List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympic Games

The Indian hockey team had a very golden time from Amsterdam Olympic 1928 to Melbourne Olympics 1956. During this period Indian team has won 6 consecutive gold medals. The very first captain of the India hockey team at the Olympic event was Mr.Jaipal Singh Munda.

(Indian Hockey team in 1928 Olympic)

Major Dhyan Chand was the third captain of Indian hockey when the Indian team has won the gold medal at the Berlin Olympic, 1936.

Recently, former captain of Indian hockey team Balbir Singh Senior has died on May 25, 2020 (aged 96) in Mohali, Punjab, India. Balbir Singh led hockey team has also won the Gold medal at the Olympic event.

There are 20 players have captained the Indian team at the Olympic event since 1928. Now let’s have a look at the captains of the Indian hockey team at the Olympic event.

List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympics:-

Captain Name Year Rank in Olympic 1. Jaipal Singh Munda Amsterdam Olympics 1928 Gold medal 2. Lal Shah Bokhari Los Angeles Olympics 1932 Gold medal 3. Dhyan Chand Berlin Olympics 1936 Gold medal 4. Kishan Lal London Olympics 1948 Gold medal 5.K. D. Singh Helsinki Olympics 1952 Gold medal 6. Balbir Singh Senior Melbourne Olympics 1956 Gold medal 7.Leslie Claudius Rome Olympics 1960 Silver medal 8. Charanjit Singh Tokyo Olympics 1964 Gold medal 9. Gurbux Singh and 10. Prithipal Singh Mexico City Olympics 1968 Bronze medal 11.Harmik Singh Munich Olympics 1972 Bronze medal 12. Ajit Pal Singh Montreal Olympics 1976 7th Position 13. Vasudevan Baskaran Moscow Olympics 1980 Gold medal 14. Zafar Iqbal Los Angeles Olympics 1984 5th Position 15. Sommayya Maneypande Seoul Olympics 1988 6th Position 16. Pargat Singh Barcelona Olympics 1992 7th Position 16.Pargat Singh Atlanta Olympics 1996 8th Position 17.Ramandeep Singh Sydney Olympics 2000 7th Position 18. Dilip Tirkey Athens Olympics 2004 7th Position 19. Bharat Chetri London Olympics 2012 12th Position 20. P. R. Sreejesh Rio Olympics 2016 8th position

P.R. Sreejesh was captain of the Indian hockey team in the Rio Olympics 2016. Indian team secured 8th position in this Olympics.

Overall, the Indian hockey team has won 8 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the Olympic Events.

Vasudevan Baskaran was the last captain of India team when the Indian hockey team had won the Gold medal at Moscow Olympics,1980. Since then the Indian team could not secure even 4th place at the Olympic event.

So this was the list of all the captains of the Indian hockey team at the Olympic event. We hope that the Indian team will bring back the old glory of this game at the international level. To read such more interesting articles click on the link given below;



ICC Cricket World Cup Winning Captains: Year-wise complete list since 1975

National Sports Day: A Tribute to Major Dhyam Chand