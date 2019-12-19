List of cricketers who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI
A hat-trick of wicket in cricket is called; when a bowler takes three wickets on consecutive deliveries or dismiss three different batsmen on three different balls.
So far 49 hat-trick of wickets in One Day International (ODI) have been claimed. There are 4 Indian bowlers have achieved this feat so far. Kuldeep Yadav is the latest Indian who claimed hat-trick in the ODI format against West Indies.
List of Indian cricketer who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI
1. Chetan Sharma
Year: 1987
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield
Note: Chetan Sharma was the first Indian cricketer who had taken hat-trick wicket in ODI.
2. Kapil Dev
Year: 1991
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Roshan Mahanama, Rumesh Ratnayake and Sanath Jayasuriya
3. Kuldeep Yadav
Year: 2017
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins
4. Muhammad Shami
Year: 2019
Opposition Team : Afghanistan
Victims: Mohammad Nabi (c Hardik Pandya), Aftab Alam (b), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (b)
5. Kuldeep Yadav
Year: 2019
Opposition Team: West Indies
Victims: Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph
List of other cricketers of different countries who have taken hat-trick wickets in ODI
1. Jalal-ud-Din (Pakistan)
Year: 1982
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Rod Marsh, Bruce Yardley and Geoff Lawson
Note: Jalal-ud-Din was the first cricketer who had taken hat-trick wicket in ODI.
2. Bruce Reid (Australia)
Year: 1986
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Blair Hartland, Ervin McSweeney and Stu Gillespie
3. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
Year: 1989
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose
4. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
Year: 1990
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman
5. Aaqib Javed (Pakistan)
Year: 1991
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar
Note: Aaqib Javed was the youngest at 19 years and 81 days when he achieved this feat.
6. Danny Morrison (New Zealand)
Year: 1994
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Kapil Dev, Salil Ankola and Nayan Mongia
7. Waqar Younis (Pakistan)
Year: 1994
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Chris Harris, Chris Pringle and Richard de Groen
8. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)
Year: 1996
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Grant Flower, John Rennie and Andy Whittall
9. Eddo Brandes (Zimbabwe)
Year: 1997
Opposition Team: England
Victims: Nick Knight, John Crawley and Nasser Hussain
10. Anthony Stuart (Australia)
Year: 1997
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Ijaz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim and Moin Khan
11. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)
Year: 1999
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle and Pommie Mbangwa
12. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2001
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Stuart Carlisle, Craig Wishart and Tatenda Taibu
13. Mohammad Sami (Pakistan)
Year: 2002
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Ridley Jacobs, Corey Collymore and Cameron Cuffy
14. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2003
Opposition Team: Bangladesh
Victims: Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful and Ehsanul Haque
15. Brett Lee (Australia)
Year: 2003
Opposition Team: Kenya
Victims: Kennedy Otieno, Brijal Patel and David Obuya
16. James Anderson (England)
Year: 2003
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami
17. Steve Harmison (England)
Year: 2004
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Mohammad Kaif, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Ashish Nehra
18. Charl Langeveldt (South Africa)
Year: 2005
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Ian Bradshaw, Daren Powell and Corey Collymore
19. Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh)
Year: 2006
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Tafadzwa Mufambisi, Elton Chigumbura and Prosper Utseya
20. Jerome Taylor (Windies)
Year: 2006
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Michael Hussey, Brett Lee and Brad Hogg
21. Shane Bond (New Zealand)
Year: 2007
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Cameron White, Andrew Symonds and Nathan Bracken
22. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2007
Opposition Team: South Africa
Victims: Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini
Note: In this match Lasith Malinga took four wickets in four consecutive balls.
23. Andrew Flintoff (England)
Year: 2009
Opposition Team: Windies
Victims: Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul and Sulieman Benn
24. Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2010
Opposition Team: India
Victims: Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan
25. Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh)
Year: 2010
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Prosper Utseya, Ray Price and CB Mpofu
26. Kemar Roach (Windies)
Year: 2011
Opposition Team: Netherlands
Victims: Pieter Seelaar, Bernard Loots and Berend Westdijk
27. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2011
Opposition Team: Kenya
Victims: Tanmay Mishra, Peter Ongondo and Shem Ngoche
28. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2011
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Mitchell Johnson, John Hastings and Xavier Doherty
29. Daniel Christian (Australia)
Year: 2012
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Thisara Perera, Sachithra Senanayake and Nuwan Kulasekara
30. Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2012
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Sarfraz Ahmed
31. Clint McKay (Australia)
Year: 2013
Opposition Team: England
Victims: Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Joe Root
32. Rubel Hossain (Bangladesh)
Year: 2013
Opposition Team: New Zealand
Victims: Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum and James Neesham
33. Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe)
Year: 2014
Opposition Team: South Africa
Victims: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller
34. Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)
Year: 2014
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu and Tinashe Panyangara
35. Steven Finn (England)
Year: 2015
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Johnson
36. Jean-Paul Duminy (South Africa)
Year: 2015
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Angelo Mathews, Nuwan Kulasekara and Tharindu Kaushal
37. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
Year: 2015
Opposition Team: Bangladesh
Victims: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das and Mahmudullah
38. James Faulkner (Australia)
Year: 2016
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera
39. Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)
Year: 2017
Opposition Team: Sri Lanka
Victims: Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep
40. Hasaranga De Silva (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2017
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu and Tinashe Panyangara
Note: Hasharan D Silva has taken a hat-trick wicket in his debut match.
41. Shehan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)
Year: 2018
Opposition Team: Bangladesh
Victims: Mashrafe Mortaza (c Kusal Mendis), Rubel Hossain (b), Mahmudullah (c Upul Tharanga)
42. Imran Tahir (South Africa)
Year: October 2018
Opposition Team: Zimbabwe
Victims: Sean Williams (st Heinrich Klaasen), Peter Moor (lbw), Brandon Mavuta (b)
43. Trent Boult (New Zealand)
Year: November 2018
Opposition Team: Pakistan
Victims: Fakhar Zaman (b), Babar Azam (c Ross Taylor), Mohammad Hafeez (lbw)
44. Trent Boult (New Zealand)
Year: June 2019
Opposition Team: Australia
Victims: Usman Khawaja (b), Mitchell Starc (b), Jason Behrendorff (lbw)
Some Interesting reords of wicket hat-trick
1. Pakistani's Mohammad Sami and Wasim Akram are the only players to have earned hat-tricks in ODIs and Tests both formats.
2. Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera (both Sri Lanka) and Brett Lee (Australia) are the only players to have taken hat-tricks in ODIs and Twenty20 formats.
3. Lasith Malinga is the only player to claim four wickets in consecutive balls.
4. Chaminda Vaas (SL)is the only bowler who claimed a hat-trick on the first three balls of international cricket match.
5. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the only bowler who has taken three ODI hat-tricks.
6. Pakistan's Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Indian Kuldeep Yadav are the only five bowlers who have taken 2 Hat-tricks each in the ODI format.
