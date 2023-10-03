[Updated] Glenn Maxwell Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Glenn Maxwell Stats 2023: Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that consists of mainly two types of players who are skilled with either striking with the bat or throwing the ball. However, some players are equally skilled in both aspects of cricket and are called all-rounders. There have been many great all-rounders in cricket history in every team.

India has Yuvraj Singh, Pakistan has Shahid Afridi, England has Ben Stokes, while Australia has Glenn Maxwell. The latter is among the best active all-rounders in cricket and is known for batting at the top or middle order while delivering effective spin bowling. Maxwell is an exceptional fielder too.

Glenn Maxwell was part of the Australian squad that won the 2015 World Cup and is known for his versatility in all formats. He can be a brilliant power hitter and technical batter depending on the cricket format.

Today, we take a look at Glenn Maxwell’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Glenn Maxwell Stats and Key Achievements

Glenn Maxwell is a versatile all-rounder who excels in batting, bowling and fielding. He can play the role of an explosive finisher or perform responsibly in tough conditions. As a spinner, Maxwell is tricky to judge by batsmen and is used in the primary bowling attack. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 7 129 98 Inning 14 118 90 Not Out 1 14 14 Runs 339 3495 2159 Highest Score 104 108 145* Average 26.07 33.6 28.4 Balls Faced 570 2803 1430 Strike Rate 59.47 124.68 150.97 100s 1 2 3 50s 0 23 10 Fours 33 333 176 Sixes 7 128 106 Catch 5 81 41 Stumping 0 0 0

Glenn Maxwell ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Glenn Maxwell has played in two ODI World Cups so far and was instrumental in winning the 2015 edition for Australia. He hit the second-fastest century in the World Cup in just 51 balls. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 16 Not Outs 3 Aggregate 501 Highest Score 102 Average 38.54 50s 2 100s 1 Ducks 1 Scoring Rate 169.26 Opened Batting 0 Catches 5

Bowling Overs 87.0 Balls 522 Maidens 2 Runs Conceded 513 Wickets 6 Average 85.50 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 2/43 Economy Rate 5.90 Strike Rate 87.00

Glenn Maxwell Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Glenn Maxwell has hit 6 international centuries, 1 in test cricket, 2 in ODIs and 3 in T20I.

Glenn Maxwell Total Runs

Glenn Maxwell has scored 5993 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 7 129 98 Inning 14 118 90 Runs 339 3495 2159

Glenn Maxwell Total Wickets

Glenn Maxwell has picked up 111 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in test cricket and ODIs.

Glenn Maxwell Bowling Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 7 129 98 Inning 9 102 66 Balls 462 3308 865 Runs 341 3054 1076 Wickets 8 64 39 BBI 4/127 4/40 03/10 BBM 4/127 4/40 03/10 Average 42.62 47.71 27.58 Economy 4.42 5.53 7.46 Strike Rate 57.7 51.6 22.1 4 wicket haul 1 4 0 5 wicket haul 0 0 0

Glenn Maxwell Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Glenn Maxwell is 104 in test cricket, 108 in ODI, and 145* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 4th or 5th position and manages to leave a lasting impact.

Glenn Maxwell Number of Catches in All Format

Glenn Maxwell has taken 127 catches in International Cricket.