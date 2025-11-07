RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 11:50 IST

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 includes updated topics to make learning simpler and more focused. Students can check the revised syllabus, added and deleted topics, and key highlights to prepare better for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 exams 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 has been revised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make learning more focused and effective. 

This updated syllabus aims to provide a deeper understanding of business concepts, management principles, and real-world applications that help students prepare for future commerce studies. Several topics have been added and removed to reduce academic load and ensure clarity in core subjects. 

Students are advised to go through the revised CBSE Syllabus 2025-26 for class 11th carefully to plan their studies effectively. The CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Exam 2025–26 is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026. Check this article

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the table below for the key highlights of the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26. It includes important details such as the conducting body, subject, academic year, and purpose of syllabus revision. This will help students understand the latest updates made by CBSE for the 2025–26 session.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Exam

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Exam 2025–26

Subject

Business Studies

Academic Year

2025–26

Syllabus Type

Revised and Updated

Purpose

To focus on essential business concepts and reduce academic load

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 includes several changes to help students focus on important and updated topics. Below is the list of added and deleted topics from the Business Studies syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session.

Unit-3

Public, Private and Multinational Company

Added Topics

Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public-private partnership – concept

Deleted Topics

Multinational Company – Feature. Joint ventures, Public-private partnership – concept

Unit-5 

Emerging Modes of Business

Deleted Topics 

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope 

Unit-7 

Deleted Topics 

Global Depository Receipt (GDR), American

Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of business principles, management concepts, and modern business practices. It helps learners build a strong foundation for higher studies and real-world applications in commerce. The updated syllabus also focuses on developing analytical and decision-making skills. Check the table below to know the complete CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26.

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 ensures a more balanced and focused learning experience for students. By removing less relevant topics, CBSE aims to simplify concepts and help students strengthen their understanding of key business principles for the upcoming 2026 exams.

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News