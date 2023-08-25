ICC World Cup 2023 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: The ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5th. India is hosting the ODI World Cup for the very first time in more than a decade. The competition will take place in ten Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In Pune, the World Cup matches will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Inaugurated in 2007 along the Pune-Mumbai expressway, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium was built by an English architect, Michael Hopkins. The stadium is designed like a “deep bowl.” With a seating capacity of 37,400, the stadium will host 5 matches in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Key Highlights

Here are some key highlights of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium:

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Location Gahunje, Pune, Maharashtra, Seating capacity 37,400 Event ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 No. of matches held 05 Date 19 Oct, 30 Oct, 01 Nov, 08 Nov, and 11 Nov

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Pune World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

A total of five matches will be held in Pune. Here is the schedule of the 2023 World Cup matches being held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Team Date and Time (IST) India vs Bangladesh 19 Oct at 02:00 PM Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 30 Oct at 02:00 PM New Zealand vs South Africa 01 Nov at 02:00 PM England vs Netherlands 08 Nov at 02:00 PM Australia vs Bangladesh 11 Nov at 10:30 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of tickets for matches being held in Pune will begin on August 31. You can purchase the tickets via the official website of BookMyShow. In case you need help in booking tickets for the MCA Stadium, then here is a step-by-step guide that will help you with the process.

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

Available Seats Ticket Prices North East Stand Rs. 1750 South East Stand Rs. 1750 East Stand Rs. 3500 West Stand Rs. 3500 South West Stand Rs. 7500 North West Stand Rs. 5000

The registration for the sale of tickets has begun as of August 25, 2023. You can register yourself on the official portal of the ICC. You can access the portal from here https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register. It is recommended that fans who would like to watch the World Cup 2023 in stadium register themselves on the portal so that they can secure their positions.