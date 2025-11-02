CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, removing specific topics and chapters across all subjects. This revised "deleted syllabus" is essential for students taking the CBSE Board Exam 2026, as it clarifies what content will not be assessed.
This document provides a comprehensive, subject-wise list of all removed topics and chapters for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students should consult this updated list, based on the latest CBSE and NCERT directives, to focus their study efforts on examinable portions, ensuring more efficient and targeted preparation for the upcoming board examinations.
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Science Subjects DELETED Syllabus 2025
CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus
CBSE has revised its curriculum during the 2020-21 session. Since then, no major changes have been made in the syllabus. The deletion was done to encourage students to be involved in practical activities rather than rote learning. Check the list of deleted topics here.
|
Chapter Number
|
Chapter Name
|
Eliminated/Deleted Topics
|
Topics Added
|
Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms
|
1
|
The living world
|
tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens.
|
-
|
2
|
Biological Classification
|
No change
|
-
|
3
|
Plant Kingdom
|
Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations
|
-
|
4
|
Animal Kingdom
|
No Change
|
-
|
Unit 2: Structural Organization in Animals and Plants
|
5
|
Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
Modifications of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf,
inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed
|
Description of family Solanaceae
|
6
|
Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
-
|
tissue systems in dicots and monocots.
|
7
|
Structural Organisation in Animals
|
Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of an insect (cockroach)
|
Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of a frog
|
Unit 3: Cell: Structure and Function
|
8
|
Cell-The Unit of Life
|
No Change
|
-
|
9
|
Biomolecules
|
|
-
|
10
|
Cell Cycle and Cell Division
|
No Change
|
-
|
Unit 4: Plant Physiology
|
11
|
Transport in Plants
|
Complete Chapter Revomed
|
-
|
12
|
Mineral Nutrition
|
Complete Chapter Revomed
|
-
|
13
|
Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
|
No Change
|
-
|
14
|
Respiration in Plants
|
No Change
|
-
|
15
|
Plant - Growth and Development
|
seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism.
|
-
|
Unit 5: Human Physiology
|
16
|
Digestion and Absorption
|
Complete Chapter Removed
|
-
|
17
|
Breathing and Exchange of Gases
|
No Change
|
-
|
18
|
Body Fluids and Circulation
|
No Change
|
-
|
19
|
Excretory Products and their Elimination
|
No Change
|
-
|
20
|
Locomotion and Movement
|
No Change
|
-
|
21
|
Neural Control and Coordination
|
reflex action; sensory perception;
sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear
|
-
|
22
|
Chemical Coordination and Integration
|
No Change
|
-
NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Biology
Soon after the revision of CBSE Class 11 curriculum, NCERT implemented the changes in the textbooks. This was done to ensure that students do not get confused and get the right information, which is required to pass their school examination. Check the NCERT Class 11 Biology rationalised content below for better understanding.
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
3–5
|
1.1 What is ‘Living’?
|
11–14
|
1.4 Taxonomical Aids
|
Chapter 1: The Living World
|
12 12 13
|
1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks
|
|
14
|
Summary (Para 2)
|
15
|
Question no. 10
|
40–41
|
3.5 Angiosperms
|
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
|
42–43
44
|
3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6)
|
|
45
|
Question no. 10
|
67–68
|
5.1.2 Modifications of Root
|
68–69
|
5.2.1 Modifications of Stem
|
Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
71
|
5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves
|
|
78–79
|
5.9.1 Fabaceae
|
81
|
5.9.3 Liliaceae
|
82–83
|
Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14
|
84
|
6.1 The Tissues
|
84–85
|
6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues
|
86–87
|
6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3)
|
87–88
|
6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4)
|
94
|
6.4 Secondary Growth
|
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
94–95
|
6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood
|
|
99
|
6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood
|
96–97
|
6.4.2 Cork Cambium
|
97–98
|
6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots
|
99
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11
|
100
|
7.1 Animal Tissues
|
101–102
|
7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue
|
102–103
|
7.1.2 Connective Tissue
|
104–105
|
7.1.3 Muscle Tissue
|
105–106
|
7.1.4 Neural Tissue
|
Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals
|
106–111 106–107
|
7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology
|
|
107–108
|
7.3.2 Anatomy
|
111
|
7.4 Cockroach
|
111–112
|
7.4.1 Morphology
|
113–115
|
7.4.2 Anatomy
|
120–121
|
Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)
|
121–122
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)
|
151
|
9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer
|
152
|
9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism
|
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
|
153
|
9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living
|
|
160–161
|
9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
|
175–193
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
|
194–205
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development
|
251 252 252 254
|
15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
|
258–267
|
Full Chapter
|
|
322
|
21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc
|
322
|
21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing
|
322–323
|
21.6.1 Eye
|
323
|
21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye
|
Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination
|
323–324
|
21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision
|
|
324–326
|
21.6.2 The Ear
|
327
|
21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing
|
328
|
Summary (para 3 and 4)
|
329–330
|
Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d)
|
433
|
|
Answers
|
435 438–445 447–451 455
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
|
|
458–463
|
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Updated Syllabus 2025-26
The table below comprises the names of units which are part of the latest syllabus for the 2025 exams. These chapters are intact with minor additions.
|
Unit Number
|
Chapter Name
|
Deleted Topics
|
Added Topics
|
I
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
-
|
-
|
II
|
Structure of Atom
|
-
|
Discovery of Electron, Proton, and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes, and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations.
|
III
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
-
|
Significance of classification, a brief history of the development of the periodic table
|
IV
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
-
|
-
|
V
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
-
|
-
|
VI
|
Equilibrium
|
-
|
-
|
VII
|
Redox Reactions
|
-
|
-
|
VIII
|
Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
-
|
-
|
IX
|
Hydrocarbons
|
-
|
-
Instead of removing topics, CBSE has deleted complete chapters from CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus. The chapters mentioned in the table below are no longer the part of CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2025-26.
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chemistry – Part I
|
V. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
|
Entire Chapter
|
Chemistry – Part II
|
IX. Hydrogen
|
Entire Chapter
|
Chemistry – Part II
|
X. s-Block Elements
|
Entire Chapter
|
Chemistry – Part II
|
XI. Some p-Block Elements
|
Entire Chapter
|
Chemistry – Part II
|
XIV. Environmental Chemistry
|
Entire Chapter
NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Chemistry 2025-26
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has followed the CBSE changes and rationalised its textbooks. The topics which have been removed from Class 11 Chemistry NCERT textbook includes the following:
|
Units/Chapters
|
Deleted Topics
|
Topics covered in Deleted Units
|
Chemistry - Part I
|
|
|
|
Complete Chapter
|
Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation. Deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea) Liquid State: vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations)
|
Chemistry—Part II
|
|
|
|
Complete Chapter
|
Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water, hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel.
|
|
Complete Chapter
|
Group 1 and Group 2 Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses. Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogencarbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium. Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses, biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium.
|
|
Complete Chapter
|
General Introduction to p -Block Elements Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds, Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses. Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements. Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties; uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses.
|
|
Complete Chapter
|
Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smog, major atmospheric pollutants, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes, green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategies for control of environmental pollution.
CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus
The 2025 exams are new, and students must start preparing for them. While doing the exam preparations, the students should be aware of the list of deleted topics that are no longer needed to study for the 2025-26 exams. Check the complete list of topics here and save it for future use.
|
Chapter Name
|
Deleted Topics
|
Added Topics
|
Chapter 1: Physical World
|
Complete Chapter
|
-
|
Chapter 2: Units and Measurements
|
Length, mass and time measurements; accuracy and precision of measuring instruments; errors in measurement
|
-
|
Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line
|
Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average Speed.
|
-
|
Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane
|
Relative Velocity, Acceleration Projectile
|
-
|
Chapter 5: Laws of Motion
|
-
|
-
|
Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power
|
conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies)
|
-
|
Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications.
|
-
|
Chapter 8: Gravitation
|
Geo-stationary satellites,
escape velocity changed to escape speed
|
-
|
Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
|
-
|
Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
|
Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications changed to Bernoulli’s theorem and its simple applications
|
-
|
Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
Greenhouse effect
|
|
Chapter 12: Thermodynamics
|
|
gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.
|
Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory
|
-
|
-
|
Chapter 14: Oscillations
|
Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.
|
periodic functions and their applications.
|
Chapter 15: Waves
|
Doppler effect
|
-
NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Physics
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks are revised every year to provide fresh and updated knowledge to students. The topics that are removed from NCERT Class 11 Physics textbooks include the following:
|
Chapters
|
Topics Deleted
|
Chapter 1: Physical World
|
1.1 What is Physics?
1.2 Scope and Excitement of Physics
1.3 Physics, Technology and Society
1.4 Fundamental Forces in Nature
1.5 Nature of Physical Laws
|
Chapter 2: Units and Measurements
|
2.3 Measurement of Length
2.4 Measurement of Mass
2.5 Measurement of Time
2.6 Accuracy, Precision of
Instruments and Errors in Measurement
Exercises 2.13, 2.14, 2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33
|
Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line
|
3.2 Position, Path Length and Displacement
3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed
3.7 Relative Velocity
Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9 and 3.23–3.28
Appendix 3.1
|
Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane
|
4.9 Relative Velocity in Two Dimensions
Exercises 4.12–4.14; 4.26–4.32
|
Chapter 5: Laws of Motion
|
Exercises 5.24–5.40
|
Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power
|
6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29
|
Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes
7.14 Rolling Motion
Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19,
7.21–7.33
|
Chapter 8: Gravitation
|
8.11 Geostationary and Polar Satellites
8.12 Weightlessness
Exercises 8.3–8.5, 8.22–8.25
Appendix 8.1
|
Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids
9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire
Exercises 9.17 – 9.21
|
Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
|
10.4.2 Venturi-meter
10.4.3 Blood Flow and Heart Attack
10.6.6 Detergents and Surface Tension
Exercises 10.21–10.31
Appendix 10.1
|
Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect
Exercises 11.21 – 11.22
|
Chapter 12: Thermodynamics
|
12.9 Heat Engines
12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps
Exercises 12.7 and 12.10
|
Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory
|
13.6.5 Specific Heat Capacity of Water
Exercises 13.11–13.14
|
Chapter 14: Oscillations
|
14.9 Damped Simple Harmonic Motion
14.10 Forced Oscillations and Resonance
Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),
14.20–14.25
|
Chapter 15: Waves
|
15.8 Doppler Effect
Exercises 15.20–15.27
|
Answers
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
In the table below the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Maths syllabus. Students must keep track of these topics and avoid them covering for their examination.
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Deleted Topics
|
Unit I: Sets and Functions
|
1
|
Sets
|
Power set
|
2
|
Relations & Functions
|
No Change
|
3
|
Trigonometric Functions
|
General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a.
|
Unit II: Algebra
|
4
|
Principle of Mathematical Induction
|
Complete Chapter
|
5
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
|
Polar representation of complex numbers. Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system. Square root of a complex number.
|
6
|
Linear Inequalities
|
Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables. Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables.
|
7
|
Permutations and Combinations
|
No Change
|
8
|
Binomial Theorem
|
General and middle term in binomial expansion
|
9
|
Sequence and Series
|
Arithmetic Progression, Sum to n terms of Special Series
|
Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry
|
10
|
Straight Lines
|
Intercept normal form. General equation of a line. Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.
|
11
|
Conic Sections
|
No Change
|
12
|
Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry
|
Section Formula
|
Unit-IV: Calculus
|
13
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
No Change
|
Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning
|
14
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
Complete Chapter
|
Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability
|
15
|
Statistics
|
Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.
|
16
|
Probability
|
Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation).
NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Maths 2025-26
Post changes to the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus, the NCERT has also revised its textbook for the subject. The topics that have been excluded from the new textbooks are mentioned below:
|
Chapter
|
Deleted/Dropped Topics
|
Chapter 1: Sets
|
1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3 Ques. 5
1.12 Practical Problems on
Union and Intersection of Two Sets
Exercise 1.6
Examples 31–34 and Ques.
6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Point in the
Summary on the Page Last Point in the Summary
|
Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions
|
3.5 Trigonometric Equations (up to Exercise 3.4)
Last five points in the Summary
3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and Cosine Formulae
|
Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 5: Complex Number
|
5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number
5.6 Quadratic Equation Example 11 and Exercise
5.3 Examples 13, 15, 16 Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13
(Miscellaneous Exercise) Last three points in the Summary
5.7 Square-root of a Complex Number
|
Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities
|
6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
Last three points in the Summary
|
Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem
|
8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques.
1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Last two points in the Summary
|
Chapter 9: Sequences and Series
|
9.4 Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) (up to Exercise 9.2)
9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series
Examples 21, 22 and 24
Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16, 20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
Point 3 and 4 in the Summary
|
Chapter 10: Straight Lines
|
10.2.4 Collinearity of Three Points (Examples 4–5 and Ques. 8, 13–14 in Exercise 10.1)
10.3.6 Normal Forms Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2
10.4 General Equation of a Line
Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3
Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous
Exercise) Fourth Last Point in the Summary
10.6 Equation of Family of Lines Passing Through the Points of Intersection of Two Lines
10.7 Shifting of Origin
|
Chapter 11: Conic Sections
|
11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse
|
Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
|
12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3
Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise),
Last Three Points in the Summary
|
Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 15: Statistics
|
15.6 Analysis of Frequency Distribution
Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in the Summary)
|
Chapter 16: Probability
|
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Random Experiment First Two Points in the Summary
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
|
Unit- 2: Relations
Topic 2.10 Types Of Relations
|
|
Unit-3 Mathematical Reasoning
Topic 3.1 Mathematical Reasoning
Topic 3.2 Logical Reasoning
|
|
Unit-6 Descriptive Statistics
Topic 6.1: Types of data
Topic 6.2: Data on various scales
Topic 6.3: Data representation and data visualization
|
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
If you are a class 11 board student and looking for any new updation or deletion being done to the syllabus, then you can refer to the article here.
PART A: Financial Accounting - I
Unit-2: Accounting Process
|
Topics Deleted
|
Unit-2 Accounting Process
Part B: Financial Accounting - II
Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship
|
Units/Topics
|
Incomplete Records
Difference between accounts from incomplete records and Statement of Affairs. Preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet.
NCERT Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
|
Chapter
|
Page No
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records
|
425–462
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapters 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting
|
463–491
|
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Subject Deleted Topics For 2025 Exam
|
Unit-3
Public, Private and Multinational Company
Added Topics
Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public-private partnership – concept
Deleted Topics
Multinational Company – Feature. Joint ventures, Public-private partnership – concept
|
Unit-5
Emerging Modes of Business
Deleted Topics
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope
|
Unit-7
Deleted Topics
Global Depository Receipt (GDR), American
Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation