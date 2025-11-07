CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 has been revised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make learning more focused and effective.
This updated syllabus aims to provide a deeper understanding of business concepts, management principles, and real-world applications that help students prepare for future commerce studies. Several topics have been added and removed to reduce academic load and ensure clarity in core subjects.
Students are advised to go through the revised CBSE Syllabus 2025-26 for class 11th carefully to plan their studies effectively. The CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Exam 2025–26 is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026. Check this article
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the table below for the key highlights of the CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26. It includes important details such as the conducting body, subject, academic year, and purpose of syllabus revision. This will help students understand the latest updates made by CBSE for the 2025–26 session.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Exam
|
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Exam 2025–26
|
Subject
|
Business Studies
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Syllabus Type
|
Revised and Updated
|
Purpose
|
To focus on essential business concepts and reduce academic load
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 includes several changes to help students focus on important and updated topics. Below is the list of added and deleted topics from the Business Studies syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session.
|
Unit-3
Public, Private and Multinational Company
Added Topics
Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public-private partnership – concept
Deleted Topics
Multinational Company – Feature. Joint ventures, Public-private partnership – concept
|
Unit-5
Emerging Modes of Business
Deleted Topics
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope
|
Unit-7
Deleted Topics
Global Depository Receipt (GDR), American
Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of business principles, management concepts, and modern business practices. It helps learners build a strong foundation for higher studies and real-world applications in commerce. The updated syllabus also focuses on developing analytical and decision-making skills. Check the table below to know the complete CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26.
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 ensures a more balanced and focused learning experience for students. By removing less relevant topics, CBSE aims to simplify concepts and help students strengthen their understanding of key business principles for the upcoming 2026 exams.
Also check:
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation