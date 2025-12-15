CDS Syllabus 2026: Download Maths GK and English Syllabus PDF

The CDS exam is scheduled for 20th April 2026. The candidates preparing for the CDS have plenty of time to start their preparation. They can start their preparation by downloading the CDS Syllabus and going through it in entirety.

CDS Syllabus 2026: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Syllabus 2026 is provided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for aspirants seeking entry into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The CDS written exam assesses the candidates through multiple-choice questions with subjects such as English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. The syllabus is a very important tool to align the preparation in a strategic manner.

CDS Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics

Candidates can check the CDS subject-wise detailed syllabus for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The syllabus for IMA, INA, and AFA includes English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics and the syllabus for OTA includes only English and General Knowledge.

CDS English Syllabus 2026

As per the official notification, the question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workman-like use of words.

CDS General Knowledge Syllabus 2026

General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study.