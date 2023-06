2023 ICC World Test Championship Venue: Kennington Oval Ground India Records, Overall Records

The upcoming World Test Championship Final 2023 featuring India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Kennington Oval Ground in London, England starting from Tuesday.

The historical Kennington Oval Ground has witnessed a total of 104 matches thus far, with 88 games seeing teams choosing to bat first. Out of those matches, the team batting first has emerged victorious on 38 occasions, while the team fielding first has claimed victory in 29 matches. Over the past ten years, teams have elected to field first in five out of the nine matches played, resulting in two wins and three losses. India won their first match at the Kennington Oval way back in 1971.

The Kennington Oval is a Test cricket ground in Kennington, London. It is the home ground of Surrey County Cricket Club and has hosted Test matches since 1880. The ground is known for its fast and bouncy pitches, which have often produced high scores. The Oval has also been the venue for several famous Test matches, including the 1902 match in which England won by one wicket thanks to Gilbert Jessop's 100 not out, and the 1930 match in which Australia scored 701 runs in their first innings.

Kennigton Oval Records

Most runs scored in an innings 364 Leonard Hutton 1938 England Most wickets taken in a match 16/220 Muthiah Muralidaran 1988 Sri Lanka Highest partnership 510 Don Bradman and Bill Ponsford 1934 Australia BBI 9/57 Devon Malcolm 1994 England Most wickets 52 Ian Botham 1978-1991 England Most runs 1521 Leonard Hutton 1937-1954 England

Kennington Oval India Statistics

India doesn’t have a great record at the Kennington Oval stadium as they have lost 5 matches and won only 2. They have played a total of 14 test matches at the Oval and out of those 7 matches were declared as draw. Australia on the other hand has won 7 matches and lost 17 matches overall.

Here are all the statistics of the all the 14 matches of India at the Kennington Oval:

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date England India England 9 wickets The Oval Aug 15-18, 1936 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 17-20, 1946 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 14-19, 1952 England India England Inns & 27 runs The Oval Aug 20-24, 1959 England India India 4 wickets The Oval Aug 19-24, 1971 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 30-Sep 4, 1979 England India drawn - The Oval Jul 8-13, 1982 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 23-28, 1990 England India drawn - The Oval Sep 5-9, 2002 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 9-13, 2007 England India England Inns & 8 runs The Oval Aug 18-22, 2011 England India England Inns & 244 runs The Oval Aug 15-17, 2014 England India England 118 runs The Oval Sep 7-11, 2018 England India India 157 runs The Oval Sep 2-6, 2021

Kennington Oval Indian Highest Scorers

For India, KL Rahul is the highest scorer at the Kennington oval with 249 runs, His individual scores are 37, 149 in 2018 and 17, 46 in 2021.

Here is a list of the Highest Scorers for India at the Oval among the players are:

Player Score Average KL Rahul 249 62.25 Rishabh Pant 178 44.50 Virat Kohli 169 28.16 Rohit Sharma 138 69.00 Ravindra Jadeja 126 42.00

Kennington Oval Indian Highest Wicket-Takers:

Ravindra Jadega has the highest number of wickets for India in the finals.

Here are the top three wicket takers among the active players:

Player Wickets Average BBI BBM RA Jadeja 11 31.27 4/79 7/258 JJ Bumrah 7 34.00 3/83 4/94 Umesh Yadav 6 22.66 3/60 6/136

Kennington Oval Match Results History:

England is the King of the Kennington Ovals as they have the highest number of wins there at 44. The Only team that have a better win ratio against England at stadium is Pakistan who have played 10 matches against England at the stadium have won 5, lost 3 and drawn 2 matches.

Here is the over all result history of the matches played at Kennington Oval:

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date England Australia England 5 wickets The Oval Sep 6-8, 1880 England Australia Australia 7 runs The Oval Aug 28-29, 1882 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 11-13, 1884 England Australia England Inns & 217 runs The Oval Aug 12-14, 1886 England Australia England Inns & 137 runs The Oval Aug 13-14, 1888 England Australia England 2 wickets The Oval Aug 11-12, 1890 England Australia England Inns & 43 runs The Oval Aug 14-16, 1893 England Australia England 66 runs The Oval Aug 10-12, 1896 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 14-16, 1899 England Australia England 1 wicket The Oval Aug 11-13, 1902 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 14-16, 1905 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 19-21, 1907 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 9-11, 1909 England South Africa England 10 wickets The Oval Aug 12-13, 1912 England Australia England 244 runs The Oval Aug 19-22, 1912 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 13-16, 1921 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 16-19, 1924 England Australia England 289 runs The Oval Aug 14-18, 1926 England West Indies England Inns & 71 runs The Oval Aug 11-14, 1928 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 17-20, 1929 England Australia Australia Inns & 39 runs The Oval Aug 16-22, 1930 England New Zealand England Inns & 26 runs The Oval Jul 29-31, 1931 England West Indies England Inns & 17 runs The Oval Aug 12-15, 1933 England Australia Australia 562 runs The Oval Aug 18-22, 1934 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 17-20, 1935 England India England 9 wickets The Oval Aug 15-18, 1936 England New Zealand drawn - The Oval Aug 14-17, 1937 England Australia England Inns & 579 runs The Oval Aug 20-24, 1938 England West Indies drawn - The Oval Aug 19-22, 1939 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 17-20, 1946 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 16-20, 1947 England Australia Australia Inns & 149 runs The Oval Aug 14-18, 1948 England New Zealand drawn - The Oval Aug 13-16, 1949 England West Indies West Indies Inns & 56 runs The Oval Aug 12-16, 1950 England South Africa England 4 wickets The Oval Aug 16-18, 1951 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 14-19, 1952 England Australia England 8 wickets The Oval Aug 15-19, 1953 England Pakistan Pakistan 24 runs The Oval Aug 12-17, 1954 England South Africa England 92 runs The Oval Aug 13-17, 1955 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 23-28, 1956 England West Indies England Inns & 237 runs The Oval Aug 22-24, 1957 England New Zealand drawn - The Oval Aug 21-26, 1958 England India England Inns & 27 runs The Oval Aug 20-24, 1959 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 18-23, 1960 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 17-22, 1961 England Pakistan England 10 wickets The Oval Aug 16-20, 1962 England West Indies West Indies 8 wickets The Oval Aug 22-26, 1963 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 13-18, 1964 England South Africa drawn - The Oval Aug 26-31, 1965 England West Indies England Inns & 34 runs The Oval Aug 18-22, 1966 England Pakistan England 8 wickets The Oval Aug 24-28, 1967 England Australia England 226 runs The Oval Aug 22-27, 1968 England New Zealand England 8 wickets The Oval Aug 21-26, 1969 England India India 4 wickets The Oval Aug 19-24, 1971 England Australia Australia 5 wickets The Oval Aug 10-16, 1972 England West Indies West Indies 158 runs The Oval Jul 26-31, 1973 England Pakistan drawn - The Oval Aug 22-27, 1974 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 28-Sep 3, 1975 England West Indies West Indies 231 runs The Oval Aug 12-17, 1976 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 25-30, 1977 England New Zealand England 7 wickets The Oval Jul 27-Aug 1, 1978 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 30-Sep 4, 1979 England West Indies drawn - The Oval Jul 24-29, 1980 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 27-Sep 1, 1981 England India drawn - The Oval Jul 8-13, 1982 England New Zealand England 189 runs The Oval Jul 14-18, 1983 England West Indies West Indies 172 runs The Oval Aug 9-14, 1984 England Australia England Inns & 94 runs The Oval Aug 29-Sep 2, 1985 England New Zealand drawn - The Oval Aug 21-26, 1986 England Pakistan drawn - The Oval Aug 6-11, 1987 England West Indies West Indies 8 wickets The Oval Aug 4-8, 1988 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 24-29, 1989 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 23-28, 1990 England West Indies England 5 wickets The Oval Aug 8-12, 1991 England Pakistan Pakistan 10 wickets The Oval Aug 6-9, 1992 England Australia England 161 runs The Oval Aug 19-23, 1993 England South Africa England 8 wickets The Oval Aug 18-21, 1994 England West Indies drawn - The Oval Aug 24-28, 1995 England Pakistan Pakistan 9 wickets The Oval Aug 22-26, 1996 England Australia England 19 runs The Oval Aug 21-23, 1997 England Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 10 wickets The Oval Aug 27-31, 1998 England New Zealand New Zealand 83 runs The Oval Aug 19-22, 1999 England West Indies England 158 runs The Oval Aug 31-Sep 4, 2000 England Australia Australia Inns & 25 runs The Oval Aug 23-27, 2001 England India drawn - The Oval Sep 5-9, 2002 England South Africa England 9 wickets The Oval Sep 4-8, 2003 England West Indies England 10 wickets The Oval Aug 19-21, 2004 England Australia drawn - The Oval Sep 8-12, 2005 England Pakistan England - The Oval Aug 17-21, 2006 England India drawn - The Oval Aug 9-13, 2007 England South Africa England 6 wickets The Oval Aug 7-11, 2008 England Australia England 197 runs The Oval Aug 20-23, 2009 England Pakistan Pakistan 4 wickets The Oval Aug 18-21, 2010 England India England Inns & 8 runs The Oval Aug 18-22, 2011 England South Africa South Africa Inns & 12 runs The Oval Jul 19-23, 2012 England Australia drawn - The Oval Aug 21-25, 2013 England India England Inns & 244 runs The Oval Aug 15-17, 2014 England Australia Australia Inns & 46 runs The Oval Aug 20-23, 2015 England Pakistan Pakistan 10 wickets The Oval Aug 11-14, 2016 England South Africa England 239 runs The Oval Jul 27-31, 2017 England India England 118 runs The Oval Sep 7-11, 2018 England Australia England 135 runs The Oval Sep 12-15, 2019 England India India 157 runs The Oval Sep 2-6, 2021 England South Africa England 9 wickets The Oval Sep 8-12, 2022

The 2023 World Test Championship final will start at 3:00 Pm IST and can be streamed live on Disney+Hotsar.

