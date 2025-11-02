CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, removing specific topics and chapters across all subjects. This revised "deleted syllabus" is essential for students taking the CBSE Board Exam 2026, as it clarifies what content will not be assessed. This document provides a comprehensive, subject-wise list of all removed topics and chapters for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students should consult this updated list, based on the latest CBSE and NCERT directives, to focus their study efforts on examinable portions, ensuring more efficient and targeted preparation for the upcoming board examinations. CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 11 Science Subjects DELETED Syllabus 2025 CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus CBSE has revised its curriculum during the 2020-21 session. Since then, no major changes have been made in the syllabus. The deletion was done to encourage students to be involved in practical activities rather than rote learning. Check the list of deleted topics here.

Chapter Number Chapter Name Eliminated/Deleted Topics Topics Added Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms 1 The living world tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens. - 2 Biological Classification No change - 3 Plant Kingdom Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations - 4 Animal Kingdom No Change - Unit 2: Structural Organization in Animals and Plants 5 Morphology of Flowering Plants Modifications of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed Description of family Solanaceae 6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants - tissue systems in dicots and monocots. 7 Structural Organisation in Animals Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of an insect (cockroach) Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of a frog Unit 3: Cell: Structure and Function 8 Cell-The Unit of Life No Change - 9 Biomolecules Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

Metabolic Basis for Living - 10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division No Change - Unit 4: Plant Physiology 11 Transport in Plants Complete Chapter Revomed - 12 Mineral Nutrition Complete Chapter Revomed - 13 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants No Change - 14 Respiration in Plants No Change - 15 Plant - Growth and Development seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism. - Unit 5: Human Physiology 16 Digestion and Absorption Complete Chapter Removed - 17 Breathing and Exchange of Gases No Change - 18 Body Fluids and Circulation No Change - 19 Excretory Products and their Elimination No Change - 20 Locomotion and Movement No Change - 21 Neural Control and Coordination reflex action; sensory perception; sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear - 22 Chemical Coordination and Integration No Change -

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Biology Soon after the revision of CBSE Class 11 curriculum, NCERT implemented the changes in the textbooks. This was done to ensure that students do not get confused and get the right information, which is required to pass their school examination. Check the NCERT Class 11 Biology rationalised content below for better understanding. Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 3–5 1.1 What is ‘Living’? 11–14 1.4 Taxonomical Aids Chapter 1: The Living World 12 12 13 1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks 14 Summary (Para 2) 15 Question no. 10 40–41 3.5 Angiosperms Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom 42–43 44 3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6) 45 Question no. 10 67–68 5.1.2 Modifications of Root 68–69 5.2.1 Modifications of Stem Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants 71 5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves 78–79 5.9.1 Fabaceae 81 5.9.3 Liliaceae 82–83 Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14 84 6.1 The Tissues 84–85 6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues 86–87 6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3) 87–88 6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4) 94 6.4 Secondary Growth Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 94–95 6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood 99 6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood 96–97 6.4.2 Cork Cambium 97–98 6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots 99 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11 100 7.1 Animal Tissues 101–102 7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue 102–103 7.1.2 Connective Tissue 104–105 7.1.3 Muscle Tissue 105–106 7.1.4 Neural Tissue Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals 106–111 106–107 7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology 107–108 7.3.2 Anatomy 111 7.4 Cockroach 111–112 7.4.1 Morphology 113–115 7.4.2 Anatomy 120–121 Summary (Para 2, 3, 4) 121–122 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c) 151 9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer 152 9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism Chapter 9: Biomolecules 153 9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living 160–161 9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 11: Transport in Plants 175–193 Full Chapter Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition 194–205 Full Chapter Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development 251 252 252 254 15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption 258–267 Full Chapter 322 21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc 322 21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing 322–323 21.6.1 Eye 323 21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination 323–324



21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision 324–326 21.6.2 The Ear 327 21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing 328 Summary (para 3 and 4) 329–330 Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d) 433 Answers 435 438–445 447–451 455 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text. 458–463

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Updated Syllabus 2025-26 The table below comprises the names of units which are part of the latest syllabus for the 2025 exams. These chapters are intact with minor additions. Unit Number Chapter Name Deleted Topics Added Topics I Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry - - II Structure of Atom - Discovery of Electron, Proton, and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes, and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations. III Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties - Significance of classification, a brief history of the development of the periodic table IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure - - V Chemical Thermodynamics - - VI Equilibrium - - VII Redox Reactions - - VIII Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques - - IX Hydrocarbons - -

Instead of removing topics, CBSE has deleted complete chapters from CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus. The chapters mentioned in the table below are no longer the part of CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2025-26. Unit Chapter Deleted Topics Chemistry – Part I V. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II IX. Hydrogen Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II X. s-Block Elements Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II XI. Some p-Block Elements Entire Chapter Chemistry – Part II XIV. Environmental Chemistry Entire Chapter NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Chemistry 2025-26 The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has followed the CBSE changes and rationalised its textbooks. The topics which have been removed from Class 11 Chemistry NCERT textbook includes the following:

Units/Chapters Deleted Topics Topics covered in Deleted Units Chemistry - Part I Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Complete Chapter Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation. Deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea) Liquid State: vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations) Chemistry—Part II Unit IX: Hydrogen Complete Chapter Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water, hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel. Unit X: s-Block Elements Complete Chapter Group 1 and Group 2 Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses. Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogencarbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium. Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses, biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium. Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements Complete Chapter General Introduction to p -Block Elements Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds, Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses. Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements. Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties; uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses. Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry Complete Chapter Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smog, major atmospheric pollutants, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes, green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategies for control of environmental pollution.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus The 2025 exams are new, and students must start preparing for them. While doing the exam preparations, the students should be aware of the list of deleted topics that are no longer needed to study for the 2025-26 exams. Check the complete list of topics here and save it for future use. Chapter Name Deleted Topics Added Topics Chapter 1: Physical World Complete Chapter - Chapter 2: Units and Measurements Length, mass and time measurements; accuracy and precision of measuring instruments; errors in measurement - Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average Speed. - Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane Relative Velocity, Acceleration Projectile - Chapter 5: Laws of Motion - - Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies) - Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications. - Chapter 8: Gravitation Geo-stationary satellites, escape velocity changed to escape speed - Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids Elastic behaviour changed to Elasticity

shear modulus of rigidity changed to shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only) - Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications changed to Bernoulli’s theorem and its simple applications - Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter Greenhouse effect Chapter 12: Thermodynamics isothermal and adiabatic processes

reversible and irreversible processes, Heat engine and refrigerator gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes. Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory - - Chapter 14: Oscillations Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance. periodic functions and their applications. Chapter 15: Waves Doppler effect -

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Physics The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks are revised every year to provide fresh and updated knowledge to students. The topics that are removed from NCERT Class 11 Physics textbooks include the following: Chapters Topics Deleted Chapter 1: Physical World 1.1 What is Physics? 1.2 Scope and Excitement of Physics 1.3 Physics, Technology and Society 1.4 Fundamental Forces in Nature 1.5 Nature of Physical Laws Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 2.3 Measurement of Length 2.4 Measurement of Mass 2.5 Measurement of Time 2.6 Accuracy, Precision of Instruments and Errors in Measurement Exercises 2.13, 2.14, 2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33 Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 3.2 Position, Path Length and Displacement 3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed 3.7 Relative Velocity Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9 and 3.23–3.28 Appendix 3.1 Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane 4.9 Relative Velocity in Two Dimensions Exercises 4.12–4.14; 4.26–4.32 Chapter 5: Laws of Motion Exercises 5.24–5.40 Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power 6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29 Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion 7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes 7.14 Rolling Motion Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19, 7.21–7.33 Chapter 8: Gravitation 8.11 Geostationary and Polar Satellites 8.12 Weightlessness Exercises 8.3–8.5, 8.22–8.25 Appendix 8.1 Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids 9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire Exercises 9.17 – 9.21 Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids 10.4.2 Venturi-meter 10.4.3 Blood Flow and Heart Attack 10.6.6 Detergents and Surface Tension Exercises 10.21–10.31 Appendix 10.1 Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter 11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect Exercises 11.21 – 11.22 Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 12.9 Heat Engines 12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps Exercises 12.7 and 12.10 Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 13.6.5 Specific Heat Capacity of Water Exercises 13.11–13.14 Chapter 14: Oscillations 14.9 Damped Simple Harmonic Motion 14.10 Forced Oscillations and Resonance Exercises 14.16 (p. 365), 14.20–14.25 Chapter 15: Waves 15.8 Doppler Effect Exercises 15.20–15.27 Answers In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 In the table below the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Maths syllabus. Students must keep track of these topics and avoid them covering for their examination. Chapter No. Chapter Name Deleted Topics Unit I: Sets and Functions 1 Sets Power set 2 Relations & Functions No Change 3 Trigonometric Functions General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a. Unit II: Algebra 4 Principle of Mathematical Induction Complete Chapter 5 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Polar representation of complex numbers. Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system. Square root of a complex number. 6 Linear Inequalities Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables. Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables. 7 Permutations and Combinations No Change 8 Binomial Theorem General and middle term in binomial expansion 9 Sequence and Series Arithmetic Progression, Sum to n terms of Special Series Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry 10 Straight Lines Intercept normal form. General equation of a line. Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines. 11 Conic Sections No Change 12 Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry Section Formula Unit-IV: Calculus 13 Limits and Derivatives No Change Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning 14 Mathematical Reasoning Complete Chapter Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability 15 Statistics Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances. 16 Probability Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation).

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Maths 2025-26 Post changes to the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus, the NCERT has also revised its textbook for the subject. The topics that have been excluded from the new textbooks are mentioned below: Chapter Deleted/Dropped Topics Chapter 1: Sets 1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3 Ques. 5 1.12 Practical Problems on Union and Intersection of Two Sets Exercise 1.6 Examples 31–34 and Ques. 6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Point in the Summary on the Page Last Point in the Summary Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions 3.5 Trigonometric Equations (up to Exercise 3.4) Last five points in the Summary 3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and Cosine Formulae Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction Full Chapter Chapter 5: Complex Number 5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number 5.6 Quadratic Equation Example 11 and Exercise 5.3 Examples 13, 15, 16 Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Last three points in the Summary 5.7 Square-root of a Complex Number Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities 6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables 6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables Last three points in the Summary Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem 8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques. 1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Last two points in the Summary Chapter 9: Sequences and Series 9.4 Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) (up to Exercise 9.2) 9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series Examples 21, 22 and 24 Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16, 20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Point 3 and 4 in the Summary Chapter 10: Straight Lines 10.2.4 Collinearity of Three Points (Examples 4–5 and Ques. 8, 13–14 in Exercise 10.1) 10.3.6 Normal Forms Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2 10.4 General Equation of a Line Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3 Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Fourth Last Point in the Summary 10.6 Equation of Family of Lines Passing Through the Points of Intersection of Two Lines 10.7 Shifting of Origin Chapter 11: Conic Sections 11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3 Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Three Points in the Summary Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning Full Chapter Chapter 15: Statistics 15.6 Analysis of Frequency Distribution Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in the Summary) Chapter 16: Probability 16.1 Introduction 16.2 Random Experiment First Two Points in the Summary

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 Unit- 2: Relations Topic 2.10 Types Of Relations Define and illustrate different types of relations: Empty relation and universal relation Examine whether the relation is equivalence or not Define a function as a special type of relation Categorize relations that are functions and nonfunctions

Types of relations: Empty relation, universal relation, reflexive relation, symmetric relation, transitive relation, equivalence relation Introducing a function as a special type of relation Examples and non-examples of functions Unit-3 Mathematical Reasoning Topic 3.1 Mathematical Reasoning Topic 3.2 Logical Reasoning Identify mathematically acceptable statements

Express the implications of the compound statement

Validate mathematical statements

Meaning of mathematical statements Negation

Compound statements

Quantifiers

Converse and Contrapositive of the statement

Implications

Validating statements

Solve logical problems involving odd man out, syllogism, blood relation and coding-decoding

Odd man out

Syllogism

Blood relations

Coding Decoding Unit-6 Descriptive Statistics Topic 6.1: Types of data Topic 6.2: Data on various scales Topic 6.3: Data representation and data visualization Organize raw data in discrete and continuous form.

Represent data on nominal and ordinal scales of measurement using pie charts and bar graphs.

Represent data on interval and ratio scales using histogram and frequency polygon.

Represent bivariate continuous data using a line graph

Choose an appropriate graph to represent data of various kinds

Data organization in increasing/decreasing order, using frequency table and in-class intervals of various length

Graphical representation of data using pie-chart/bar graphs/histogram using class intervals of equal and unequal length

Visualization of data using Excel Spreadsheet or any other computer-assisted tool

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 If you are a class 11 board student and looking for any new updation or deletion being done to the syllabus, then you can refer to the article here. PART A: Financial Accounting - I Unit-2: Accounting Process Topics Deleted Unit-2 Accounting Process Accounting for Bills of Exchange

Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note:

Definition, Specimen, Features, Parties.

The difference between a Bill of Exchange and

Promissory Note

Terms in Bill of Exchange:

Term of Bill

Accommodation bill (concept)

Days of Grace

Date of maturity

Discounting of bill

Endorsement of bill

Bill after the due date

Negotiation

Bill sent for a collection

Dishonour of bill

Retirement of bill

Renewal of bill

Accounting Treatment