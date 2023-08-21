ICC World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Commonly referred to as the Ekana Sports Stadium, it is the fifth-largest cricket stadium in the world. The stadium will host a total of 05 ODI World Cup Matches.
World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Lucknow, the World Cup matches will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Commonly known as the Ekana Sports Stadium, it is the fifth largest international cricket stadium in India, with the capacity to hold 50,000 spectators. 

ICC World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Key Highlights 

Here are some key highlights of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium:

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Location

Ekana Sportz City, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow

Seating capacity

50,000

Event 

ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023

No. of matches held 

05

Date

12 Oct, 16 Oct, 21 Oct, 29 Oct, and 03 Nov

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of five matches will be held in Lucknow. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

 

Team

Date and Time (IST)

Australia vs South Africa

02 Oct at 02:00 PM

Australia vs Sri Lanka

16 Oct at 02:00 PM

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

21 Oct at 02:00 PM

India vs England

29 Oct at 02:00 PM

Afghanistan vs Netherlands

03 Nov at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Lucknow will begin on September 1. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. 

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats

Ticket Prices

East Stand Second Floor

Rs. 1000

East Stand First Floor

Rs. 1250

East Stand Ground Floor

Rs. 1500

Hill A

Rs. 10000

VIP Box

Rs. 10000

West Side Corporate Box

Rs. 10000

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.

FAQ

How to book World Cup 2023 Match tickets for Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow?

The sale of tickets for matches being held at Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow will begin on September 1. You can book the tickets from the official portal of ICC.

How many World Cup 2023 Matches are scheduled at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium?

Five World Cup matches will be hosted in Lucknow. All five of the matches will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
