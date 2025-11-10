CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 2026 exam is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). To help students prepare better, CBSE has updated and simplified the Class 11 Applied Mathematics syllabus for the academic year 2025–26.

Several topics have been removed to reduce the academic load and make learning more focused. Students should review the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 carefully to understand which chapters and concepts are no longer part of the curriculum. This will help them focus on the updated topics, manage their study time wisely, and perform better in the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2026 exams.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the key highlights of the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 below to get a quick overview of the removed topics and important exam details.