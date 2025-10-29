CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February-March 2026, and students must be aware of the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 to prepare effectively. Knowing the removed topics helps students focus only on the important and updated sections of the syllabus, saving valuable study time.
This ensures a more targeted preparation for the upcoming exams. The CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 includes topics from key units such as Biotechnology: An Overview, Molecules of Life, Genetics and Molecular Biology, and Cells and Organisms, along with some practical experiments. Understanding these changes will help students plan their revision better and perform confidently in the final exam.
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Exam 2026 should carefully check the deleted syllabus to avoid studying removed topics. Below is the list of CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Portions 2025–26 to help students plan their preparation effectively.
|
DELETED PORTIONS CLASS XI
|
|
|
|
|
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025–26 covers essential topics that help students understand the fundamentals of biotechnology, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology. Students should go through the complete and updated syllabus carefully to prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2026. Check the given link to download the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.
Understanding the CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 helps students focus on the most relevant topics and avoid unnecessary preparation. By studying the updated syllabus, students can plan their studies efficiently and perform confidently in the CBSE Board Exam 2026.
Also check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation