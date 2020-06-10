Study at Home
Search

List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympic Games

The Indian hockey team has won consecutive 6 gold medals at the Olympic events since Amsterdam Olympic 1928 to Melbourne Olympics 1956. Jaipal Singh Munda was the first captain of the Indian hockey team who has won the gold medal at the Olympic event. Read this article to know the list of all the Indian hockey team captains who represented Indian hockey in the Olympic games.
Jun 10, 2020 16:42 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympics Games
List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympics Games

The Indian hockey team had a very golden time from Amsterdam Olympic 1928 to Melbourne Olympics 1956. During this period Indian team has won 6 consecutive gold medals. The very first captain of the India hockey team at the Olympic event was Mr.Jaipal Singh Munda.

indian hockey-team-1928-olympic

(Indian Hockey team in 1928 Olympic)

Major Dhyan Chand was the third captain of Indian hockey when the Indian team has won the gold medal at the Berlin Olympic, 1936.

Recently, former captain of Indian hockey team Balbir Singh Senior has died on May 25, 2020 (aged 96) in Mohali, Punjab, India. Balbir Singh led hockey team has also won the Gold medal at the Olympic event.

There are 20 players have captained the Indian team at the Olympic event since 1928. Now let’s have a look at the captains of the Indian hockey team at the Olympic event.

List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympics:-

                         Captain Name

                                  Year

Rank in Olympic

1. Jaipal Singh Munda

Amsterdam Olympics 1928

Gold medal

2. Lal Shah Bokhari

Los Angeles Olympics 1932

Gold medal

3. Dhyan Chand

Berlin Olympics 1936

Gold medal

4. Kishan Lal

London Olympics  1948

Gold medal

5.K. D. Singh

Helsinki Olympics 1952

Gold medal

6. Balbir Singh Senior

Melbourne Olympics 1956

Gold medal

7.Leslie Claudius

Rome Olympics 1960

Silver medal

8. Charanjit Singh

Tokyo Olympics 1964

Gold medal

9. Gurbux Singh and

10. Prithipal Singh

Mexico City Olympics 1968

Bronze medal

11.Harmik Singh

 Munich Olympics  1972

Bronze medal

12. Ajit Pal Singh

Montreal Olympics 1976

7th Position

13. Vasudevan Baskaran

Moscow Olympics  1980

Gold medal

14. Zafar Iqbal

Los Angeles Olympics 1984

5th Position

15. Sommayya Maneypande

Seoul Olympics 1988

6th Position

16. Pargat Singh

Barcelona Olympics 1992

7th Position

16.Pargat Singh

Atlanta Olympics 1996

8th Position

17.Ramandeep Singh

Sydney Olympics 2000

7th Position

18. Dilip Tirkey

Athens Olympics 2004

7th Position

19. Bharat Chetri

London Olympics 2012

12th Position

20. P. R. Sreejesh

Rio Olympics 2016

8th position

P.R. Sreejesh was captain of the Indian hockey team in the Rio Olympics 2016. Indian team secured 8th position in this Olympics.

Overall, the Indian hockey team has won 8 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the Olympic Events.
Vasudevan Baskaran was the last captain of India team when the Indian hockey team had won the Gold medal at Moscow Olympics,1980. Since then the Indian team could not secure even 4th place at the Olympic event.

So this was the list of all the captains of the Indian hockey team at the Olympic event. We hope that the Indian team will bring back the old glory of this game at the international level. To read such more interesting articles click on the link given below;


ICC Cricket World Cup Winning Captains: Year-wise complete list since 1975

National Sports Day: A Tribute to Major Dhyam Chand

Related Categories