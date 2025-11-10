HTET Result 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 10, 2025, 11:46 IST

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 highlights the topics removed to simplify learning and reduce academic pressure. Students can focus on the updated syllabus, which covers essential concepts for practical understanding, better exam preparation, and strong performance in the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2026 exams. Check this article for CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 2026 exam is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). To help students prepare better, CBSE has updated and simplified the Class 11 Applied Mathematics syllabus for the academic year 2025–26. 

Several topics have been removed to reduce the academic load and make learning more focused. Students should review the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 carefully to understand which chapters and concepts are no longer part of the curriculum. This will help them focus on the updated topics, manage their study time wisely, and perform better in the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2026 exams.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the key highlights of the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 below to get a quick overview of the removed topics and important exam details.

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

Class 11

Subject

Applied Mathematics

Academic Year

2025–26

Deleted Units

Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Descriptive Statistics

Purpose of Deletion

To reduce academic load and make learning simpler

Exam Year

2026

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Check the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025–26 to know which chapters and concepts have been removed for this academic year. This will help students focus only on the updated syllabus for better exam preparation.

Unit- 2: Relations

Topic 2.10 Types Of Relations

  • Define and illustrate different types of relations: Empty relation and universal relation  Examine whether the relation is equivalence or not  Define a function as a special type of relation  Categorize relations that are functions and nonfunctions

  • Types of relations: Empty relation, universal relation, reflexive relation, symmetric relation, transitive relation, equivalence relation  Introducing a function as a special type of relation  Examples and non-examples of functions

Unit-3 Mathematical Reasoning

Topic 3.1 Mathematical Reasoning

Topic 3.2 Logical Reasoning

  • Identify mathematically acceptable statements 

  • Express the implications of the compound statement 

  • Validate mathematical statements 

  • Meaning of mathematical statements Negation 

  • Compound statements

  • Quantifiers

  • Converse and Contrapositive of the statement

  • Implications 

  • Validating statements

  • Solve logical problems involving odd man out, syllogism, blood relation and coding-decoding

  • Odd man out

  • Syllogism

  • Blood relations

  • Coding Decoding

Unit-6 Descriptive Statistics

Topic 6.1: Types of data

Topic 6.2: Data on various scales

Topic 6.3: Data representation and data visualization

  • Organize raw data in discrete and continuous form. 

  • Represent data on nominal and ordinal scales of measurement using pie charts and bar graphs. 

  • Represent data on interval and ratio scales using histogram and frequency polygon. 

  • Represent bivariate continuous data using a line graph 

  • Choose an appropriate graph to represent data of various kinds

  • Data organization in increasing/decreasing order, using frequency table and in-class intervals of various length 

  • Graphical representation of data using pie-chart/bar graphs/histogram using class intervals of equal and unequal length 

  • Visualization of data using Excel Spreadsheet or any other computer-assisted tool

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025–26 helps students understand practical uses of mathematics in real life and higher studies. It covers topics like algebra, calculus, statistics, and financial mathematics to build strong analytical skills. This syllabus is designed to make problem-solving easier and more interesting for students. It also helps them prepare effectively for future competitive exams.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025-26 

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 aims to make learning simpler and more focused by removing less relevant topics. Students should concentrate on the updated syllabus to strengthen their understanding of key mathematical concepts. Focusing on the revised topics will help them prepare effectively and score well in the 2026 exams.

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News