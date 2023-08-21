ICC World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
In Lucknow, the World Cup matches will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Commonly known as the Ekana Sports Stadium, it is the fifth largest international cricket stadium in India, with the capacity to hold 50,000 spectators.
ICC World Cup 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Key Highlights
Here are some key highlights of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium:
|
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|
Location
|
Ekana Sportz City, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow
|
Seating capacity
|
50,000
|
Event
|
ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023
|
No. of matches held
|
05
|
Date
|
12 Oct, 16 Oct, 21 Oct, 29 Oct, and 03 Nov
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow World Cup 2023 Match Schedule
A total of five matches will be held in Lucknow. Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
|
Team
|
Date and Time (IST)
|
Australia vs South Africa
|
02 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Australia vs Sri Lanka
|
16 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|
21 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
India vs England
|
29 Oct at 02:00 PM
|
Afghanistan vs Netherlands
|
03 Nov at 02:00 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Lucknow will begin on September 1. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.
Here are the details of the ticket prices:
|
Available Seats
|
Ticket Prices
|
East Stand Second Floor
|
Rs. 1000
|
East Stand First Floor
|
Rs. 1250
|
East Stand Ground Floor
|
Rs. 1500
|
Hill A
|
Rs. 10000
|
VIP Box
|
Rs. 10000
|
West Side Corporate Box
|
Rs. 10000
Source: Cricreads.com
The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.
