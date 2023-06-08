List of Australian Players With the Most Centuries In Test Cricket

Australia is one of the oldest and most famed cricket-playing nations in the world and has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Don Bradman, Greg Chappell and Shane Warne. Australia has consistently ranked among the top test cricket teams, and its squad is considered the strongest and the most feared in the world.

The lighting quick pacers, deceitful swingers and crafty spinners form the incredible bowling lineup of the Australian team. However, the batters aren’t behind either, especially in test cricket. The Australian cricket team has the most test wins of all time and the most centuries. Today, we take a look at the players who’ve contributed to Australia’s remarkable records. Dive in to know about the most test centuries recorded by Australian players in the history of cricket.

Steve Smith loves batting at The Oval 😍



Third century at the ground for the Aussie star ⭐



Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/jnZP7Z757F — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2023

Most Test Centuries Scored By Australian Players

#1 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and one of the all-time greats, Ricky Ponting, holds the record for the most hundreds in test cricket for Australia. In his nearly two-decade-long career, Ponting scored 41 centuries in 287 games. He played 168 matches and as captain, maintained an impressive win percentage of 62.33%.

#2 Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh is another veteran cricketer of Australia who has scored 32 centuries in 260 innings. He played 168 matches from 1985 to 2004 and was instrumental in the “golden era” of Australian cricket.

#3 Steve Smith

Steve Smith is considered the living reincarnation of Don Bradman for his high test average and consistency in scoring runs. He has amassed 31 centuries in just 170 innings and has played 97 matches. Smith is also nearing 10000 runs and will become Australia’s second youngest cricketer to reach the milestone.

#4 Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden scored 30 centuries in 184 innings and 103 matches over a 15-year career. He was also a major player during Australia’s “golden era” and is considered one of the best openers in Test cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score by any Australian batsman: 380.

#5 Don Bradman

The name Donald Bradman is familiar to every cricket fan. Bradman is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time and was known for his incredibly high batting average of 99.94 in test cricket. In his 20-year career, Bradman scored 29 centuries, taking 80 innings and 52 matches to do so.