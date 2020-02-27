List of Cricketers who have scored 10,000 runs in ODI

Currently, there are 14 international cricketers have hit 10000 runs in the ODIs. There are 5 Indian batsmen out of these 14 cricketers. Virat Kohli made a world record by hitting 10, 000 runs in just 205 innings. In the year 2001, Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to score 10,000 runs in ODI matches.

In this article, we are giving details of the names and records of the batsmen who have scored 10,000 or more runs in ODI cricket.

Batsmen who have scored 10,000 or more runs in ODIs

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India)



The first player who has scored 10,000 runs in ODI cricket was Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from this, Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 18426 runs in his 23 years long ODI career from 1989 to 2012.



2. Kumara Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Sri Lankan left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, Kumar Sangakkara is in second place. Kumar Sangakkara has scored 14234 runs in his 15 years long ODI career from 2000 to 2015.



3. Ricky Ponting (Australia)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Australian captain and right-handed batsman, Ricky Ponting is in the third place. Ricky Ponting has scored 13704 runs in his 17 years long ODI career from 1995 to 2012.



4. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Sri Lankan captain and left-handed explosive batsman, Sanath Jayasuriya is in the fourth place. Sanath Jayasuriya has scored 13430 runs in his 22 years long ODI career from 1989 to 2011.

5. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Sri Lankan captain and right-handed batsman, Mahela Jayawardene is in fifth place. Mahela Jayawardene has scored 12,650 runs in his 17 years long ODI career from 1998 to 2015.



6. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Pakistan captain and right-handed batsman, Inzamam-ul-Haq is on the sixth place. Inzamam-ul-Haq has scored 11,739 runs in his 16 years long ODI career from 1991 to 2007.

7. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former South African right-handed batsman and all-rounder, Jacques Kallis is in the seventh place. Jacques Kallis has scored 11,579 runs in his 18 years long ODI career from 1996 to 2014.





8. Saurav Ganguly (India)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Indian captain and left-handed batsman, Sourav Ganguly is in the eighth place. Sourav Ganguly has scored 11,363 runs in his 15 years long ODI career from 1992 to 2007.



9. Rahul Dravid (India)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Indian captain and right-handed batsman, Rahul Dravid is in the ninth place. Rahul Dravid has scored 10,889 runs in his 15 years long ODI career from 1996 to 2011.



10. Brian Lara (Windies)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Windies captain and left-handed batsman, Brian Lara is in the tenth place. Brian Lara has scored 10,405 runs in his 17 years long ODI career from 1990 to 2007.



11. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)



In the list of players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket former Sri Lankan opener and right-handed batsman, Tillakaratne Dilshan is on the eleventh and last place. Tillakaratne Dilshan has scored 10,290 runs in his 17 years long ODI career from 1999 to 2016.





12. M.S Dhoni: MS Dhoni, who debuted on 23 Dec 2004 became the 4th Indian cricketer who made 10000 runs in the ODIs. Dhoni played 273 innings to complete his 10000 runs. Dhoni completed his 10000 runs against England on 14 Jul 2018. He became only the 12th player in ODI history to reach the 10000-run club. To date Dhoni has completed 10,773 ODI runs in the 297 innings.



13. Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has Completed 10000 runs in 205 innings this is a world record. Kohli has completed his 10000 runs in just 205 innings while Tendulkar played 259 innings to achieve the same feat.

Kohli is an overall 13th player who has made 10000 runs in the ODIs and 5th Indian who achieved this feat. Worthy to mention that Kohli has his one day debut in 2008.

It is worth mentioning that among the 10000 run scorers only Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni are still playing cricket. Virat is like a rising star of the world cricket in the present era. In the coming days, we will listen more about this cricket legend just wait and watch.

14. Chris Gayle: This fiery batsman of the West Indies is the 2nd West Indies player after Brian Lara who has scored 10,000 runs in the ODIs. He has scored 10258 runs in the 286 innings in the ODIs. He has scored 25 ODI centuries and his highest score in the ODI is 215 runs.

So this was the list of all 14 players who have scored 10000 runs in the ODIs. I hope that very soon Rohit Sharma’s name will be inducted in this list.

