Search

List of cricketers who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI

There are 49 hat-trick wickets have been claimed in the history of one-day cricket. The very first ODI hat-trick wicket was taken by the Pakistan's Jalal-ud-Din against Australia in Hyderabad, Sindh, in September 1982.
Dec 19, 2019 10:19 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon

A hat-trick of wicket in cricket is called; when a bowler takes three wickets on consecutive deliveries or dismiss three different batsmen on three different balls.

So far 49 hat-trick of wickets in One Day International (ODI) have been claimed. There are 4 Indian bowlers have achieved this feat so far. Kuldeep Yadav is the latest Indian who claimed hat-trick in the ODI format against West Indies.

List of Indian cricketer who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI

1. Chetan Sharma  

Year: 1987

Opposition Team: New Zealand

Victims: Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield

Note: Chetan Sharma was the first Indian cricketer who had taken hat-trick wicket in ODI.


chetan sharma
Image source: ABP News

2. Kapil Dev  

Year: 1991

Opposition Team: Sri Lanka

Victims: Roshan Mahanama, Rumesh Ratnayake and Sanath Jayasuriya
kapil-dev
Image source: India Today

3. Kuldeep Yadav  

Year: 2017

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins


kuldeep yadav

4. Muhammad Shami

Year: 2019

Opposition Team : Afghanistan 

Victims:  Mohammad Nabi (c Hardik Pandya), Aftab Alam (b), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (b)

5.  Kuldeep Yadav  

Year: 2019

Opposition Team: West Indies


Victims: Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph

List of other cricketers of different countries who have taken hat-trick wickets in ODI  

1. Jalal-ud-Din (Pakistan)  

Year: 1982
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Rod Marsh, Bruce Yardley and Geoff Lawson
Note: Jalal-ud-Din was the first cricketer who had taken hat-trick wicket in ODI.

2. Bruce Reid (Australia)  

Year: 1986
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Blair Hartland, Ervin McSweeney and Stu Gillespie

3. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)  

Year: 1989
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose

4. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)  

Year: 1990
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman

List of players who have played 10 slowest innings in cricket

5. Aaqib Javed (Pakistan)  

Year: 1991
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar
Note: Aaqib Javed was the youngest at 19 years and 81 days when he achieved this feat.

6. Danny Morrison (New Zealand)  

Year: 1994
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Kapil Dev, Salil Ankola and Nayan Mongia

7. Waqar Younis (Pakistan)  

Year: 1994
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Chris Harris, Chris Pringle and Richard de Groen

8. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)  

Year: 1996
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Grant Flower, John Rennie and Andy Whittall
saqlain mushtaq
Image source: Sportskeeda.com

9. Eddo Brandes (Zimbabwe)  

Year: 1997
Opposition Team: England
Victims: Nick Knight, John Crawley and Nasser Hussain

10. Anthony Stuart (Australia)  

Year: 1997
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Ijaz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim and Moin Khan

11. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)  

Year: 1999
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle and Pommie Mbangwa

12. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)  

Year: 2001
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Stuart Carlisle, Craig Wishart and Tatenda Taibu

13. Mohammad Sami (Pakistan)

Year: 2002
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Ridley Jacobs, Corey Collymore and Cameron Cuffy

14. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2003
Opposition Team: Bangladesh
Victims: Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful and Ehsanul Haque
Chaminda Vaas
Image source: crickethighlights.com

List of Hat-Trick Wickets in Test Matches

15. Brett Lee (Australia)

Year: 2003
Opposition Team: Kenya
Victims: Kennedy Otieno, Brijal Patel and David Obuya

16. James Anderson (England)

Year: 2003
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami

List of Hat-Tricks in Cricket World Cups

17. Steve Harmison (England)

Year: 2004
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Mohammad Kaif, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Ashish Nehra

18. Charl Langeveldt (South Africa)

Year: 2005
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Ian Bradshaw, Daren Powell and Corey Collymore

19. Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh)

Year: 2006
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Tafadzwa Mufambisi, Elton Chigumbura and Prosper Utseya

20. Jerome Taylor (Windies)

Year: 2006
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Michael Hussey, Brett Lee and Brad Hogg

21. Shane Bond (New Zealand)

Year: 2007
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Cameron White, Andrew Symonds and Nathan Bracken
shane bond 
Image source: YouTube

22. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2007
Opposition Team: South Africa
Victims: Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini
Note: In this match Lasith Malinga took four wickets in four consecutive balls.

23. Andrew Flintoff (England)

Year: 2009
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul and Sulieman Benn

24. Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2010
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan

IND vs Windies: ODI Cricket Records

25. Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh)

Year: 2010
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Prosper Utseya, Ray Price and CB Mpofu

26. Kemar Roach (Windies)

Year: 2011
Opposition Team: Netherlands
Victims: Pieter Seelaar, Bernard Loots and Berend Westdijk

27. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2011
Opposition Team: Kenya
Victims: Tanmay Mishra, Peter Ongondo and Shem Ngoche

28. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2011
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Mitchell Johnson, John Hastings and Xavier Doherty
lasith malinga
Image source: The Indian Express

29. Daniel Christian (Australia)

Year: 2012
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Thisara Perera, Sachithra Senanayake and Nuwan Kulasekara

30. Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2012
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Sarfraz Ahmed

31. Clint McKay (Australia)

Year: 2013
Opposition Team: England
Victims: Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Joe Root

32. Rubel Hossain (Bangladesh)

Year: 2013
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum and James Neesham

33. Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe)

Year: 2014
Opposition Team: South Africa
Victims: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller

34. Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)

Year: 2014
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu and Tinashe Panyangara

35. Steven Finn (England)

Year: 2015
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Johnson

36. Jean-Paul Duminy (South Africa)

Year: 2015
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Angelo Mathews, Nuwan Kulasekara and Tharindu Kaushal

37. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Year: 2015
Opposition Team: Bangladesh
Victims: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das and Mahmudullah
kagiso rabada
Image source: IOL

38. James Faulkner (Australia)

Year: 2016
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera

39. Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Year: 2017
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep

40. Hasaranga De Silva (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2017
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu and Tinashe Panyangara
Note: Hasharan D Silva has taken a hat-trick wicket in his debut match.

41.   Shehan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)


Year:  2018

Opposition Team:  Bangladesh 

Victims: Mashrafe Mortaza (c Kusal Mendis), Rubel Hossain (b), Mahmudullah (c Upul Tharanga)

 

42.  Imran Tahir (South Africa)


Year:  October 2018

Opposition Team:  Zimbabwe

Victims: Sean Williams (st Heinrich Klaasen), Peter Moor (lbw), Brandon Mavuta (b)

43. Trent Boult (New Zealand)


Year:  November 2018

Opposition Team:  Pakistan

Victims: Fakhar Zaman (b), Babar Azam (c Ross Taylor), Mohammad Hafeez (lbw)

44.  Trent Boult (New Zealand)


Year: June 2019 

Opposition Team:  Australia

Victims: Usman Khawaja (b), Mitchell Starc (b), Jason Behrendorff (lbw)

Some Interesting reords of wicket hat-trick

1. Pakistani's Mohammad Sami and Wasim Akram are the only players to have earned hat-tricks in ODIs and Tests both formats. 

2. Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera (both Sri Lanka) and Brett Lee (Australia) are the only players to have taken hat-tricks in ODIs and Twenty20 formats.

3.  Lasith Malinga is the only player to claim four wickets in consecutive balls.

4. Chaminda Vaas (SL)is the only bowler who claimed a hat-trick on the first three balls of international cricket match.

5.  Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the only bowler who has taken three ODI hat-tricks. 

6. Pakistan's Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Indian Kuldeep Yadav are the only five bowlers who have taken 2 Hat-tricks each in the ODI format.

What is the Duckworth Lewis Method and how it is applied in cricket


List of Hat-Tricks of Wickets in T20 International Cricket