ICC World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: The ICC OMen's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
Also known as the Chepauk Stadium, the Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium, is named after M. A. Chidambaram Chettiar, the former president of the BCCI. it is the second-oldest cricket stadium in India, after Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home ground of the second-most successful and perhaps the most loved IPL (Indian Premier League) team, Chennai Super Kings.
ICC World Cup 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Key Highlights
Here are some key highlights of MA Chidambaram Stadium:
|
MA Chidambaram Stadium
|
Location
|
Wallajah Road, Chepauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
Seating capacity
|
50,000
|
Event
|
ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023
|
No. of matches held
|
05
|
Date
|
08 Oct, 13 Oct, 18 Oct, 23 Oct, and 27 Oct
Related | Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
Related | M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai World Cup 2023 Match Schedule
Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
|
Team
|
Date and Time (IST)
|
India vs Australia
|
08 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|
13 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|
18 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|
23 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Pakistan vs South Africa
|
27 Oct at 02:00 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai
The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Chennai will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.
Here are the details of the ticket prices:
|
Available Seats
|
Ticket Prices
|
Lower Tier
|
Rs. 2500
|
Pavilion Terrace
|
Rs. 1750
|
Anna Pavilion
|
Rs. 7500
|
Upper Tier
|
Rs. 8500
|
Hospitality Box
|
Rs. 10000
|
VIP Corporate Box
|
Rs. 10000
Source: Cricreads.com
The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.