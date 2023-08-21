ICC World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Lucknow, the World Cup matches will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Commonly known as the Ekana Sports Stadium, it is the fifth largest international cricket stadium in India, with the capacity to hold 50,000 spectators.

ICC World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Key Highlights

Here are some key highlights of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium:

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Ekana Sportz City, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow Seating capacity 50,000 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held 05 Date 12 Oct, 16 Oct, 21 Oct, 29 Oct, and 03 Nov

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of five matches will be held in Lucknow. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Team Date and Time (IST) Australia vs South Africa 02 Oct at 02:00 PM Australia vs Sri Lanka 16 Oct at 02:00 PM Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 21 Oct at 02:00 PM India vs England 29 Oct at 02:00 PM Afghanistan vs Netherlands 03 Nov at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Lucknow will begin on September 1. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices East Stand Second Floor Rs. 1000 East Stand First Floor Rs. 1250 East Stand Ground Floor Rs. 1500 Hill A Rs. 10000 VIP Box Rs. 10000 West Side Corporate Box Rs. 10000

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.

