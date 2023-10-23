Like every other sport, cricket too has a governing board that controls the administration and finances of the sport. These cricket boards play a crucial role in organising tournaments, managing player contracts, and generating revenue through broadcasting rights and sponsorships. At the international level, we have the ICC (International Cricket Council), which oversees the sport globally and organises major cricket tournaments such as the 2023 ODI Men's World Cup.

Apart from the ICC, each cricket-playing country has its own cricket board as well. So, let's take a look at the top 10 richest cricket boards in the world.

Top 10 Richest Cricket Boards

These are the richest cricket boards in the world:

10. NZC - New Zealand Cricket | $9 million 9. WICB - West Indies Cricket Board | $15 million 8. SLC - Sri Lanka Cricket | $20 million 7. ZCB - Zimbabwe Cricket Board | $38 million 6. CSA - Cricket South Africa | $47 million 5. BCB - Bangladesh Cricket Board | $51 million 4. PCB - Pakistan Cricket Board | $55 million 3. ECB - England and Wales Cricket Board | $59 million 2. CA - Cricket Australia | $79 million 1. BCCI - Board of Control for Cricket in India | $2.25 billion

Which is the world's richest cricket board?

The richest cricket board in the world is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI has an estimated net worth of $2.25 billion and is significantly richer than any other cricket board in the world.

Richest Cricket Boards in the World: An Overview

Let's learn a few things about the world's richest cricket boards:

1. BCCI

The Board of Council for Cricket in India is the richest cricket board in the world with a staggering net worth of $2.25 billion. One of the main reasons contributing to this massive net worth is the popularity of cricket in the most populous country in the world. Team India also has the biggest fan following out of all other teams in the world. Moreover, the global fan following of BCCI’s domestic league, IPL (Indian Premier League) has boosted the cricket board’s revenue by a lot.

2. CA

Cricket Australia is the second-richest cricket board in the world, with a reported net worth of $79 million. Also, the Australian Cricket Board is responsible for the world's second-most popular T20 competition after the IPL, the Big Bash League (BBL).

3. ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board is the third richest cricket board in the world. The England cricket team consistently enjoys a large fanbase, and they also get big crowds at the stadiums in all three formats. The ECB has a reported net worth of $59 million.

4. PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board comes in at the fourth spot on the list of the richest boards in the world. Cricket is massive in South Asia, and Team Pakistan too enjoys a huge fanbase. One of the reasons behind the revenue of PCB is the PSL (Pakistan Super League), which was launched in 2016. PCB has a net worth of $55 million, and they are the second-richest Asian cricket board.

5. BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is the fifth richest cricket board in the world. The BCB has made significant strides in recent years, with the national team's success and the popularity of cricket in Bangladesh contributing to its revenue. They have a reported net worth of $51 million, thanks to the growing popularity of cricket in the nation.

6. CSA



Cricket South Africa has a reported net worth of $47 million and is the 6th richest cricket board in the world. The CSA has a well-developed domestic structure, which includes List-A cricket and the Betway T20 Challenge. The South African board introduced the SA T20 in 2023, which is expected to generate more revenue for the board.

7. ZCB

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board is the 7th richest cricket board in the world. Cricket as a sport is slowly but surely getting traction in the South African country. With a net worth of $38 million, the ZCB is working towards improving its domestic structure and attracting more investment in the sport.

8. SLC

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has seen a decline in revenue and sponsorships, owing to the financial instability in the country. Team Sri Lanka used to be one of the best cricket teams on an international level; however, the revenue losses has created anger among the cricketers and their fans alike. The board is actively looking for ways to boost their revenue and reel in some sponsorships for the team.

9. WICB

The West Indies Cricket Board is the 9th richest cricket board in the world, with a net worth of $15 million. Just like the SLC, the WICB has also seen a loss of revenue in recent years. The West Indies Team, which used to be one of the, if not the most formidable, cricketing teams in the world, has seen a rapid decline in performance due to financial constraints. Their only major source of revenue is broadcasting rights from the CPL (Caribbean Premier League), which started in 2013.

10. NZC

The New Zealand Cricket Board is the tenth-richest cricket board in the world. Despite being one of the smaller cricketing nations, they have a net worth of $9 million. This is largely due to the consistently good performance of Team New Zealand in international tournaments and their ability to attract sponsors and secure broadcasting deals.

