List of Top 5 Wisden Cricketers of the Decade

A UK based cricket magazine; “The Cricketer” has released a list of the 50 best-performing cricketers of the last decade. In this list, India's Virat Kohli is at the first place. while former South African opener batsman Hashim Amla is at second place.

Similarly, the world-renown magazine; Wisden has also released the list of top 5 players of the last decade. This list is also topped by Virat Kohli. Other names in this list are Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Australian women's cricketer Alice Parry and Dale Steyn.

Let's look at the statistics of the careers of all these 5 players in this article;

1. Virat Kohli (India)

It seems that all the records of the cricket world would be registered by the name of Virat Kohli. It is said that players like Kohli born once in a century and this has also been proved by the statistics of Kohli.

The current Indian captain, Virat Kohli has scored more than 21 thousand runs at the age of just 31 years with the help of 70 centuries and 7 double centuries in international cricket. He is the only player in international cricket who has an average of 50+ in all the three formats of international cricket.

Kohli has scored 5775 more runs and 22 more centuries as compared to the player who is ranked second in the list. Overall, Kohli has so far scored 11,609 runs in ODIs with the help of 43 centuries and 7,202 runs in Test matches with the help of 26 centuries and 7 double centuries.

Kohli has held the first position in ICC Test and ODI rankings for a long time. It is the bad luck of many talented batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam that they are born in the era of Virat Kohli, otherwise, they would have climbed at the first position of ICC rankings by now.

2. Steve Smith

This talented Australian batsman is considered to be Kohli's biggest rival. Recently, Smith has dethroned Kohli from ICC’s Test ranking but Kohli regained it. Smith made Test debut in 2010 and scored 7149 runs in 72 Test matches, including 26 centuries, 28 fifties and 3 double centuries.

In ODIs; smith has scored 3810 runs in 118 matches with the help of 8 centuries and 23 fifties. If smith Had not been banned for 1 year, his record would have been even better.

3. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

At present, this player, known as the most explosive batsman in the world. He holds the world record of the fastest century in the ODI in just 31 balls. AB de Villiers made his Test debut in 2004 and ODI debut in 2005.

AB de Villiers had retired from international cricket in May 2018. He has scored 20014 runs at an average of over 50 in a total of 420 matches in all formats in his international career. He has scored 47 centuries and 2 double centuries in all formats of cricket.

There are reports that AB de Villiers is considering to play T20 cricket for South Africa Again.

4. Alice Parry (Australia)

The 29-year-old Alice Parry made her test match debut in 2008 against Pakistan and ODI debut against New Zealand in 2007.

Alice Parry is an excellent all-rounder player. Alice Parry has scored 4747 runs in 231 matches in her international career. In Tests matches, she has scored 624 runs in 13 innings. She has a very good average of 78 and the highest score i.e.213 in test matches.

In ODIs too, Ellis has scored 3022 runs at an average of 52, including 2 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

In addition to a good batsman, she is a good bowler as well. Ellis has also taken 289 wickets in all formats of international cricket. These figures prove that Ellis is a very good all-rounder player. Alice is also the only female player in this top 5 list.

5. Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Some people say that cricket is the game of batsmen but this is a half-truth because in cricket the competition is between ball and bat and not between bat and bat.

Dale Steyn is the only bowler in the top 5 list. Steyn has taken 696 wickets in 262 matches for South Africa. Surprisingly, Dale Steyn's bowling average is better in T20 format than Test cricket and ODIs.

Dale Steyn is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He was selected for Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2013, Wisden Leading Cricketers in the World of the Year in 2013.

In December 2018, Steyn became the highest Test wicket-taker for South Africa. In Test cricket, this record was held by the former captain Shaun Pollock for South Africa.

So this was the list of the 5 greatest cricketers of the last decade published by Wisden magazine. To read more articles like this, click on the link given below.

List of fastest centuries in T20 International Cricket

List of cricketers who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI