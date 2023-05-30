IPL 2023 Awards List: Check MVP, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Players, Fair Play and Other Awards Winners

IPL 2023 Awards Winners: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with a bang. XX emerged as the winner after a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The final was delayed by a day due to rain and there were chances the winner would be decided with a super over. Thankfully, that scenario didn’t come to pass, and fans got a full game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Rain threatened to play spoilsport again during the reserve day as well and almost did too.

IPL 2023: CSK beat GT by five Wickets

GT recorded 214/4 batting first. Sai Sudharsan was the highlight, scoring 96 off 47 balls. However, rain interrupted play when CSK came to bat.

After more than two hours of delay, the match resumed at 12:10 AM, May 30. The target was reduced to 171 as per the DLS method.

Chennai Super Kings looks determined to win from the start itself. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad registered a total of 52/0 in the powerplay (4 overs). Noor Ahmad dismissed both Conway and Gaikwad while Mohit Sharma later sent back Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni on two consecutive deliveries.

The game was slipping away from CSK’s grasp when Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja crafted an outstanding comeback. Jadeja hit Sharma for a six and a four when 10 runs were needed off the last two balls, effectively winning the match.

Chennai Super Kings (171/5) beat Gujarat Titans (214/4) by five wickets. The overs and target were reduced as per the DLS method as rain delayed the match by over two hours.

Chennai Super Kings emerged as the winners and lifted their fifth IPL trophy.

IPL Award Winners 2023

IPL 2023 Champions Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Runner-up Gujarat Titans Orange Cap Winner Shubman Gill (GT) - 890 Runs Purple Cap Winner Mohammed Shami (GT) - 28 Wickets Most Sixes Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 36 Sixes Most Fours Shubman Gill (GT) - 85 fours Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season Shubman Gill (GT) Player of the final - Man of the Match Devon Conway (CSK) Emerging player Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) Electric Striker of the Season Glenn Maxwell (RCB) Best Catch of the Season Rashid Khan (GT) Fair Play Award Delhi Capitals / Captain - David Warner Gamechanger of the Season Shubman Gill (GT) Longest six of the season Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 115 metres

