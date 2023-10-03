[Updated] Glenn Maxwell Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Glenn Maxwell Stats 2023: Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that consists of mainly two types of players who are skilled with either striking with the bat or throwing the ball. However, some players are equally skilled in both aspects of cricket and are called all-rounders. There have been many great all-rounders in cricket history in every team.

India has Yuvraj Singh, Pakistan has Shahid Afridi, England has Ben Stokes, while Australia has Glenn Maxwell. The latter is among the best active all-rounders in cricket and is known for batting at the top or middle order while delivering effective spin bowling. Maxwell is an exceptional fielder too.

Glenn Maxwell was part of the Australian squad that won the 2015 World Cup and is known for his versatility in all formats. He can be a brilliant power hitter and technical batter depending on the cricket format.

Today, we take a look at Glenn Maxwell’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Glenn Maxwell Stats and Key Achievements

Glenn Maxwell is a versatile all-rounder who excels in batting, bowling and fielding. He can play the role of an explosive finisher or perform responsibly in tough conditions. As a spinner, Maxwell is tricky to judge by batsmen and is used in the primary bowling attack. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

7

129

98

Inning

14

118

90

Not Out

1

14

14

Runs

339

3495

2159

Highest Score

104

108

145*

Average

26.07

33.6

28.4

Balls Faced

570

2803

1430

Strike Rate

59.47

124.68

150.97

100s

1

2

3

50s

0

23

10

Fours

33

333

176

Sixes

7

128

106

Catch

5

81

41

Stumping

0

0

0

Glenn Maxwell ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Glenn Maxwell has played in two ODI World Cups so far and was instrumental in winning the 2015 edition for Australia. He hit the second-fastest century in the World Cup in just 51 balls. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

 

Batting & Fielding

Innings

16

Not Outs

3

Aggregate

501

Highest Score

102

Average

38.54

50s

2

100s

1

Ducks

1

Scoring Rate

169.26

Opened Batting

0

Catches

5

 

Bowling

Overs

87.0

Balls

522

Maidens

2

Runs Conceded

513

Wickets

6

Average

85.50

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

2/43

Economy Rate

5.90

Strike Rate

87.00

Glenn Maxwell Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Glenn Maxwell has hit 6 international centuries, 1 in test cricket, 2 in ODIs and 3 in T20I.

Glenn Maxwell Total Runs

Glenn Maxwell has scored 5993 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

7

129

98

Inning

14

118

90

Runs

339

3495

2159

Glenn Maxwell Total Wickets

Glenn Maxwell has picked up 111 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in test cricket and ODIs.

Glenn Maxwell Bowling Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

7

129

98

Inning

9

102

66

Balls

462

3308

865

Runs

341

3054

1076

Wickets

8

64

39

BBI

4/127

4/40

03/10

BBM

4/127

4/40

03/10

Average

42.62

47.71

27.58

Economy

4.42

5.53

7.46

Strike Rate

57.7

51.6

22.1

4 wicket haul

1

4

0

5 wicket haul

0

0

0

Glenn Maxwell Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Glenn Maxwell is 104 in test cricket, 108 in ODI, and 145* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 4th or 5th position and manages to leave a lasting impact.

Glenn Maxwell Number of Catches in All Format

Glenn Maxwell has taken 127 catches in International Cricket.
