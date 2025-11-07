CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 tells students which topics have been removed from this year’s syllabus. The CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Exam 2026 is expected to be held in February and March 2026, so students should focus only on the topics included in the latest syllabus.
These changes were made by CBSE to reduce the study burden and make learning easier. By checking the updated syllabus, students can plan their studies smartly, avoid reading removed topics, and use their time more effectively. This will help them prepare well and score better marks in the 2026 board exams.
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
Check the list of deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy syllabus 2025–26 to know which chapters and concepts are not included for this academic year:
PART A: Financial Accounting - I
Unit-2: Accounting Process
Topics Deleted
Part B: Financial Accounting - II
Unit 3: Financial Statements of Sole Proprietorship
Units/Topics
Incomplete Records
Difference between accounts from incomplete records and Statement of Affairs. Preparation of Trading, Profit and Loss account and Balance Sheet.
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2025–26 helps students learn the basics of financial accounting, business transactions, and financial statements. It includes both theory and practical topics to build a strong foundation for higher studies in commerce. The syllabus is divided into two parts: Financial Accounting I and II, covering important concepts like recording, classifying, and summarizing financial data. Students can also check the deleted topics to focus only on the updated syllabus for the 2026 exams.
