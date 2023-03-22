JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ICC WTC Final 2023: Date, Venue, Teams, Points Table, India, and Australia Squads

The excitement of cricket fans is on cloud nine at the moment as India has qualified for the ICC World Test Championship. Get to know the final date of the event, venue, and teams and where you can watch the live telecast
ICC WTC final 2023 scheduled on 7th June
India, on 13th March, qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) despite the fourth Test match against Australia ending in a draw. The victory of New Zealand over Sri Lanka Secured the place for Men in Blue in the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row. 

Australia had already secured their place in the WTC final by winning the third test against India in Indore, leaving only one spot. The wait was for the Christchurch game in which both the teams competed fiercely. Sri Lanka’s loss against New Zealand did not work for them as they were not able to keep their WTC campaign ongoing. However, it resulted in a sense of relief for India as they prepare themselves to battle against Australia in the much-awaited final match. 

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Date and Venue 

The final match of the ICC WTC Championship qualifying teams, India and Australia is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London, UK. 

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: points table

According to the ICC World Test Championship's latest points table, Australia still holds the top spot with a PCT of 66.67%. However, India holds the 2nd spot in the points table with a PCT of 58.8.

POS

TEAM

PCT (%)

PTS

W

MATCHES L

D

SER

PEN

1

AUSTRALIA

70.83

136

10

2

4

6

0

2

INDIA

61.67

111

9

4

2

6

-5

3

SRI LANKA

53.33

64

5

4

1

5

0

4

SOUTH AFRICA

48.72

76

6

6

1

5

0

5

ENGLAND

46.97

124

10

8

4

6

-12

6

WEST INDIES

40.91

54

4

5

2

5

-2

7

PAKISTAN

38.1

64

4

6

4

6

0

8

NEW ZEALAND

27.27

36

2

6

3

5

0

9

BANGLADESH

11.11

16

1

10

1

6

0

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Indian Squads 

The list of Indian players who are probably going to play against Australia in the ICC WTC final 2023 is given below; 

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Shubman Gill
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara
  4. Virat Kohli
  5. Shreyas Iyer
  6. Srikar Bharat (wk)
  7. Ravindra Jadeja
  8. Axar Patel
  9. Ravichandran Ashwin
  10. Umesh Yadav
  11. Mohammed Shami
  12. Mohammed Siraj
  13. KL Rahul
  14. Ishan Kishan
  15. Kuldeep Yadav

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Australian Squads 

The list of Australian players who are probably going to play against Australia in the ICC WTC final 2023 is given below; 

  1. Travis Head
  2. David Warner
  3. Usman Khawaja
  4. Marnus Labuschagne
  5. Steve Smith
  6. Peter Handscomb
  7. Cameron Green
  8. Alex Carey (wk)
  9. Mitchell Starc
  10. Matthew Kuhnemann
  11. Todd Murphy
  12. Nathan Lyon
  13. Scott Boland
  14. Matt Renshaw
  15. Pat Cummins

So, this was the update about the ICC WTC final, you can catch the match live on Disney+Hotstar from 7th June.

 
