Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Schedule, Process, Seat Matrix, Choice Filling & Fee Updates

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS courses has officially begun under the supervision of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The counselling is conducted for 85% state quota and all seats in private medical and dental colleges in Karnataka. Eligible candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2025 can now participate in the online counselling process, which includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting.

In this article, check complete details on Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, revised MBBS/BDS fee structure, seat matrix, choice filling steps, and other important instructions.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 – Round 1 Dates

Below are the official and expected dates for Round 1 of the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 as per KEA notifications and news reports: