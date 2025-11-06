UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 6, 2025, 14:30 IST

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 includes topics removed from the Writing, Grammar, and Literature sections to lighten the syllabus load. Students can check the updated list to focus on the relevant chapters for the CBSE Class 11 2026 exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026, and students must be aware of the CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 to prepare effectively. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus and removed certain topics from the Writing, Grammar, and Literature sections to reduce the academic burden on students. 

Understanding the deleted topics helps learners focus on the relevant portions and avoid studying chapters that will not be included in the final exam. Check the detailed list of deleted topics from each section below and plan your English exam preparation accordingly.

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for the CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 details:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Exam 2025–26

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic Session

2025–26

Subject Name

English (Core)

Deleted Sections

Writing, Grammar, Literature

Key Deleted Topics (Writing)

Speech, Article & Report Writing, Narrative

Key Deleted Topics (Grammar)

Determiners, Modals, Clauses, Change of Voice, Error Correction

Key Deleted Topics (Literature)

Snapshots – “The Ghat of the Only World”

Exam (Expected)

February – March 2026

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 includes several topics removed from the writing, grammar, and literature sections to reduce the syllabus load. Students should check the updated list below to focus only on the chapters and topics included in the 2025–26 academic session.

Writing 

  • Speech 

  • Article & Report Writing

  • Narrative 

Grammar

  • Determiners

  • Modals

  • Clauses

  • Change of Voice

  • Error Correction, editing task/cloze passages

Literature

Snapshots

  • The Ghat of the Only World

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025–26 helps students understand the updated topics, marking scheme, and exam structure for better preparation. As the exam is expected to be held in February or March 2026, students should start revising early. They can click the link below to download the complete CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2025–26 PDF.

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26

The revised CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025–26 ensures a more focused and balanced curriculum. By being aware of the deleted topics, students can plan their studies better and avoid unnecessary preparation. It is advised to go through the updated syllabus carefully and use the official CBSE PDF for accurate information.

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News