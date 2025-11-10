CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 2026 exam is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). To help students prepare better, CBSE has updated and simplified the Class 11 Applied Mathematics syllabus for the academic year 2025–26.
Several topics have been removed to reduce the academic load and make learning more focused. Students should review the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 carefully to understand which chapters and concepts are no longer part of the curriculum. This will help them focus on the updated topics, manage their study time wisely, and perform better in the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2026 exams.
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students can check the key highlights of the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 below to get a quick overview of the removed topics and important exam details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 11
|
Subject
|
Applied Mathematics
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Deleted Units
|
Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Descriptive Statistics
|
Purpose of Deletion
|
To reduce academic load and make learning simpler
|
Exam Year
|
2026
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
Check the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025–26 to know which chapters and concepts have been removed for this academic year. This will help students focus only on the updated syllabus for better exam preparation.
|
Unit- 2: Relations
Topic 2.10 Types Of Relations
|
|
Unit-3 Mathematical Reasoning
Topic 3.1 Mathematical Reasoning
Topic 3.2 Logical Reasoning
|
|
Unit-6 Descriptive Statistics
Topic 6.1: Types of data
Topic 6.2: Data on various scales
Topic 6.3: Data representation and data visualization
|
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025–26 helps students understand practical uses of mathematics in real life and higher studies. It covers topics like algebra, calculus, statistics, and financial mathematics to build strong analytical skills. This syllabus is designed to make problem-solving easier and more interesting for students. It also helps them prepare effectively for future competitive exams.
|
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 aims to make learning simpler and more focused by removing less relevant topics. Students should concentrate on the updated syllabus to strengthen their understanding of key mathematical concepts. Focusing on the revised topics will help them prepare effectively and score well in the 2026 exams.
