CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 provides a detailed overview of the updated course content for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. It includes topics from Aaroh Bhag 1 and Vitan Bhag 1, focusing on enhancing students’ understanding of Hindi literature through poetry and prose.

This structured CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Syllabus helps learners build strong language skills, improve comprehension, and develop a deeper appreciation for literary works. Understanding the latest syllabus ensures students concentrate on essential chapters and prepare systematically for the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core 2026 examination.

CBSE Class 11 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for the CBSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 details: