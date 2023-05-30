IPL 2023 Awards List: Check MVP, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Players, Fair Play and Other Awards Winners

IPL 2023 Awards Winners: Chennai Super Kings won the Tata IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 Award Winners

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with a bang. Chennai Super Kings emerged as the winner after a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The final was delayed by a day due to rain and there were chances the winner would be decided with a super over. Thankfully, that scenario didn't come to pass, and fans got a full game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Rain threatened to play spoilsport again during the reserve day as well and almost did too.

IPL 2023: CSK beat GT by five Wickets

  • GT recorded 214/4 batting first. Sai Sudharsan was the highlight, scoring 96 off 47 balls. However, rain interrupted play when CSK came to bat.
  • After more than two hours of delay, the match resumed at 12:10 AM, May 30. The target was reduced to 171 as per the DLS method.
  • Chennai Super Kings looks determined to win from the start itself. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad registered a total of 52/0 in the powerplay (4 overs). Noor Ahmad dismissed both Conway and Gaikwad while Mohit Sharma later sent back Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni on two consecutive deliveries.
  • The game was slipping away from CSK’s grasp when Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja crafted an outstanding comeback. Jadeja hit Sharma for a six and a four when 10 runs were needed off the last two balls, effectively winning the match.
  • Chennai Super Kings (171/5) beat Gujarat Titans (214/4) by five wickets. The overs and target were reduced as per the DLS method as rain delayed the match by over two hours.

However, CSK emerged as the winners and lifted their fifth IPL trophy.

IPL Award Winners 2023

IPL 2023 Champions

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023 Runner-up

Gujarat Titans

Orange Cap Winner

Shubman Gill (GT) - 890 Runs

Purple Cap Winner

Mohammed Shami (GT) - 28 Wickets

Most Sixes

Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 36 Sixes

Most Fours

Shubman Gill (GT) - 85 fours

Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season

Shubman Gill (GT)

Player of the final - Man of the Match

Devon Conway (CSK)

Emerging player

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Electric Striker of the Season

Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Best Catch of the Season

Rashid Khan (GT)

Fair Play Award

Delhi Capitals / Captain - David Warner

Gamechanger of the Season

Shubman Gill (GT)

Longest six of the season

Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 115 metres

