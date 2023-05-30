IPL 2023 Winner: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Journey from Start to Winning IPL Final Match
After a riveting two months, the Indian Premier League has come to an end with a thrilling final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The two teams finished at the top of the points table and looked destined to play in the finals with their strong lineups and leadership.
Hardik Pandya commanded the Gujarat Titans, having successfully led the team to its maiden IPL title in 2022. Living-legend MS Dhoni again helmed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings and managed to secure the final spot a record 10th time.
The much-anticipated match faced a major setback on the designated date, May 28, 2023, when rain forced a delay to the reserved day: May 29. however, the subsequent day wasn’t any better either with rain pouring during the evening. Thankfully, the skies cleared at night and the match began without any delays.
IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings Win by Five Wickets
- In an explosive inning, Gujarat Titans registered a huge 214/4 total on the scoreboard.
- However, the play was interrupted due to rain when the Chennai Super Kings came to bat in the second innings. After two hours, the game resumed with a new target per the DLS method.
- CSK had to chase 171 runs in 15 overs. The team got off to a dream start and amassed 52 runs in the powerplay. However, GT got a second wind towards the end when Mohit Sharma dismissed Ambati Rayudu and MD Dhoni for consecutive deliveries.
- After an edge-of-the-seat last two overs, CSK emerged as the winner, thanks to Ravindra Jadega's magnificent finish.
- Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title and MS Dhoni sealed his name as the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League.
𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗢𝗙 #𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
CONGRATULATIONS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS 👏👏#CSKvGT | #Final | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/PaMt4FUVlw
IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Scorecard
Gujarat Titans Inning 214/4 (20)
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Wriddhiman Saha (wk) c MS Dhoni b DL Chahar
|
54
|
39
|
5
|
1
|
138.46
|
Shubman Gill st MS Dhoni b RA Jadeja
|
39
|
20
|
7
|
0
|
195.00
|
Sai Sudharsan lbw b Matheesha Pathirana
|
96
|
47
|
8
|
6
|
204.26
|
Hardik Pandya Not out
|
21
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
175.00
|
Rashid Khan c RD Gaikwad b Matheesha Pathirana
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
EXTRA
|
4
|
( B - 1, W - 2, NO - 0, LB - 1, P - 0 )
|
TOTAL
|
214 (4 Wkts, 20 Ov)
|
( 10.70 RUNS PER OVER )
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bowling
|
Bowler
|
Ov
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
NB
|
WD
|
Eco
|
Deepak Chahar
|
4
|
0
|
38
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
9.50
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
4
|
0
|
56
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14.00
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
4
|
0
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9.00
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
4
|
0
|
38
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
9.50
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
4
|
0
|
44
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
11.00
Chennai Super Kings Inning 171/5 (15)
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad
|
26
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
162.50
|
Devon Conway (wk) c MM Sharma b Noor Ahmad
|
47
|
25
|
4
|
2
|
188.00
|
Shivam Dubey Not out
|
32
|
21
|
0
|
2
|
152.38
|
Ajinkya Rahane c Vijay Shankar b MM Sharma
|
27
|
13
|
2
|
2
|
207.69
|
Ambati Rayudu c & b MM Sharma
|
19
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
237.50
|
MS Dhoni (wk) c David Miller b MM Sharma
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
Ravindra Jadeja Not out
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
250.00
|
DID NOT BAT: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
|
EXTRA
|
5
|
( B - 0, W - 4, NO - 0, LB - 1, P - 0 )
|
TOTAL
|
171 (5 Wkts, 15 Ov)
|
( 11.40 RUNS PER OVER )
Gujarat Titans (GT) Bowling
|
Bowler
|
Ov
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
NB
|
WD
|
Eco
|
Mohammed Shami
|
3
|
0
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9.67
|
Hardik Pandya
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
14.00
|
Rashid Khan
|
3
|
0
|
44
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14.67
|
Noor Ahmad
|
3
|
0
|
17
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
5.67
|
Joshua Little
|
2
|
0
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15.00
|
Mohit Sharma
|
3
|
0
|
36
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
12.00