Breaking

List of Australian Players With the Most Centuries In Test Cricket

Australia has always been among the top test cricket teams in the world and has consisted of many celebrated players like Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting and Greg Chappell. Dive in to know the Australian players with the most test centuries.
Most Test Centuries By Australian Players
Most Test Centuries By Australian Players

Australia is one of the oldest and most famed cricket-playing nations in the world and has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Don Bradman, Greg Chappell and Shane Warne. Australia has consistently ranked among the top test cricket teams, and its squad is considered the strongest and the most feared in the world.

The lighting quick pacers, deceitful swingers and crafty spinners form the incredible bowling lineup of the Australian team. However, the batters aren’t behind either, especially in test cricket. The Australian cricket team has the most test wins of all time and the most centuries. Today, we take a look at the players who’ve contributed to Australia’s remarkable records. Dive in to know about the most test centuries recorded by Australian players in the history of cricket.

Also Read:

ICC WTC Final 2023

2023 ICC World Test Championship Venue

Most Test Centuries Scored By Australian Players

#1 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and one of the all-time greats, Ricky Ponting, holds the record for the most hundreds in test cricket for Australia. In his nearly two-decade-long career, Ponting scored 41 centuries in 287 games. He played 168 matches and as captain, maintained an impressive win percentage of 62.33%.

#2 Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh is another veteran cricketer of Australia who has scored 32 centuries in 260 innings. He played 168 matches from 1985 to 2004 and was instrumental in the “golden era” of Australian cricket.

#3 Steve Smith

Steve Smith is considered the living reincarnation of Don Bradman for his high test average and consistency in scoring runs. He has amassed 31 centuries in just 170 innings and has played 97 matches. Smith is also nearing 10000 runs and will become Australia’s second youngest cricketer to reach the milestone.

#4 Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden scored 30 centuries in 184 innings and 103 matches over a 15-year career. He was also a major player during Australia’s “golden era” and is considered one of the best openers in Test cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score by any Australian batsman: 380.

#5 Don Bradman

The name Donald Bradman is familiar to every cricket fan. Bradman is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time and was known for his incredibly high batting average of 99.94 in test cricket. In his 20-year career, Bradman scored 29 centuries, taking 80 innings and 52 matches to do so.

Most Test Hundreds Scored By Australia

Position

Player

100

Match

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Ricky Ponting

41

168

287

13378

257

1995-2012

2

Steve Waugh

32

168

260

10927

200

1985-2004

3

Steve Smith

31

97*

170

8902

239

2010-2023

4

Matthew Hayden

30

103

184

8625

380

1994-2009

5

Don Bradman

29

52

80

6996

334

1928-1948

6

Michael Clarke

28

115

198

8643

329*

2004-2015

7

Allan Border

27

156

265

11174

205

1978-1994

8

David Warner

25

104*

188

8201

335*

2011-2023

9

Greg Chappell

24

87

151

7110

247*

1970-1984

10

Justin Langer

23

105

182

7696

250

1993-2007

11

Neil Harvey

21

79

137

6149

205

1948-1963

12

David Boon

21

107

190

7422

200

1984-1996

13

Mark Waugh

20

128

209

8029

153*

1991-2002

14

Michael Hussey

19

79

137

6235

195

2005-2013

15

Mark Taylor

19

104

186

7525

334*

1989-1999

16

Adam Gilchrist

17

96

137

5570

204*

1999-2008

17

Doug Walters

15

74

125

5357

250

1965-1981

18

Usman Khawaja

14

61*

106

4495

195*

2011-2023

19

Michael Slater

14

74

131

5312

219

1993-2001

20

Ian Chappell

14

75

136

5345

196

1964-1980

21

Damien Martyn

13

67

109

4406

165

1992-2006

22

Bill Lawry

13

67

123

5234

210

1961-1971

23

Arthur Morris

12

46

79

3533

206

1946-1955

24

Dean Jones

11

52

89

3631

216

1984-1992

25

Marnus Labuschagne

10

38*

65

3420

215

2018-2023

26

Lindsay Hassett

10

43

69

3073

198*

1938-1953

27

Simon Katich

10

56

99

4188

157

2001-2010

28

Bob Simpson

10

62

111

4869

311

1957-1978

29

Graeme Wood

9

59

112

3374

172

1978-1988

30

Kim Hughes

9

70

124

4415

213

1977-1984

31

Graham Yallop

8

39

70

2756

268

1976-1984

32

Victor Trumper

8

48

89

3163

214*

1899-1912

33

Ian Redpath

8

66

120

4737

171

1964-1976

34

Bill Ponsford

7

29

48

2122

266

1924-1934

35

Bill Woodfull

7

35

54

2300

161

1926-1934

36

Charles Macartney

7

35

55

2131

170

1907-1926

37

Keith Stackpole

7

43

80

2807

207

1966-1974

38

Keith Miller

7

55

87

2958

147

1946-1956

39

Clem Hill

7

49

89

3412

191

1896-1912

40

Travis Head

6

37*

58

2524

175

2018-2023

41

Stan McCabe

6

39

62

2748

232

1930-1938

42

Warren Bardsley

6

41

66

2469

193*

1909-1926

43

Shaun Marsh

6

38

68

2265

182

2011-2019

44

Norm O’ O'Neill

6

42

69

2779

181

1958-1965

45

Warwick Armstrong

6

50

84

2863

159*

1902-1921

46

Jack Fingleton

5

18

29

1189

136

1932-1938

47

Adam Voges

5

20

31

1485

269*

2015-2016

48

Marcus North

5

21

35

1171

128

2009-2010

49

Darren Lehmann

5

27

42

1798

177

1998-2004

50

Bob Cowper

5

27

46

2061

307

1964-1968

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next