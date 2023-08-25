ICC World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Hyderabad, the World Cup matches will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Named after the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, the stadium is spread across 15 acres of land. With a seating capacity of 55,000, the stadium will host 3 matches for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Key Highlights

Here are some key highlights of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Location Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, India Seating capacity 55,000 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held 03 Date 06 Oct, 09 Oct, and 10 Oct

World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of three matches will be held in Hyderabad. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Team Date and Time (IST) Netherlands vs Pakistan 06 Oct at 02:00 PM Netherlands vs New Zealand 09 Oct at 02:00 PM Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 10 Oct at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host 3 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of tickets for matches being held in Hyderabad will begin on August 25. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of BpokMyShow. Here is the step-by-step guide to buying the tickets from the website.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices Mohammed Azharuddin pavilion terrace 1 and 2 Rs. 1000 Elite Lounge Rs. 7500 South Pavilion West Ground Floor Rs. 9000 North Pavilion East Ground Floor Rs. 9000 VIP Box Rs. 19000 Corporate Box Rs. 10000

The sale of tickets has begun. If you want to secure your position at buying the tickets to see your favourite team(s) Hyderabad, then you need to register yourself on https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

