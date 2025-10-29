CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February-March 2026, and students must be aware of the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 to prepare effectively. Knowing the removed topics helps students focus only on the important and updated sections of the syllabus, saving valuable study time.

This ensures a more targeted preparation for the upcoming exams. The CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 includes topics from key units such as Biotechnology: An Overview, Molecules of Life, Genetics and Molecular Biology, and Cells and Organisms, along with some practical experiments. Understanding these changes will help students plan their revision better and perform confidently in the final exam.