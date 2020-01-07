Indian Cricket Team full Schedule For 2020
The matches played by the Indian team are always thrilling and fetch huge crowd and financial gains for the organisers. In the year 2020, the schedule of the Indian team is not much busy. This year the Indian team will go on an overseas tour to New Zealand only. In addition to this, the Indian team will play ICC T 20 cricket World Cup to be held in Australia in November 2020.
Let us know in this article about the full-year schedule of the Indian cricket team.
January 2020 Schedule: Sri Lanka tour to India for T20 series
The Indian cricket team has started its new year with T20 series against Sri Lanka. In this T20 bilateral series, three T20 matches will be played between the two teams.
The first T20 match between India & Sri Lanka could not be played due to rain. The second T20 match will be played on 7th January.
Indian VS Sri Lanka (2nd T20 Match)
Date: 7th January
Time: 7 PM
Stadium: Holkar Stadium, Indore
One day International Series between India and Australia:
Australia's team will come on an Indian tour and will play a series of 3 ODIs here. The details of this series are as follows;
First Match
Date: 14 January
Time: 13:30 IST
Stadium: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Second Match
Date: 17 January
Time: 13:30 IST
Stadium: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Third Match
Date: 19 January
Time: 13:30 IST
Stadium: M.S. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Indian Tour to New Zealand
This will be a long tour of the Indian team. The tour will start on January 24 and will end on March 4.
The Indian team will play 5 T20 matches, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches on this tour.
Schedule of T20I matches
1. First T20I Match
Date: 24 January:
Time: 12:30 IST
Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland
2. Second T20I Match
Date: 26 January:
Time: 12:30 IST
Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland
3. Third T20I Match
Date: January 29
Time: 12:30 IST
Stadium: Seddon Park, Hamilton
4. Fourth T20I match
Date: 31 January
Time: 12:30 IST
Stadium: Westpac Stadium, Wellington
February 2020 Schedule
5. Fifth T20 Match
Date: 31 January:
Time: 12:30 IST
Stadium: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui, Tauranga
India and New Zealand ODI series
First ODI Match:
Date: - 5 February
Time: - 7:30 IST
Stadium: - Seddon Park, Hamilton
Second ODI Match:
Date: 8 February
Time: 7:30 IST
Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland
Third ODI Match
Date: 11 February
Time: 7:30 IST
Stadium: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui, Tauranga
India and New Zealand Test Series:
There are 2 Test matches will be played between the two teams.
First Test Match
Date: 21 February to 25 February
Time: 4.00 IST
Stadium: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Second Test Match
Date: 29 February to 4 March
Time: 4.00 IST
Stadium: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
March 2020 Schedule
After returning from New Zealand, the Indian team will play with South Africa at home ground. South Africa will play only 3 ODIs in India.
1. First ODI Match
Date: 12 March
Time: 13.30 IST
Stadium: Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
2. Second One Day Match
Date: 15 March
Time: 13.30 IST
Stadium: Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
3. Third ODI match
Date: 18 March
Time: 13.30 IST
Stadium: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
October 2020 Schedule (ICC T20 Cricket World Cup)
After the end of this series, Indian cricket will get ready for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia between 18 October - 15 November 2020.
In T20 World Cup, England, South Africa and Afghanistan have been placed in the Indian team's group.
The details of the matches of the Indian team In T20 World Cup are as follows;
1. First match (Super 12)
Date: 24 October: India vs South Africa
Time: 16.40 IST
Stadium: Perth Stadium, Perth
2. The second match (Super 12)
Date: October 29: - India vs A2 team
Time: 13.30 IST
Stadium: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
November 2020 Schedule
3. Third match (Super 12)
Date: 1 November: India vs England
Time: 13.30 IST
Stadium: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
4. Fourth Match (Super 12)
Date: 5 November: India vs B1
Time: 14.00 IST
Stadium: Adelaide, Oval
5. Fifth Match (Super 12)
Date: 8 November: India vs Afghanistan
Time: 13.30 IST
Stadium: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
The final of this T20 Cricket World Cup will be played on 15 November 2020 at the Sydney ground. If the Indian team is successful in winning this T20 World Cup, then it will be the second T20 World Cup of the Indian Team.