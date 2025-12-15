CDS Syllabus 2026: Download Maths GK and English Syllabus PDF

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 15, 2025, 16:52 IST

CDS Syllabus 2026: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination is conducted by the UPSC twice a year. The CDS 1 notification for the year 2026 has already been out and the candidates who have registered themselves must start preparing for the exam. Candidates can download the CDS Syllabus 2026 PDF from this page.

CDS 1 Syllabus 2026
CDS 1 Syllabus 2026

CDS Syllabus 2026: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Syllabus 2026 is provided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for aspirants seeking entry into the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The CDS written exam assesses the candidates through multiple-choice questions with subjects such as English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. The syllabus is a very important tool to align the preparation in a strategic manner.

Apply Here for CDS I 2026

CDS Syllabus 2026

The CDS exam is scheduled for 20th April 2026. The candidates preparing for the CDS have plenty of time to start their preparation. They can start their preparation by downloading the CDS Syllabus and going through it in entirety.

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Defence Services Examination

Selection Process

Written Test (Objective) & SSB Interview

Total Papers

IMA, INA, and AFA= 3

OTA= 2

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Total Marks (Written)

300 (100 per paper)

Negative Marking

Yes, 1/3rd mark for wrong answers

Exam Duration

2 hours per paper

CDS Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates who are aiming for CDS I 2026 must download the CDS Syllabus PDF from the link provided below.

CDS 1 Syllabus 2026

Download PDF

CDS Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics

Candidates can check the CDS subject-wise detailed syllabus for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The syllabus for IMA, INA, and AFA includes English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics and the syllabus for OTA includes only English and General Knowledge.

Check the CDS Eligibility Criteria Here

CDS English Syllabus 2026

As per the official notification, the question paper will be designed to test the candidates’ understanding of English and workman-like use of words.

CDS General Knowledge Syllabus 2026

General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific subject. The paper will also include questions on History of India and Geography of a nature which candidate should be able to answer without special study.

CDS Elementary Mathematics Syllabus 2026

The mathematics paper tests quantitative aptitude generally up to the Class 10 level. Topics include:

Topic

Sub-Topics

Arithmetic

  • Number System: Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers.

  • Fundamental operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions.

  • Unitary method, time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation.

  • Elementary Number Theory: Division algorithm. Prime and composite numbers.

  • Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11.

  • Multiples and factors.

  • Factorisation Theorem.

  • H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm.

  • Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables.

Algebra

  • Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M., Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients.

  • Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns: analytical and graphical solutions.

  • Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions.

  • Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions.

  • Set language and set notation, Rational expressions and conditional identities, Laws of indices.

Geometry

  • Lines and angles

  • Plane and plane figures,

  • Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruency of triangles, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, (ix) Loci.

Mensuration

  • Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangle and circle.

  • Areas of figures which can be split up into figures,

  • Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area and volume of spheres.

Trigonometry

  • Simple trigonometric identities.

  • Use of trigonometric tables.

  • Simple cases of heights and distances

Statistics

  • Collection and tabulation of statistical data

  • Graphical representation frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts etc.

  • Measures of central tendency.

