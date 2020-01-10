List of 24 records of the One day International Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar has the records of the highest number of ODI runs, centuries and matches. Record of fastest century in the ODI is held by the AB de Villiers. Read this article to know the list of 23 records of the One day International Cricket.

The first one day International (ODI) match was played between England and Australia in January 1971. Since then around 4,000 ODIs have been played by 26 teams. The Indian team has played most ODI matches i.e.981 followed by Australia (942).

Read this article to know more interesting ODI records.

1. Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer and century-maker in ODI cricket history. Sachin has scored 18,426 runs and 49 centuries in the ODIs.

2. Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket. He has claimed 534 wickets in 350 matches.

3. Fastest fifty (in 16 balls) of the ODI history is scored by the AB de Villiers. He achieved this feat against west indies in 2014–15.

4. AB de Villiers has scored the fastest century in the ODI. He has scored a century in just 31 balls.

5. Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest double century in the ODI. He scored a double century in just 138 balls against Zimbabwe at Canberra in 2014–15.

6. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi holds the record of most sixes (351) in the ODI career. Gayle is on the second rank with 326 sixes.

7. Record of most fours is held by Indian Sachin Tendulkar. He scored 2016 fours in 452 Innings.

8. Most sixes (17) in an innings scored by Eoin Morgan against Afghanistan at Manchester on 18 Jun 2019.

9. Most fours (33) in an innings scored by the Indian Rohit Sharma. Rohit scored 264 runs in this match against Sri Lanka at Kolkata on 13 November 2014.

10. Record of most runs (1894) in a calendar year is held by Sachin Tendulkar.

11. Most runs (219) in an innings as captain are scored by the Virender Sehwag against West Indies in 2011.

12. Most runs (183*) in an innings as a wicket-keeper batsman are scored by M.S. Dhoni against Sri Lanka in 2005.

13. Highest run chased (438–9) by South Africa against Australia at Johannesburg on 12 March 2006.

14. The highest score (481–6) of an inning is scored by England against Australia at Nottingham on 19 June 2018.

15. The lowest score in ODI, scored by a team is 35 (18 overs). Zimbabwe was all out on just 35 runs against Sri Lanka at Harare on 25 April 2004.

16. The Australian team has the record of the highest number of consecutive wins;21 in ODIs.

17. Bangladesh team has the record of Most consecutive defeats;23 in ODIs.

18. Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas has the record of Best innings figures 8/19 in the ODI.



19. Pakistan's Waqar Younis has the record of most 5 wickets in an inning i.e. 13. while Murlidharan achieved this feat 10 times.

20. Most catches (218)in the ODI career are taken by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene in 448 matches.

21. Most dismissals (wicket-keeping): 482 (383 catches + 99 stumpings) are done by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. M.S. Dhoni has done 444 (321 catches + 123 stumpings).

22. Sachin Tendulkar(1989–2012)has played the most number of ODI matches i.e. 463 followed by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene 448.

23. Highest partnerships record (372 (2nd wicket)) is held by the West Indies Chris Gayle ‡ (215) & Marlon Samuels (133*).

24. The record of the highest individual score in the ODI is held by the Rohit Sharma. Rohit has scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Garden at Kolkata on 13 November 2014.

So this was the list of one-day international records. There are many records are held by the Indian cricketers. We Hope Virat Kohli will have the records of the highest centuries and runs in the ODI cricket in the coming years.

