Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 2, 2025, 12:18 IST

CBSE has updated the Class 11 syllabus for 2025-26, removing topics across all subjects. This "deleted syllabus" outlines content not assessed in the CBSE Board Exam 2026. This article lists all removed topics and chapters for Science, Commerce, and Arts, helping students focus on examinable portions for efficient preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, removing specific topics and chapters across all subjects. This revised "deleted syllabus" is essential for students taking the CBSE Board Exam 2026, as it clarifies what content will not be assessed.

This document provides a comprehensive, subject-wise list of all removed topics and chapters for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Students should consult this updated list, based on the latest CBSE and NCERT directives, to focus their study efforts on examinable portions, ensuring more efficient and targeted preparation for the upcoming board examinations.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Science Subjects DELETED Syllabus 2025

CBSE Class 11 Biology Deleted Syllabus

CBSE has revised its curriculum during the 2020-21 session. Since then, no major changes have been made in the syllabus. The deletion was done to encourage students to be involved in practical activities rather than rote learning. Check the list of deleted topics here.

Chapter Number

Chapter Name

Eliminated/Deleted Topics

Topics Added

Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms

1

The living world

tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens.

-

2

Biological Classification

No change

-

3

Plant Kingdom

Topics excluded – Angiosperms, Plant Life Cycle and Alternation of Generations

-

4

Animal Kingdom

No Change

-

Unit 2: Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

5

Morphology of Flowering Plants 

Modifications of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf,

inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed 

Description of family Solanaceae

6

Anatomy of Flowering Plants 

-

tissue systems in dicots and monocots.

7

Structural Organisation in Animals

Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of an insect (cockroach)

Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems of a frog

Unit 3: Cell: Structure and Function

8

Cell-The Unit of Life

No Change

-

9

Biomolecules

  • Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

  • Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

  • Metabolic Basis for Living

-

10

Cell Cycle and Cell Division

No Change

-

Unit 4: Plant Physiology

11

Transport in Plants 

Complete Chapter Revomed

-

12

Mineral Nutrition 

Complete Chapter Revomed

-

13

Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

No Change

-

14

Respiration in Plants

No Change

-

15

Plant - Growth and Development 

seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism.

-

Unit 5: Human Physiology

16

Digestion and Absorption

Complete Chapter Removed

-

17

Breathing and Exchange of Gases

No Change

-

18

Body Fluids and Circulation

No Change

-

19

Excretory Products and their Elimination

No Change

-

20

Locomotion and Movement

No Change

-

21

Neural Control and Coordination

reflex action; sensory perception;

sense organs; elementary structure and functions of eye and ear

-

22

Chemical Coordination and Integration

No Change

-

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Biology

Soon after the revision of CBSE Class 11 curriculum, NCERT implemented the changes in the textbooks. This was done to ensure that students do not get confused and get the right information, which is required to pass their school examination. Check the NCERT Class 11 Biology rationalised content below for better understanding.

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

3–5

1.1 What is ‘Living’?

11–14

1.4 Taxonomical Aids

Chapter 1: The Living World

12 12 13

1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks

 

14

Summary (Para 2)

15

Question no. 10

40–41

3.5 Angiosperms

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

42–43

44

3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6)

 

45

Question no. 10

67–68

5.1.2 Modifications of Root

68–69

5.2.1 Modifications of Stem

Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

71

5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves

 

78–79

5.9.1 Fabaceae

81

5.9.3 Liliaceae

82–83

Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14

84

6.1 The Tissues

84–85

6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues

86–87

6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3)

87–88

6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4)

94

6.4 Secondary Growth

Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

94–95

6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood

 

99

6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood

96–97

6.4.2 Cork Cambium

97–98

6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots

99

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11

100

7.1 Animal Tissues

101–102

7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue

102–103

7.1.2 Connective Tissue

104–105

7.1.3 Muscle Tissue

105–106

7.1.4 Neural Tissue

Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals

106–111 106–107

7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology

 

107–108

7.3.2 Anatomy

111

7.4 Cockroach

111–112

7.4.1 Morphology

113–115

7.4.2 Anatomy

120–121

Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)

121–122

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

151

9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer

152

9.9 Dynamic State of Body Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

Chapter 9: Biomolecules

153

9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living

 

160–161

9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 11: Transport in Plants

175–193

Full Chapter

Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition

194–205

Full Chapter

Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development

251 252 252 254

15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption

258–267

Full Chapter

 

322

21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc

322

21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing

322–323

21.6.1 Eye

323

21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye

Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination

323–324

21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision

 

324–326

21.6.2 The Ear

327

21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing

328

Summary (para 3 and 4)

329–330

Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d)

433

 

Answers

435 438–445 447–451 455

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

458–463

 

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Updated Syllabus 2025-26

The table below comprises the names of units which are part of the latest syllabus for the 2025 exams. These chapters are intact with minor additions.

Unit Number

Chapter Name

Deleted Topics

Added Topics

I

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

-

-

II

Structure of Atom

-

Discovery of Electron, Proton, and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes, and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations.

III

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

-

Significance of classification, a brief history of the development of the periodic table

IV

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

-

-

V

Chemical Thermodynamics

-

-

VI

Equilibrium

-

-

VII

Redox Reactions

-

-

VIII

Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques

-

-

IX

Hydrocarbons

-

-

Instead of removing topics, CBSE has deleted complete chapters from CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus. The chapters mentioned in the table below are no longer the part of CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus 2025-26.

Unit

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Chemistry – Part I

V. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Entire Chapter

Chemistry – Part II

IX. Hydrogen

Entire Chapter

Chemistry – Part II

X. s-Block Elements

Entire Chapter

Chemistry – Part II

XI. Some p-Block Elements

Entire Chapter

Chemistry – Part II

XIV. Environmental Chemistry

Entire Chapter

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Chemistry 2025-26

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has followed the CBSE changes and rationalised its textbooks. The topics which have been removed from Class 11 Chemistry NCERT textbook includes the following:

Units/Chapters

Deleted Topics

Topics covered in Deleted Units

Chemistry - Part I

 

 

  • Unit V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Complete Chapter

Three states of matter, intermolecular interactions, types of bonding, melting and boiling points, role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule, Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law, Avogadro's law, ideal behaviour, empirical derivation of gas equation, Avogadro's number, ideal gas equation. Deviation from ideal behaviour, liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea) Liquid State: vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations) 

Chemistry—Part II

 

 

  • Unit IX: Hydrogen 

Complete Chapter

Position of hydrogen in periodic table, occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen, hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial; physical and chemical properties of water, heavy water, hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel.

  • Unit X: s-Block Elements

Complete Chapter

Group 1 and Group 2 Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, anomalous properties of the first element of each group, diagonal relationship, trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii), trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses. Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogencarbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium. Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses, biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium.

  • Unit XI: Some p-Block Elements

Complete Chapter

General Introduction to p -Block Elements Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds, Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses. Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements. Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties; uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses. 

  • Unit XIV: Environmental Chemistry

Complete Chapter

Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution, chemical reactions in atmosphere, smog, major atmospheric pollutants, acid rain, ozone and its reactions, effects of depletion of ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes, green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution, strategies for control of environmental pollution.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Deleted Syllabus

The 2025 exams are new, and students must start preparing for them. While doing the exam preparations, the students should be aware of the list of deleted topics that are no longer needed to study for the 2025-26 exams. Check the complete list of topics here and save it for future use.

Chapter Name

Deleted Topics

Added Topics

Chapter 1: Physical World

Complete Chapter

-

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 

Length, mass and time measurements; accuracy and precision of measuring instruments; errors in measurement

-

Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 

Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average Speed.

-

Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane

Relative Velocity, Acceleration Projectile

-

Chapter 5: Laws of Motion

-

-

Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power

conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies)

-

Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications.

-

Chapter 8: Gravitation  

Geo-stationary satellites, 

escape velocity changed to escape speed

-

Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 

  • Elastic behaviour changed to Elasticity

  • shear modulus of rigidity changed to shear modulus of rigidity (qualitative idea only)

-

Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Bernoulli’s theorem and its applications changed to Bernoulli’s theorem and its simple applications

-

Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Greenhouse effect

 

Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 

  • isothermal and adiabatic processes

  • reversible and irreversible processes, Heat engine and refrigerator

gaseous state of matter, change of condition of gaseous state -isothermal, adiabatic, reversible, irreversible, and cyclic processes.

Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 

-

-

Chapter 14: Oscillations

Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.

periodic functions and their applications.

Chapter 15: Waves

Doppler effect

-

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Physics

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks are revised every year to provide fresh and updated knowledge to students. The topics that are removed from NCERT Class 11 Physics textbooks include the following:

Chapters

Topics Deleted

Chapter 1: Physical World

1.1 What is Physics?

1.2 Scope and Excitement of Physics

1.3 Physics, Technology and Society

1.4 Fundamental Forces in Nature

1.5 Nature of Physical Laws

Chapter 2: Units and Measurements 

2.3 Measurement of Length

2.4 Measurement of Mass

2.5 Measurement of Time

2.6 Accuracy, Precision of

Instruments and Errors in Measurement

Exercises 2.13, 2.14, 2.19–2.22, 2.24–2.33

Chapter 3: Motion in a Straight Line 

3.2 Position, Path Length and Displacement

3.3 Average Velocity and Average Speed

3.7 Relative Velocity

Exercises 3.5, 3.7–3.9 and 3.23–3.28

Appendix 3.1

Chapter 4: Motion in a Plane

4.9 Relative Velocity in Two Dimensions 

Exercises 4.12–4.14; 4.26–4.32

Chapter 5: Laws of Motion

Exercises 5.24–5.40 

Chapter 6: Work, Energy and Power

6.10 Various Forms of Energy: the Law of Conservation of Energy Exercises 6.24–6.29

Chapter 7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

7.10 Theorems of Perpendicular and Parallel Axes

7.14 Rolling Motion

Exercises 7.10, 7.18–7.19,

7.21–7.33

Chapter 8: Gravitation  

8.11 Geostationary and Polar Satellites

8.12 Weightlessness

Exercises 8.3–8.5, 8.22–8.25

Appendix 8.1

Chapter 9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 

9.2 Elastic Behaviour of Solids

9.6.2 Determination of Young’s Modulus of the Material of a Wire

Exercises 9.17 – 9.21

Chapter 10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

10.4.2 Venturi-meter

10.4.3 Blood Flow and Heart Attack

10.6.6 Detergents and Surface Tension

Exercises 10.21–10.31

Appendix 10.1

Chapter 11: Thermal Properties of Matter

11.9.5 Greenhouse Effect

Exercises 11.21 – 11.22

Chapter 12: Thermodynamics 

12.9 Heat Engines

12.10 Refrigerators and Heat Pumps

Exercises 12.7 and 12.10

Chapter 13: Kinetic Theory 

13.6.5 Specific Heat Capacity of Water

Exercises 13.11–13.14

Chapter 14: Oscillations

14.9 Damped Simple Harmonic Motion

14.10 Forced Oscillations and Resonance

Exercises 14.16 (p. 365),

14.20–14.25 

Chapter 15: Waves

15.8 Doppler Effect

Exercises 15.20–15.27

Answers

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

In the table below the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Maths syllabus. Students must keep track of these topics and avoid them covering for their examination.

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Deleted Topics

Unit I: Sets and Functions 

1

Sets

Power set

2

Relations & Functions

No Change

3

Trigonometric Functions 

General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a.  

Unit II: Algebra 

4

Principle of Mathematical Induction 

Complete Chapter

5

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 

Polar representation of complex numbers. Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system. Square root of a complex number. 

6

Linear Inequalities

Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables. Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables. 

7

Permutations and Combinations 

No Change

8

Binomial Theorem

General and middle term in binomial expansion

9

Sequence and Series

Arithmetic Progression, Sum to n terms of Special Series

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

10

Straight Lines

Intercept normal form. General equation of a line. Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.

11

Conic Sections

No Change

12

Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

Section Formula

Unit-IV: Calculus 

13

Limits and Derivatives 

No Change

Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning

14

Mathematical Reasoning 

Complete Chapter

Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability 

15

Statistics 

Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.  

16

Probability 

Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation). 

NCERT Deleted Syllabus Class 11 Maths 2025-26

Post changes to the CBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus, the NCERT has also revised its textbook for the subject. The topics that have been excluded from the new textbooks are mentioned below:

Chapter

Deleted/Dropped Topics

Chapter 1: Sets

1.7 Power Set, Exercise 1.3 Ques. 5

1.12 Practical Problems on

Union and Intersection of Two Sets

Exercise 1.6

Examples 31–34 and Ques.

6–7 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Ques. 13–16 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Last Point in the

Summary on the Page Last Point in the Summary

Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions

3.5 Trigonometric Equations (up to Exercise 3.4)

Last five points in the Summary

3.6 Proofs and Simple Applications of Sine and Cosine Formulae

Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction

Full Chapter

Chapter 5: Complex Number

5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number

5.6 Quadratic Equation Example 11 and Exercise

5.3 Examples 13, 15, 16 Ques. 5–8, 9 and 13

(Miscellaneous Exercise) Last three points in the Summary

5.7 Square-root of a Complex Number

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities 

6.4 Graphical Solution of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables

6.5 Solution of System of Linear Inequalities in Two Variables 

Last three points in the Summary

Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem 

8.3 General Middle Terms Example 17 and Ques.

1–3, and 8 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

Last two points in the Summary

Chapter 9: Sequences and Series 

9.4 Arithmetic Progression (A.P.) (up to Exercise 9.2)

9.7 Sum to n terms of Special Series

Examples 21, 22 and 24

Ques. 1–6, 12, 15, 16, 20, 23–26 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

Point 3 and 4 in the Summary

Chapter 10: Straight Lines

10.2.4 Collinearity of Three Points (Examples 4–5 and Ques. 8, 13–14 in Exercise 10.1)

10.3.6 Normal Forms Ques. 8 in Exercise 10.2

10.4 General Equation of a Line

Ques. 3 in Exercise 10.3

Ques. 2 (Miscellaneous

Exercise) Fourth Last Point in the Summary

10.6 Equation of Family of Lines Passing Through the Points of Intersection of Two Lines

10.7 Shifting of Origin

Chapter 11: Conic Sections

11.5.2 Special Cases of an Ellipse 

Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

12.5 Section Formula Exercise 12.3 

Ques. 4 and 5 (Miscellaneous Exercise), 

Last Three Points in the Summary

Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning 

Full Chapter

Chapter 15: Statistics 

15.6 Analysis of Frequency Distribution 

Ques. 6 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and last point in the Summary) 

Chapter 16: Probability

16.1 Introduction 

16.2 Random Experiment First Two Points in the Summary

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Unit- 2: Relations

Topic 2.10 Types Of Relations

  • Define and illustrate different types of relations: Empty relation and universal relation  Examine whether the relation is equivalence or not  Define a function as a special type of relation  Categorize relations that are functions and nonfunctions

  • Types of relations: Empty relation, universal relation, reflexive relation, symmetric relation, transitive relation, equivalence relation  Introducing a function as a special type of relation  Examples and non-examples of functions

Unit-3 Mathematical Reasoning

Topic 3.1 Mathematical Reasoning

Topic 3.2 Logical Reasoning

  • Identify mathematically acceptable statements 

  • Express the implications of the compound statement 

  • Validate mathematical statements 

  • Meaning of mathematical statements Negation 

  • Compound statements

  • Quantifiers

  • Converse and Contrapositive of the statement

  • Implications 

  • Validating statements

  • Solve logical problems involving odd man out, syllogism, blood relation and coding-decoding

  • Odd man out

  • Syllogism

  • Blood relations

  • Coding Decoding

Unit-6 Descriptive Statistics

Topic 6.1: Types of data

Topic 6.2: Data on various scales

Topic 6.3: Data representation and data visualization

  • Organize raw data in discrete and continuous form. 

  • Represent data on nominal and ordinal scales of measurement using pie charts and bar graphs. 

  • Represent data on interval and ratio scales using histogram and frequency polygon. 

  • Represent bivariate continuous data using a line graph 

  • Choose an appropriate graph to represent data of various kinds

  • Data organization in increasing/decreasing order, using frequency table and in-class intervals of various length 

  • Graphical representation of data using pie-chart/bar graphs/histogram using class intervals of equal and unequal length 

  • Visualization of data using Excel Spreadsheet or any other computer-assisted tool

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

If you are a class 11 board student and looking for any new updation or deletion being done to the syllabus, then you can refer to the article here. 

PART A: Financial Accounting - I

Unit-2: Accounting Process

Topics Deleted

Unit-2 Accounting Process

  • Accounting for Bills of Exchange

  • Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note:

  • Definition, Specimen, Features, Parties.

  • The difference between a Bill of Exchange and

  • Promissory Note

  • Terms in Bill of Exchange:

  • Term of Bill

  •  Accommodation bill (concept)

  • Days of Grace

  • Date of maturity

  • Discounting of bill

  • Endorsement of bill

  • Bill after the due date

  • Negotiation

  • Bill sent for a collection

  • Dishonour of bill

  • Retirement of bill

  • Renewal of bill

  • Accounting Treatment 

Part B: Financial Accounting - II 

Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship  

Units/Topics

Incomplete Records 

Difference between accounts from incomplete records and Statement of Affairs. Preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet. 

NCERT Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Chapter

Page No

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 11: Accounts from Incomplete Records

425–462

Full Chapter

Chapters 12 and 13: Computers in Accounting

463–491

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Subject Deleted Topics For 2025 Exam

Unit-3

Public, Private and Multinational Company

Added Topics

Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public-private partnership – concept

Deleted Topics

Multinational Company – Feature. Joint ventures, Public-private partnership – concept

Unit-5 

Emerging Modes of Business

Deleted Topics 

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope 

Unit-7 

Deleted Topics 

Global Depository Receipt (GDR), American

Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News