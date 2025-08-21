SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer key 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check PDF Link Here

The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key 2025 pdf link is now activated on the official website of RSSB. Candidates can verify responses, calculate scores. The answer key can be downloaded by visiting the official website. Check here for the direct link and steps to download.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 21, 2025, 19:06 IST
RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025
RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025

RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025 in the pdf format on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates click on the direct link below to download the setwise answer key for the exam which was conducted on June 13, 2025.
The RSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination.

RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025 OUT

RSSB has uploaded the RSMSSB Livestock answer key 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, allowing them to match their answer with the official answers. To check the answer candidates can directly click on the official website below or they can visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The RSMSSB Livestock answer key 2025 has been released in the pdf format. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scores and raise objections if any discrepancies are found. The answer key is uploaded on August 21, 2025. Click on the direct link below to check the RSMSSB Live Stock Answer Key 2025 PDF.

RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025

PDF Download

RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025: Overview

The RSMSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025 has been uploaded on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for the exam which was conducted on June 13, 2025. Check the table below for the RSMSSB Livestock answer key 2025 overview

Details

Information

Exam Name

RSMSSB Livestock

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Exam Dates

June 13, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

August 21, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download the RSSB Livestock Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can directly click on the above link to check the RSMSSB Livestock answer key 2025 or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the candidates' corner and the on answer key
Now click on the RSMSSB Livestock answer key 2025
Match the answer with the answers marked by you in the exam
Calculate your estimated marks
Download and print the pdf for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News