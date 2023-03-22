ICC WTC Final 2023: Date, Venue, Teams, Points Table, India, and Australia Squads

India, on 13th March, qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) despite the fourth Test match against Australia ending in a draw. The victory of New Zealand over Sri Lanka Secured the place for Men in Blue in the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row.

Australia had already secured their place in the WTC final by winning the third test against India in Indore, leaving only one spot. The wait was for the Christchurch game in which both the teams competed fiercely. Sri Lanka’s loss against New Zealand did not work for them as they were not able to keep their WTC campaign ongoing. However, it resulted in a sense of relief for India as they prepare themselves to battle against Australia in the much-awaited final match.

India have qualified for the World Test Championship final!



They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!



More: https://t.co/75Ojgct97X pic.twitter.com/ghOOL4oVZB — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2023

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Date and Venue

The final match of the ICC WTC Championship qualifying teams, India and Australia is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval Stadium in London, UK.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: points table

According to the ICC World Test Championship's latest points table, Australia still holds the top spot with a PCT of 66.67%. However, India holds the 2nd spot in the points table with a PCT of 58.8.

POS TEAM PCT (%) PTS W MATCHES L D SER PEN 1 AUSTRALIA 70.83 136 10 2 4 6 0 2 INDIA 61.67 111 9 4 2 6 -5 3 SRI LANKA 53.33 64 5 4 1 5 0 4 SOUTH AFRICA 48.72 76 6 6 1 5 0 5 ENGLAND 46.97 124 10 8 4 6 -12 6 WEST INDIES 40.91 54 4 5 2 5 -2 7 PAKISTAN 38.1 64 4 6 4 6 0 8 NEW ZEALAND 27.27 36 2 6 3 5 0 9 BANGLADESH 11.11 16 1 10 1 6 0

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Indian Squads

The list of Indian players who are probably going to play against Australia in the ICC WTC final 2023 is given below;

Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Srikar Bharat (wk) Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Ravichandran Ashwin Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami Mohammed Siraj KL Rahul Ishan Kishan Kuldeep Yadav

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: Australian Squads

The list of Australian players who are probably going to play against Australia in the ICC WTC final 2023 is given below;

Travis Head David Warner Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Peter Handscomb Cameron Green Alex Carey (wk) Mitchell Starc Matthew Kuhnemann Todd Murphy Nathan Lyon Scott Boland Matt Renshaw Pat Cummins

So, this was the update about the ICC WTC final, you can catch the match live on Disney+Hotstar from 7th June.