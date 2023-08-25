How to Book ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets Online: Buy Ticket in Easy Steps

Cricket fans are all over the Moon right now. One of the biggest tournaments of the sport, the ODI (One Day International) World Cup 2023 dates have officially been announced. The much anticipated World Cup tournament will kickoff on October 5, 2023, with the opening match between England and New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. For the first time in a decade, India is hosting the ODI World Cup. 10 Indian cities have been selected to host the tournament:

Ahmedabad

Hyderabad

Dharamsala

Delhi

Chennai

Lucknow

Kolkata

Pune

Bengaluru

Mumbai

The ICC (International Cricket Council) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have announced that the sale of the tickets for the World Cup will be held in several different phases, beginning August 25.

25 August Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches 30 August India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram 31 August India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune 1 September India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai 2 September India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata 3 September India matches at Ahmedabad 15 September Semi-Finals and Final

Where to buy tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

You can buy tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup from the official website of ICC. Fans can register themselves on https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register to receive one sale new first ahead of the actual sale of tickets. The registrations will begin from 15:30 Hrs (or 03:30 PM) IST, on August 25.

You need to use BookMyShow to buy official tickets for the tournament.

How to buy tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Online? Step-by-step process

ICC has collaborated with BookMyShow for the sale of tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup. For your convenience, we are providing a step-by-step guide to buying tickets to see your favourite mathes and teams. Here is what you need to know.

Visit this page .

On the left side of the page, you will find the 'Filter' option. Choose your preferred city where you would like to see a match.

Once you have chosen the city, you will see the matches being held in the city at the bottom. Choose the match that you want to see.

Click on the ‘B ook ’ option.

ook If you already have an account, then you will be redirected directly to the booking page.

If you do not have an account, then you need to create one.

Select how many seats you want and choose the seat of your preference.

Make the payment and you are all set.

The World Cup 2023 is yet to begin, but we are optimistic that it will be an entertaining and captivating event. Cricket fans all across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament. It will be worthwhile to see which team will ultimately be crowned as the champions.

