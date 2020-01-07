Indian Cricket Team full Schedule For 2020

The matches played by the Indian team are always thrilling and fetch huge crowd and financial gains for the organisers. In the year 2020, the schedule of the Indian team is not much busy. This year the Indian team will go on an overseas tour to New Zealand only. In addition to this, the Indian team will play ICC T 20 cricket World Cup to be held in Australia in November 2020.

Let us know in this article about the full-year schedule of the Indian cricket team.

January 2020 Schedule: Sri Lanka tour to India for T20 series

The Indian cricket team has started its new year with T20 series against Sri Lanka. In this T20 bilateral series, three T20 matches will be played between the two teams.

The first T20 match between India & Sri Lanka could not be played due to rain. The second T20 match will be played on 7th January.

Indian VS Sri Lanka (2nd T20 Match)

Date: 7th January

Time: 7 PM

Stadium: Holkar Stadium, Indore

One day International Series between India and Australia:

Australia's team will come on an Indian tour and will play a series of 3 ODIs here. The details of this series are as follows;

First Match

Date: 14 January

Time: 13:30 IST

Stadium: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Second Match

Date: 17 January

Time: 13:30 IST

Stadium: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Third Match

Date: 19 January

Time: 13:30 IST

Stadium: M.S. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Indian Tour to New Zealand

This will be a long tour of the Indian team. The tour will start on January 24 and will end on March 4.

The Indian team will play 5 T20 matches, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches on this tour.

Schedule of T20I matches

1. First T20I Match

Date: 24 January:

Time: 12:30 IST

Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland

2. Second T20I Match

Date: 26 January:

Time: 12:30 IST

Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland

3. Third T20I Match

Date: January 29

Time: 12:30 IST

Stadium: Seddon Park, Hamilton

4. Fourth T20I match

Date: 31 January

Time: 12:30 IST

Stadium: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 2020 Schedule

5. Fifth T20 Match

Date: 31 January:

Time: 12:30 IST

Stadium: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui, Tauranga

India and New Zealand ODI series

First ODI Match:

Date: - 5 February

Time: - 7:30 IST

Stadium: - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Second ODI Match:

Date: 8 February

Time: 7:30 IST

Stadium: Eden Park, Auckland

Third ODI Match

Date: 11 February

Time: 7:30 IST

Stadium: Bay Oval Mount Maunganui, Tauranga

India and New Zealand Test Series:

There are 2 Test matches will be played between the two teams.

First Test Match

Date: 21 February to 25 February

Time: 4.00 IST

Stadium: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Second Test Match

Date: 29 February to 4 March

Time: 4.00 IST

Stadium: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 2020 Schedule

After returning from New Zealand, the Indian team will play with South Africa at home ground. South Africa will play only 3 ODIs in India.

1. First ODI Match

Date: 12 March

Time: 13.30 IST

Stadium: Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

2. Second One Day Match

Date: 15 March

Time: 13.30 IST

Stadium: Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3. Third ODI match

Date: 18 March

Time: 13.30 IST

Stadium: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

October 2020 Schedule (ICC T20 Cricket World Cup)

After the end of this series, Indian cricket will get ready for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia between 18 October - 15 November 2020.

In T20 World Cup, England, South Africa and Afghanistan have been placed in the Indian team's group.

The details of the matches of the Indian team In T20 World Cup are as follows;

1. First match (Super 12)

Date: 24 October: India vs South Africa

Time: 16.40 IST

Stadium: Perth Stadium, Perth

2. The second match (Super 12)

Date: October 29: - India vs A2 team

Time: 13.30 IST

Stadium: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2020 Schedule

3. Third match (Super 12)

Date: 1 November: India vs England

Time: 13.30 IST

Stadium: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

4. Fourth Match (Super 12)

Date: 5 November: India vs B1

Time: 14.00 IST

Stadium: Adelaide, Oval

5. Fifth Match (Super 12)

Date: 8 November: India vs Afghanistan

Time: 13.30 IST

Stadium: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

The final of this T20 Cricket World Cup will be played on 15 November 2020 at the Sydney ground. If the Indian team is successful in winning this T20 World Cup, then it will be the second T20 World Cup of the Indian Team.

