KEAM 2025 Counselling Round 2 Engineering Allotment on July 29 at cee.kerala.gov.in

The KEAM 2025 round 1 allotment for architecture stream will also be available on the official website tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Students can download the engineering round 2 allotment result and architecture round 1 allotment result through the login link available on the official website. Check details here


Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 28, 2025, 15:14 IST
KEAM 2025 Seat Allotment Result at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2025 Allotment Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will be releasing the KEAM 2025 round 2 seat allotment results tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the KEAM 2025 round 2 seat allotment can check their results through the link on the website. 

As per the official notification issued, on the basis of options received up to 11.59 PM on July 28, 2025, the KEAM 2025 round 2 provisional allotment to Engineering and the phase 1 Provisional Allotment to Architecture courses will be published on July 29, 2025. The KEAM 2025 seat allotment result will be available on the official website -cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2025 Official Notification - Click Here

KEAM 2025 Round 2 Allotment Results - Engineering

The KEAM 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced for the Engineering stream on July 29, 2025. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2025 candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the round 2 allotment result

Step 4: Login using the application number and password

Step 5: The KEAM 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference

KEAM 2025 Round 1 Allotment Results - Architecture

KEAM 2025 round 1 allotment result for the architecture programme will be released online tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Students can check the allotment result using their application number and password. Students allotted seats in the allotment round must report to the colleges to complete the document verification and admission process

