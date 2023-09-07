BCCI Announces Release of 4,00,000 Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup: Check Where and How to Buy

ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket tournament on the globe, the quadrennial Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup is due to commence on October 5, 2023. India is hosting this season of the World Cup and it’s also the country where the sport of cricket is revered in all walks of society. Roads are abandoned, shops are shut and offices are closed on the occasions of important games in India. The craze for cricket among Indians is unreal.

As such, it was no surprise that the tickets for the 2023 ICC World Cup were sold out within hours. Even the official sites crashed due to excess traffic. Fans would do just about anything to get their hands on a stadium ticket to witness the World Cup live.

Recently, shocking news emerged that the tickets for the India vs. Pakistan match on October 14 in Ahmedabad were being sold in the secondary market for ₹50,00,000. This prompted a viral memefest on social media and immense scrutiny of the BCCI and its World Cup preparations.

However, in some great news for cricket lovers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of 4,00,000 tickets for the 2023 ICC World Cup. You can check all the details about the announcement, the list of venues, the World Cup schedule, and how and where to buy tickets here.

BCCI set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. #CWC23



More Details 🔽https://t.co/lP0UUrRtMz pic.twitter.com/tWjrgJU51d — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Releases 4,00,000 Tickets

In a recent statement, the BCCI acknowledged the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and made a welcome decision that’s sure to please many fans.

“After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.” said BCCI in the statement.

BCCI also urged fans to hurry and secure their tickets quickly as interest in the World Cup is only expected to rise in the coming month. With so many sponsors and publicity, the 2023 ICC World Cup is on par to break all viewership records and deliver spectacular cricket action to fans all around the globe.

How to buy ICC Cricket World Cup Tickets?

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase soon.

BookMyShow is the official partner of the ICC World Cup 2023.

