ICC World Cup 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Kolkata, the World Cup matches will take place at Eden Gardens. Built in 1864, it is the oldest cricket stadium in India. Often referred to as the “Mecca of Indian Cricket” and “Cricket’s answer to the Colosseum,” Eden Gardens is the second-largest cricket stadium in the country and the third-largest in the world. The stadium is also considered the birth of Indian cricket and boasts a capacity to hold 68,000 spectators.

ICC World Cup 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Key Highlights

Here are some key highlights of Eden Gardens:

Eden Gardens Location Maidan, B.B.D Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal Seating capacity 68,000 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held 05 Date 28 Oct, 31 Oct, 05 Nov, 11 Nov, and 16 Nov

Eden Gardens, Kolkata World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of five matches will be held in Kolkata. Here is the schedule of the 2023 World Cup matches being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team Date and Time (IST) Bangladesh vs Netherlands 28 Oct at 02:00 PM Bangladesh vs Pakistan 31 Oct at 02:00 PM India vs South Africa 05 Nov at 02:00 PM England vs Pakistan 11 Nov at 02:00 PM Semi-Final II 16 Nov at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Eden Gardens Kolkata

The Eden Gardens will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of tickets for matches being held in Kolkata will begin on September 2. You can purchase the tickets via the official BookMyShow website.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices Block (F1, C1, D1, G1, H1, AND K1) Rs. 650-800 Block (H and D) Rs. 1000-1200 Block (K and C) Rs. 1500-2000 Block L Rs. 1500-2000

The ticket prices will vary depending on the date and the teams playing on a particular date. The sale of tickets has now begun. Please register yourselves at https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register to secure your positions.

