Understanding the history of the Chief Ministers of Bihar is a valuable addition to the general knowledge of a person who seeks to know the political life and leadership process of the state. The state of Bihar has passed through lots of different stages of evolution, and its leaders contributed to its formation throughout the years. The topic is even more important as Bihar has just witnessed its elections and this new set of governance, development, and political leadership discussions has made the headlines again. Bihar has had a number of strong Chief Ministers whose choices, policies and contributions have left an indelible mark in the development of the state. Whether it was empowerment of education and infrastructure or emphasis on social justice and reform in administration, every leader introduced something new in the narrative of the state. Through this, we get to know their roles and accomplishments and can have a better idea of how Bihar has changed, both during the early days of post-independence and in the current political field.

This quiz is beneficial to the students, those who are taking competitive exams and others who are interested in Indian politics. It assists in establishing a good base of political awareness and helps to relate the past events to the current developments. Learning about the Chief Ministers of Bihar also shows how leadership determines the progress, welfare of the people, and their daily life in the state. 1. Who became the first Chief Minister of Bihar? A. Jagannath Mishra B. Sri Krishna Sinha C. Karpoori Thakur D. Krishna Ballabh Sahay Answer: B. Sri Krishna Sinha Explanation: Sri Krishna Sinha was the first Chief Minister of Bihar and he contributed significantly to the formation of the early government of the state. 2. Which Chief Minister of Bihar is also referred to as Jannayak? A. Nitish Kumar

B. Lalu Prasad Yadav C. Karpoori Thakur D. Hardev Singh Answer: C. Karpoori Thakur Explanation: Karpoori Thakur got the status of Jannayak due to his pro people policies and social justice reforms which targeted the backward and the marginalized groups. 3. Who served as the longest Chief Minister of Bihar (cumulative years)? A. Lalu Prasad Yadav B. Nitish Kumar C. Rabri Devi D. Jagannath Mishra Answer: B. Nitish Kumar Explanation: Nitish Kumar has the longest record of the combined tenure as Chief Minister of Bihar as he served several times during the years. 4. Who became the first female Chief Minister of Bihar? A. Rabri Devi B. Shyama Devi C. Sushila Kerketta D. Pratibha Patil Answer: A. Rabri Devi Explanation: Rabri Devi was the first woman Chief Minister of Bihar and she served three successive terms in the same office.

5. What was the number of consecutive years Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar? A. 2 years B. 5 years C. 7 years D. 10 years Answer: C. 7 years Explanation: Lalu Prasad Yadav was the leader between 1990 and 1997, during which significant political developments were witnessed in the state. 6. Who was the Chief Minister of Bihar that launched the program called Saat Nischay? A. Karpoori Thakur B. Nitish Kumar C. Bhagwat Jha Azad D. Lalu Prasad Yadav Answer: B. Nitish Kumar Explanation: The Saat Nischay program was aimed at enhancing education, infrastructure, employment and basic amenities in Bihar. 7. Who replaced Lalu Prasad Yadav as Chief Minister of Bihar? A. Jagannath Mishra B. Rabri Devi C. Nitish Kumar D. Hardev Singh Answer: B. Rabri Devi Explanation: After Lalu Prasad Yadav resigned, Rabri Devi took the seat as the Chief Minister of the state.