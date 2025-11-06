CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Removed Topics Here

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in February–March 2026, and students must be aware of the CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 to prepare effectively.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus and removed certain topics from the Writing, Grammar, and Literature sections to reduce the academic burden on students.

Understanding the deleted topics helps learners focus on the relevant portions and avoid studying chapters that will not be included in the final exam. Check the detailed list of deleted topics from each section below and plan your English exam preparation accordingly.

CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for the CBSE Class 11 English (Core) Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 details: