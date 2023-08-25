ICC World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: With a seating capacity of 55,000, the stadium will host three ODI World Cup matches. Here are the details regarding the tickets for the tournament.
Get here all details about Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Hyderabad, the World Cup matches will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Named after the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, the stadium is spread across 15 acres of land. With a seating capacity of 55,000, the stadium will host 3 matches for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. 

Also Read | How to Book ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets Online?

ICC World Cup 2023 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Key Highlights 

Here are some key highlights of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Location

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Seating capacity

55,000

Event 

ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023

No. of matches held 

03

Date

06 Oct, 09 Oct, and 10 Oct

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Hyderabad World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of three matches will be held in Hyderabad. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Team

Date and Time (IST)

Netherlands vs Pakistan

06 Oct at 02:00 PM

Netherlands vs New Zealand

09 Oct at 02:00 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

10 Oct at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host 3 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of tickets for matches being held in Hyderabad will begin on August 25. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of BpokMyShow. Here is the step-by-step guide to buying the tickets from the website. 

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats

Ticket Prices

Mohammed Azharuddin pavilion terrace 1 and 2

Rs. 1000

Elite Lounge

Rs. 7500

South Pavilion West Ground Floor

Rs. 9000

North Pavilion East Ground Floor

Rs. 9000

VIP Box

Rs. 19000

Corporate Box

Rs. 10000

Source: Cricreads.com

The sale of tickets has begun. If you want to secure your position at buying the tickets to see your favourite team(s) Hyderabad, then you need to register yourself on https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

