National Sports Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Celebration and more

National Sports Day 2020: It is celebrated on 29 August every year across the country. The day raises awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health. It is celebrated to mark the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand who won various Gold medals for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted "Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches, and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes."

As we all know that sports develop a sense of friendliness and team spirit. It helps to develop physical toughness and mental health. It shapes the body, makes it strong and active. Here we are providing some famous quotes of sportspersons so that you can share it with your friends, family, and others.

National Sports Day 2020: History, Significance, and a Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day: Quotes

1. "If I, being a mother of two, can win a medal, so can you all. Take me as an example and don`t give up." - Mary Kom

2. "Your dreams are what define your individuality. They have the power to give you wings and make you fly high.” - PV Sindhu

3. "When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar

4. “Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed.”- LeBron James

5. “You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” - Michael Phelps

6. “Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t pretend that you do and, and some point, you will.” - Venus Williams

7. “Champions keep playing until they get it right.”- Billie Jean King

8. “The only person who can stop you from reaching your goals is you.”- Jackie Joyner-Kersee

9. “I always felt that my greatest asset was not my physical ability, it was my mental ability.”- Bruce Jenner

10. “There may be people that have more talent than you, but there's no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” - Derek Jeter

11. "If I have a reason to do something, and I have enough passion, I generally succeed." - Leander Paes

12. “The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” - Les Brown

13. “Never say never because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.” - Michael Jordan

14. “An athlete cannot run with money in his pockets. He must run with hope in his heart and dreams in his head.”- Emil Zatopek

15. “Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed the loss.”- Doug Williams

National Sports Day: Wishes and Messages

1. Approach the game with no preset agendas and you’ll probably come away surprised at your overall efforts. Happy National Sports Day!

2. On National Sports Day, greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and I salute the sports starts of India, who dedicate their lives in bringing glory for the nation. Happy National Sports Day everyone! - Sameer Verma

3. Sports bring everyone together and through sport, we can create a healthy society and when we have a healthy society and when we have a healthy society, we will surely have a healthy state or a healthy nation. So, I request everyone to engage in any form of sports at least thrice a week. Enjoy the National Sports Day. Best wishes - Renedy Singh

4. Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day!

5. Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes.

6. To be the best, you must learn how to handle the worst and sports give power, strength. Happy National Sports Day!

7. Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up. Best Wishes. Enjoy National Sports Day!

8. Champions keep playing until they get it right. Happy National Sports Day!

9. Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Happy National Sports Day!

10. Let's make Sports part of our Daily Diet. A healthy and Happy National Sports day to one and all. Yolanda D'Souza

National Sports Day 2020: 10 interesting facts about the Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand