

13 Oct at 02:00 PM

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

18 Oct at 02:00 PM

Afghanistan vs Pakistan

23 Oct at 02:00 PM

Pakistan vs South Africa

27 Oct at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Chennai will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. 

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats

Ticket Prices

Lower Tier

Rs. 2500

Pavilion Terrace

Rs. 1750

Anna Pavilion

Rs. 7500

Upper Tier

Rs. 8500

Hospitality Box

Rs. 10000

VIP Corporate Box

Rs. 10000

Source: Cricreads.com

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position. 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next