List of cricketers who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI

A hat-trick of wicket in cricket is called; when a bowler takes three wickets on consecutive deliveries or dismiss three different batsmen on three different balls.

So far 49 hat-trick of wickets in One Day International (ODI) have been claimed. There are 4 Indian bowlers have achieved this feat so far. Kuldeep Yadav is the latest Indian who claimed hat-trick in the ODI format against West Indies.

List of Indian cricketer who have taken hat-trick wicket in ODI

1. Chetan Sharma

Year: 1987

Opposition Team: New Zealand

Victims: Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield

Note: Chetan Sharma was the first Indian cricketer who had taken hat-trick wicket in ODI.





2. Kapil Dev

Year: 1991

Opposition Team: Sri Lanka

Victims: Roshan Mahanama, Rumesh Ratnayake and Sanath Jayasuriya



3. Kuldeep Yadav

Year: 2017

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins









4. Muhammad Shami

Year: 2019

Opposition Team : Afghanistan

Victims: Mohammad Nabi (c Hardik Pandya), Aftab Alam (b), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (b)

5. Kuldeep Yadav

Year: 2019

Opposition Team: West Indies



Victims: Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph

List of other cricketers of different countries who have taken hat-trick wickets in ODI

1. Jalal-ud-Din (Pakistan)

Year: 1982

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Rod Marsh, Bruce Yardley and Geoff Lawson

Note: Jalal-ud-Din was the first cricketer who had taken hat-trick wicket in ODI.

2. Bruce Reid (Australia)

Year: 1986

Opposition Team: New Zealand

Victims: Blair Hartland, Ervin McSweeney and Stu Gillespie

3. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Year: 1989

Opposition Team: Windies

Victims: Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose

4. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Year: 1990

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman

5. Aaqib Javed (Pakistan)

Year: 1991

Opposition Team: India

Victims: Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar

Note: Aaqib Javed was the youngest at 19 years and 81 days when he achieved this feat.

6. Danny Morrison (New Zealand)

Year: 1994

Opposition Team: India

Victims: Kapil Dev, Salil Ankola and Nayan Mongia

7. Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Year: 1994

Opposition Team: New Zealand

Victims: Chris Harris, Chris Pringle and Richard de Groen

8. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)

Year: 1996

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Grant Flower, John Rennie and Andy Whittall



9. Eddo Brandes (Zimbabwe)

Year: 1997

Opposition Team: England

Victims: Nick Knight, John Crawley and Nasser Hussain

10. Anthony Stuart (Australia)

Year: 1997

Opposition Team: Pakistan

Victims: Ijaz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim and Moin Khan

11. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)

Year: 1999

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle and Pommie Mbangwa

12. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2001

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Stuart Carlisle, Craig Wishart and Tatenda Taibu

13. Mohammad Sami (Pakistan)

Year: 2002

Opposition Team: Windies

Victims: Ridley Jacobs, Corey Collymore and Cameron Cuffy

14. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2003

Opposition Team: Bangladesh

Victims: Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful and Ehsanul Haque



15. Brett Lee (Australia)

Year: 2003

Opposition Team: Kenya

Victims: Kennedy Otieno, Brijal Patel and David Obuya

16. James Anderson (England)

Year: 2003

Opposition Team: Pakistan

Victims: Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami

17. Steve Harmison (England)

Year: 2004

Opposition Team: India

Victims: Mohammad Kaif, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Ashish Nehra

18. Charl Langeveldt (South Africa)

Year: 2005

Opposition Team: Windies

Victims: Ian Bradshaw, Daren Powell and Corey Collymore

19. Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh)

Year: 2006

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Tafadzwa Mufambisi, Elton Chigumbura and Prosper Utseya

20. Jerome Taylor (Windies)

Year: 2006

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Michael Hussey, Brett Lee and Brad Hogg

21. Shane Bond (New Zealand)

Year: 2007

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Cameron White, Andrew Symonds and Nathan Bracken



22. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2007

Opposition Team: South Africa

Victims: Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini

Note: In this match Lasith Malinga took four wickets in four consecutive balls.

23. Andrew Flintoff (England)

Year: 2009

Opposition Team: Windies

Victims: Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul and Sulieman Benn

24. Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2010

Opposition Team: India

Victims: Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan

25. Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh)

Year: 2010

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Prosper Utseya, Ray Price and CB Mpofu

26. Kemar Roach (Windies)

Year: 2011

Opposition Team: Netherlands

Victims: Pieter Seelaar, Bernard Loots and Berend Westdijk

27. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2011

Opposition Team: Kenya

Victims: Tanmay Mishra, Peter Ongondo and Shem Ngoche

28. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2011

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Mitchell Johnson, John Hastings and Xavier Doherty



29. Daniel Christian (Australia)

Year: 2012

Opposition Team: Sri Lanka

Victims: Thisara Perera, Sachithra Senanayake and Nuwan Kulasekara

30. Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2012

Opposition Team: Pakistan

Victims: Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi and Sarfraz Ahmed

31. Clint McKay (Australia)

Year: 2013

Opposition Team: England

Victims: Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Joe Root

32. Rubel Hossain (Bangladesh)

Year: 2013

Opposition Team: New Zealand

Victims: Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum and James Neesham

33. Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe)

Year: 2014

Opposition Team: South Africa

Victims: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller

34. Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)

Year: 2014

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu and Tinashe Panyangara

35. Steven Finn (England)

Year: 2015

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Johnson

36. Jean-Paul Duminy (South Africa)

Year: 2015

Opposition Team: Sri Lanka

Victims: Angelo Mathews, Nuwan Kulasekara and Tharindu Kaushal

37. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Year: 2015

Opposition Team: Bangladesh

Victims: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das and Mahmudullah



38. James Faulkner (Australia)

Year: 2016

Opposition Team: Sri Lanka

Victims: Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera

39. Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Year: 2017

Opposition Team: Sri Lanka

Victims: Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep

40. Hasaranga De Silva (Sri Lanka)

Year: 2017

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Tendai Chatara, John Nyumbu and Tinashe Panyangara

Note: Hasharan D Silva has taken a hat-trick wicket in his debut match.

41. Shehan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)



Year: 2018

Opposition Team: Bangladesh





Victims: Mashrafe Mortaza (c Kusal Mendis), Rubel Hossain (b), Mahmudullah (c Upul Tharanga)

42. Imran Tahir (South Africa)



Year: October 2018

Opposition Team: Zimbabwe

Victims: Sean Williams (st Heinrich Klaasen), Peter Moor (lbw), Brandon Mavuta (b)

43. Trent Boult (New Zealand)



Year: November 2018

Opposition Team: Pakistan

Victims: Fakhar Zaman (b), Babar Azam (c Ross Taylor), Mohammad Hafeez (lbw)

44. Trent Boult (New Zealand)



Year: June 2019

Opposition Team: Australia

Victims: Usman Khawaja (b), Mitchell Starc (b), Jason Behrendorff (lbw)

Some Interesting reords of wicket hat-trick

1. Pakistani's Mohammad Sami and Wasim Akram are the only players to have earned hat-tricks in ODIs and Tests both formats.

2. Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera (both Sri Lanka) and Brett Lee (Australia) are the only players to have taken hat-tricks in ODIs and Twenty20 formats.

3. Lasith Malinga is the only player to claim four wickets in consecutive balls.

4. Chaminda Vaas (SL)is the only bowler who claimed a hat-trick on the first three balls of international cricket match.

5. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the only bowler who has taken three ODI hat-tricks.

6. Pakistan's Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Indian Kuldeep Yadav are the only five bowlers who have taken 2 Hat-tricks each in the ODI format.

