Wordle 342 Answer for May 27: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 342 Answer for May 27: Wordle was created by an engineer, Josh Wardle, and soon spread internationally. Thousands of word lovers play this game each day around the globe. Wordle is a five-letter word, and if you solve this puzzle, you get a total of six attempts. To manage the streak while guessing the word, you can choose a word with at least two different vowels in it and also a few common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Check below today's Wordle 342 answer, hints, and clues for May 27 to maintain your winning streak.

Wordle 342 May 27 Hints

Today's Wordle 342 is a noun and has three vowels including one duplicate vowel.

Check below for some hints and clues to get you started with the puzzle.

Wordle Hints:

Today's Wordle starts with the letter T. The Wordle word for May 27 has three vowels. In today’s Wordle, one of the vowels in the word is used twice. The last letter of the wordle word is A. This word rhymes with "Cynara", "Cascara", etc.

I hope you get an idea of today's Wordle.

Can't figure out the answer to today's Wordle 342. Don't worry, scroll down for the biggest hint.

Biggest hint: Today's Wordle five-letter word means a small crown decorated with jewels worn on the head by a woman, mainly a queen or princess, on important or formal occasions. Or a piece of metal in the shape of half a circle decorated with jewels or precious stones worn on the head by a woman, especially a queen, etc., at very formal social occasions.

Wordle 342 Answer May 27

Today's Wordle 342 is different from other days and is commonly used. The five-letter word is a noun and has three vowels including one duplicate vowel.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 342 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (May 27) Wordle 342 answer is TIARA and for May 26 was ASSET.

Wordle: Rules

Guess Wordle in six attempts.

Each attempt must have a five-letter word. Hit the enter button to submit.

After each guess, the colour of the box will change. This shows how close your guess was to the word.

If the colour of the box changes to green, it means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

If the colour of the box changes to yellow, then the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

If the colour of the box changes to grey, it indicates that the letter is not in the word in any spot.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

