IPL 2023 Winner: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Journey from Start to Winning IPL Final Match

After a riveting two months, the Indian Premier League has come to an end with a thrilling final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The two teams finished at the top of the points table and looked destined to play in the finals with their strong lineups and leadership.

Hardik Pandya commanded the Gujarat Titans, having successfully led the team to its maiden IPL title in 2022. Living-legend MS Dhoni again helmed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings and managed to secure the final spot a record 10th time.

The much-anticipated match faced a major setback on the designated date, May 28, 2023, when rain forced a delay to the reserved day: May 29. however, the subsequent day wasn’t any better either with rain pouring during the evening. Thankfully, the skies cleared at night and the match began without any delays.

Also Read:

IPL Winner List: Complete List of IPL Title Winners Team from 2008 to 2023

Highest Team Score in IPL (2008 - 2023)

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings Win by Five Wickets

In an explosive inning, Gujarat Titans registered a huge 214/4 total on the scoreboard.

However, the play was interrupted due to rain when the Chennai Super Kings came to bat in the second innings. After two hours, the game resumed with a new target per the DLS method.

CSK had to chase 171 runs in 15 overs. The team got off to a dream start and amassed 52 runs in the powerplay. However, GT got a second wind towards the end when Mohit Sharma dismissed Ambati Rayudu and MD Dhoni for consecutive deliveries.

After an edge-of-the-seat last two overs, CSK emerged as the winner, thanks to Ravindra Jadega's magnificent finish.

Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title and MS Dhoni sealed his name as the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Scorecard

Gujarat Titans Inning 214/4 (20)

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Wriddhiman Saha (wk) c MS Dhoni b DL Chahar 54 39 5 1 138.46 Shubman Gill st MS Dhoni b RA Jadeja 39 20 7 0 195.00 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Matheesha Pathirana 96 47 8 6 204.26 Hardik Pandya Not out 21 12 0 2 175.00 Rashid Khan c RD Gaikwad b Matheesha Pathirana 0 2 0 0 0.00 EXTRA 4 ( B - 1, W - 2, NO - 0, LB - 1, P - 0 ) TOTAL 214 (4 Wkts, 20 Ov) ( 10.70 RUNS PER OVER )

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Bowling

Bowler Ov M R W NB WD Eco Deepak Chahar 4 0 38 1 0 0 9.50 Tushar Deshpande 4 0 56 0 0 0 14.00 Maheesh Theekshana 4 0 36 0 0 0 9.00 Ravindra Jadeja 4 0 38 1 0 0 9.50 Matheesha Pathirana 4 0 44 2 0 2 11.00

Chennai Super Kings Inning 171/5 (15)

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad 26 16 3 1 162.50 Devon Conway (wk) c MM Sharma b Noor Ahmad 47 25 4 2 188.00 Shivam Dubey Not out 32 21 0 2 152.38 Ajinkya Rahane c Vijay Shankar b MM Sharma 27 13 2 2 207.69 Ambati Rayudu c & b MM Sharma 19 8 1 2 237.50 MS Dhoni (wk) c David Miller b MM Sharma 0 1 0 0 0.00 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 15 6 1 1 250.00 DID NOT BAT: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana EXTRA 5 ( B - 0, W - 4, NO - 0, LB - 1, P - 0 ) TOTAL 171 (5 Wkts, 15 Ov) ( 11.40 RUNS PER OVER )

Gujarat Titans (GT) Bowling