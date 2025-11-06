CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026, and students must be aware of the CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 to prepare effectively.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus and removed certain topics from the Writing, Grammar, and Literature sections to reduce the academic burden on students.
Understanding the deleted topics helps learners focus on the relevant portions and avoid studying chapters that will not be included in the final exam. Check the detailed list of deleted topics from each section below and plan your English exam preparation accordingly.
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students can check the following table for the CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Exam 2025–26
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Subject Name
|
English (Core)
|
Deleted Sections
|
Writing, Grammar, Literature
|
Key Deleted Topics (Writing)
|
Speech, Article & Report Writing, Narrative
|
Key Deleted Topics (Grammar)
|
Determiners, Modals, Clauses, Change of Voice, Error Correction
|
Key Deleted Topics (Literature)
|
Snapshots – “The Ghat of the Only World”
|
Exam (Expected)
|
February – March 2026
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 includes several topics removed from the writing, grammar, and literature sections to reduce the syllabus load. Students should check the updated list below to focus only on the chapters and topics included in the 2025–26 academic session.
|
Writing
|
Grammar
|
Literature
Snapshots
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025–26 helps students understand the updated topics, marking scheme, and exam structure for better preparation. As the exam is expected to be held in February or March 2026, students should start revising early. They can click the link below to download the complete CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2025–26 PDF.
The revised CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025–26 ensures a more focused and balanced curriculum. By being aware of the deleted topics, students can plan their studies better and avoid unnecessary preparation. It is advised to go through the updated syllabus carefully and use the official CBSE PDF for accurate information.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation