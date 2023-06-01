WTC Final India vs Australia: How to watch ICC World Test Championship Final Live Streaming, Match Time, TV Broadcast

WTC Final Ind vs Australia: Now that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have clinched the IPL title, marking the end of the thrilling sixteenth season Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the excitement doesn't cease as cricket enthusiasts in India will now turn their attention to Team India's upcoming challenge: the WTC final India vs Australia.

Australia qualified after defeating India in Indore. India meanwhile qualified on 13th March. Even though after their series with Australia ended in a draw, Sri-Lanka’s loss against New-Zealand, further solidified their India’s contention.

India have qualified for the World Test Championship final!



They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!



More: https://t.co/75Ojgct97X pic.twitter.com/ghOOL4oVZB — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2023

WTC final Ind vs Australia Live Streaming

The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. For England and Ireland fans, the live streaming will be available on the SkyGo App. In USA, the streaming service for the final will be provided by Hotstar and ESPN+. Live Streaming in Australia will be available on Kayo Sports.

WTC final Ind vs Australia Tv Broadcast:

In India, the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in both Hindi and English, while in Australia, the match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. In UK the match will be broadcast on SKY Sports Cricket.

WTC final Ind vs Australia Match Time

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia will be played from June 7 to June 11 at The Oval in London. The match will commence at 3:00 p.m. (IST).

WTC final Ind vs Australia Match Tickets

In order to watch the WTC final Ind vs Australia live from the ground, fans can buy the tickets online Here.

India also qualified in the first edition of the WTC ICC World Test Championship Finals as well, but ended up being the runner ups. The first edition was eventually won by New-Zealand in 2021. This is Australia’s first title contention and both the teams will be looking forward to have a fierce battle on the The Ovals turf.