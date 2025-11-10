CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

HTET Result 2025 Out
Nov 10, 2025

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear outline of important topics from Aaroh Bhag 1 and Vitan Bhag 1. It helps students focus on essential chapters, enhance their Hindi literature skills, and prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core 2026 exams with structured and simplified content.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 provides a detailed overview of the updated course content for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. It includes topics from Aaroh Bhag 1 and Vitan Bhag 1, focusing on enhancing students’ understanding of Hindi literature through poetry and prose. 

This structured CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Syllabus helps learners build strong language skills, improve comprehension, and develop a deeper appreciation for literary works. Understanding the latest syllabus ensures students concentrate on essential chapters and prepare systematically for the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core 2026 examination.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 details:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

11th (Hindi Core)

Academic Year

2025–26

Exam Name

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Examination 2026

Subject Divisions

Aaroh Bhag 1 and Vitan Bhag 1

Type of Questions

Short Answer, Long Answer, and Reading Comprehension

Total Marks

100 Marks (80 Theory + 20 Internal Assessment)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the info below for the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26:

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26 outlines a clear learning framework for all major subjects. It promotes conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and overall academic development. Students can access subject-wise syllabi to prepare efficiently for their board exams.

It ensures a balanced approach to language, literature, and applied knowledge. Check the given below link to download the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Syllabus 2025-26.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 serves as a valuable guide for effective preparation. By following the structured topics, students can strengthen their linguistic and literary understanding. This syllabus empowers learners to perform confidently in the upcoming board examinations.

