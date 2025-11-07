RRB Group D City Slip 2025
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 13:17 IST

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 shows which topics have been removed to make studies easier for students. It helps learners focus only on the latest and important parts of Financial Accounting I and II. By studying the updated syllabus, students can save time and prepare better for the 2026 exams.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 tells students which topics have been removed from this year’s syllabus. The CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Exam 2026 is expected to be held in February and March 2026, so students should focus only on the topics included in the latest syllabus. 

These changes were made by CBSE to reduce the study burden and make learning easier. By checking the updated syllabus, students can plan their studies smartly, avoid reading removed topics, and use their time more effectively. This will help them prepare well and score better marks in the 2026 board exams.

Check the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2025–26 to know which chapters and concepts are not included for this academic year:

PART A: Financial Accounting - I

Unit-2: Accounting Process

Topics Deleted

Unit-2 Accounting Process

  • Accounting for Bills of Exchange

  • Bill of Exchange and Promissory Note:

  • Definition, Specimen, Features, Parties.

  • The difference between a Bill of Exchange and

  • Promissory Note

  • Terms in Bill of Exchange:

  • Term of Bill

  •  Accommodation bill (concept)

  • Days of Grace

  • Date of maturity

  • Discounting of bill

  • Endorsement of bill

  • Bill after the due date

  • Negotiation

  • Bill sent for a collection

  • Dishonour of bill

  • Retirement of bill

  • Renewal of bill

  • Accounting Treatment 

Part B: Financial Accounting - II 

Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship  

Units/Topics

Incomplete Records 

Difference between accounts from incomplete records and Statement of Affairs. Preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet. 

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 helps students learn the basics of financial accounting, business transactions, and financial statements. It includes both theory and practical topics to build a strong foundation for higher studies in commerce. The syllabus is divided into two parts: Financial Accounting I and II, covering important concepts like recording, classifying, and summarizing financial data. Students can also check the deleted topics to focus only on the updated syllabus for the 2026 exams.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 helps students understand the latest exam pattern and focus on important topics. By studying the updated syllabus, they can prepare efficiently and score higher marks in the 2026 board exams.

