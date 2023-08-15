ICC World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: The ICC OMen's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Also known as the Chepauk Stadium, the Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium, is named after M. A. Chidambaram Chettiar, the former president of the BCCI. it is the second-oldest cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home ground of the second-most successful and perhaps the most loved IPL (Indian Premier League) team, Chennai Super Kings.

ICC World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Key Highlights

Here are some key highlights of MA Chidambaram Stadium:

MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Wallajah Road, Chepauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Seating capacity 50,000 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held 05 Date 08 Oct, 13 Oct, 18 Oct, 23 Oct, and 27 Oct

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Team Date and Time (IST) India vs Australia 08 Oct at 02:00 PM Bangladesh vs New Zealand 13 Oct at 02:00 PM New Zealand vs Afghanistan 18 Oct at 02:00 PM Afghanistan vs Pakistan 23 Oct at 02:00 PM Pakistan vs South Africa 27 Oct at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Chennai will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices Lower Tier Rs. 2500 Pavilion Terrace Rs. 1750 Anna Pavilion Rs. 7500 Upper Tier Rs. 8500 Hospitality Box Rs. 10000 VIP Corporate Box Rs. 10000

Source: Cricreads.com

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.