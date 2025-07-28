KEAM 2025 Counselling Round 2 Engineering Allotment on July 29 at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2025 Allotment Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will be releasing the KEAM 2025 round 2 seat allotment results tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the KEAM 2025 round 2 seat allotment can check their results through the link on the website.
As per the official notification issued, on the basis of options received up to 11.59 PM on July 28, 2025, the KEAM 2025 round 2 provisional allotment to Engineering and the phase 1 Provisional Allotment to Architecture courses will be published on July 29, 2025. The KEAM 2025 seat allotment result will be available on the official website -cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2025 Official Notification - Click Here
KEAM 2025 Round 2 Allotment Results - Engineering
The KEAM 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced for the Engineering stream on July 29, 2025. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on KEAM 2025 candidate portal
Step 3: Click on the round 2 allotment result
Step 4: Login using the application number and password
Step 5: The KEAM 2025 round 2 allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
KEAM 2025 Round 1 Allotment Results - Architecture
KEAM 2025 round 1 allotment result for the architecture programme will be released online tomorrow, July 29, 2025. Students can check the allotment result using their application number and password. Students allotted seats in the allotment round must report to the colleges to complete the document verification and admission process
Also Read: GU BEd CET Result 2025 Announced Today at gauhati.ac.in: Direct link to Check Score Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation