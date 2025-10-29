RRB JE Notification 2025
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 14:51 IST

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 highlights topics removed from key units such as Biotechnology: An Overview, Molecules of Life, Genetics and Molecular Biology, and Cells and Organisms, along with some practical experiments. Students should review these changes to focus on the updated syllabus for the CBSE Class 11 Exam 2026.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February-March 2026, and students must be aware of the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 to prepare effectively. Knowing the removed topics helps students focus only on the important and updated sections of the syllabus, saving valuable study time. 

This ensures a more targeted preparation for the upcoming exams. The CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 includes topics from key units such as Biotechnology: An Overview, Molecules of Life, Genetics and Molecular Biology, and Cells and Organisms, along with some practical experiments. Understanding these changes will help students plan their revision better and perform confidently in the final exam.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Exam 2026 should carefully check the deleted syllabus to avoid studying removed topics. Below is the list of CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Portions 2025–26 to help students plan their preparation effectively.

DELETED PORTIONS CLASS XI

  • Under Unit I: Biotechnology: An Overview

  • Chapter 1

  • Biotechnology: An Overview: Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends

  • Under Unit II: Molecules of Life

  • Chapter 1

  • Bio-molecules- Building Blocks: Sphingosine, Biochemical Transformations

  • Under Unit III: Genetics and Molecular Biology

  • Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics

  • Gene Interaction, Sex-Linked Inheritance, Extra nuclear Inheritance, Quantitative Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level

  • Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function

  • Regulation of Gene Expression, DNA Repair, Genome Organization

  • Under Unit IV: Cells and Organisms

  • Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life

  • Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity

  • Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development

  • Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, In-Vitro Fertilization, Animal and Plant, Development, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants

  • Practicals

  1. Recording practical results and safety rules in the laboratory

  2. Determination of bacterial growth curve

  3. Isolation of milk protein (Casein)

  4. Study of various stages of mitosis and calculation of mitotic index

  5. Preparation of karyotype

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025–26 covers essential topics that help students understand the fundamentals of biotechnology, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology. Students should go through the complete and updated syllabus carefully to prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2026. Check the given link to download the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

Understanding the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 helps students focus on the most relevant topics and avoid unnecessary preparation. By studying the updated syllabus, students can plan their studies efficiently and perform confidently in the CBSE Board Exam 2026.

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

