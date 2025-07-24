Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Schedule, Process, Seat Matrix, Choice Filling & Fee Updates

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS courses has officially begun under the supervision of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The counselling is conducted for 85% state quota and all seats in private medical and dental colleges in Karnataka. Eligible candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2025 can now participate in the online counselling process, which includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting.
In this article, check complete details on Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, revised MBBS/BDS fee structure, seat matrix, choice filling steps, and other important instructions.
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 – Round 1 Dates
Below are the official and expected dates for Round 1 of the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 as per KEA notifications and news reports:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration (for Non-UGCET applicants)
|
July 7 – July 17, 2025
|
Document Verification (Offline)
|
July 18 – July 19, 2025
|
Round 1 Option Entry (Choice Filling)
|
Started from July 17, 2025
|
Mock Seat Allotment Result
|
Expected by July 29, 2025
|
Final Option Entry
|
July 29 – July 31, 2025 (tentative)
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
August 2, 2025 (expected)
|
Fee Payment & College Reporting
|
August 3 – August 8, 2025
Note: The schedule is subject to change by KEA. Keep checking the official portal – kea.kar.nic.in
Check Official Notification for KEA NEET Document Verification Date
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2025 Process: Step-by-Step Guide
Candidates seeking MBBS and BDS admissions in Karnataka must follow the official KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) counselling process. Below is a step-by-step breakdown of the entire Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling procedure:
Registration
- Visit KEA official website
- Register using NEET Roll Number and other personal details
- Upload documents as per the notification
Document Verification
- Attend offline document verification at KEA Helpline Centres
- Carry original and photocopies of all required documents
Option Entry (Choice Filling)
- Log in using your credentials
- Choose preferred medical and dental colleges based on rank
- Mock allotment will be displayed to help you revise preferences
Seat Allotment
- Round-wise seat allotment result will be published
- Seats will be allotted based on NEET rank, category, preferences and seat availability
Fee Payment & Admission Confirmation
- Pay the prescribed fee online
- Download admission order
- Report to the allotted college within the given time
How to Fill Choices in Round 1 (KEA Option Entry Process)
Candidates must carefully review their NEET UG 2025 rank, seat matrix, and college preferences before filling options. The choices once locked will be considered final for the seat allotment.
- Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
- Click on "UGNEET 2025 Option Entry".
- Log in using your CET number and password.
- Select and prioritize MBBS/BDS colleges and courses.
- Lock your choices before the deadline.
Note: Use the mock allotment to revise your preferences during the final option entry window.
Karnataka NEET Seat Matrix 2025 (Tentative)
|
Type of Institution
|
MBBS Seats
|
BDS Seats
|
Government Medical Colleges
|
~3,000
|
—
|
Private Medical Colleges
|
~7,000
|
—
|
Government Dental Colleges
|
—
|
~200
|
Private Dental Colleges
|
—
|
~2,500
Karnataka MBBS/BDS Fee Structure 2025 (Revised)
The Karnataka government has revised the MBBS and BDS course fees for 2025-26 across government and private colleges. Here's the updated structure:
Karnataka MBBS Fee (Per Year)
|
Quota Type
|
Annual Fee
|
Govt Medical Colleges (State quota)
|
₹65,100 & up to ₹110,100 (ESIC colleges)
|
Private Medical Colleges – Govt quota
|
Approx. ₹1.54 lakh
|
Private Medical Colleges – Private quota
|
₹8.11 lakh – ₹22.15 lakh
|
Deemed University – Management/NRI quota
|
₹17.5 lakh – ₹55 lakh
View the full MBBS fee PDF here
Karnataka BDS Fees (Per Year)
- Govt quota: Around ₹40,000–₹60,000
- Private college Govt quota: Similar to MBBS govt quotas
- Private/NRI quota: ₹2.5 lakh – ₹4.5 lakh+
All fees are inclusive of tuition only; hostel and other costs vary by institute.
View the full BDS fee PDF here
Documents Required for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025
- NEET 2025 Admit Card & Scorecard
- Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates
- Transfer Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate / Study Certificate
- Income Certificate (for applicable categories)
- Recent Passport Size Photos
- KEA Registration Form and Fee Payment Receipt
Karnataka NEET 2025 Counselling: Key Points to Remember
- KEA conducts centralized counselling for state quota and all private college seats.
- Only Karnataka-domiciled candidates can apply for state quota seats.
- Candidates must attend offline document verification before option entry.
- Mock allotment is only indicative—candidates can revise their choices.
- Failure to report to the allotted college within deadline leads to cancellation of seat.
The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 is a critical gateway for students aiming for medical and dental seats across the state. With updated fee structures, transparent counselling process, and a detailed schedule by KEA, aspirants are advised to stay alert and follow all guidelines carefully. Keep all documents ready, participate actively in option entry, and ensure timely fee payment to secure your seat in Karnataka's reputed medical institutions.
