The think tank Eight Competitiveness Lab evaluated 58 nations in the domains of sustainability, education, economy, and society in its "Competitiveness Report 2025." Switzerland scored strongly for sustainability (fourth place) and society (eighth position), while also taking first place in the categories of economics and education. According to a statement released on Monday by the consulting firm EightAdvisory, the Alpine country was the most competitive in both Europe and the world. Why is Switzerland the Most Competitive Nation? The Swiss government is more resilient to disasters than its neighbors due to deeply ingrained cultural elements like pragmatism and minimal rules, it continued. Additionally, the emphasis on cutting-edge technology, extensive international interaction, and respect for traditional Swiss values were commended.

The report found that Switzerland's "solid economic base, robust infrastructure, strong innovative capacity, and fiscal conditions" contributed to its top ranking. Four Pillars of Global Competitiveness The Eight Advisory Competitiveness Index 2025 ranks countries based on four main factors that determine their overall performance and development: Economics – Measures productivity, innovation, and economic growth. Society – Evaluates living standards, healthcare, and social equality. Education – Considers access, quality, and lifelong learning opportunities. Sustainability – Assesses environmental performance and long-term resilience. ALSO READ: List of 7 Countries which are Experimenting with Cloud Seeding for Artificial Rain Top 10 Most Competitive Countries Small nations continue to hold the top spots in the 2025 ranking, with Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland leading the way. The biggest economies in the world, meanwhile, are dealing with more serious structural issues:

Rank Country Score Economics Society Education Sustainability 1 Switzerland 0.784 1 8 1 4 2 Sweden 0.738 6 5 5 1 3 Norway 0.730 2 3 21 2 4 Finland 0.720 13 1 2 5 5 Denmark 0.700 11 4 14 3 6 Ireland 0.672 7 9 3 23 7 Netherlands 0.665 12 7 8 13 8 Australia 0.645 4 13 13 32 9 Iceland 0.630 23 2 31 6 10 Germany 0.630 17 11 18 8 India’s Position in the Report According to the Eight Competitiveness Report 2025, India ranks 53rd out of 58 evaluated countries. The report highlights that while India is one of the fastest-growing major economies, it continues to face structural challenges such as inequality, infrastructure gaps, and sustainability concerns. Despite these challenges, India demonstrates strong progress in digital transformation, innovation, and education accessibility.