Optical Illusion: Can you spot a sleeping lady in the picture?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are deceptive as they trick you into seeing something that is far away from reality. Sometimes there can be two or more images in the same image, or the image is still but it appears to be moving.

While many optical illusions reveal your personality traits based on what we spot first in a given image, others reveal which side of our brain is more active.

Today's optical illusion is a little different. We bet you won't be able to see a sleeping lady in the picture unless we drop hints.

Take a look at the image below.

Can you spot a sleeping woman in the picture?

Most of you will say that there's no woman in the picture. Instead, a man is sleeping. However, that's not true.

"Who else couldn't find the sleeping lady," commented a user.

Try looking at the image once again before we reveal the answer to the above optical illusion. Can you now see the sleeping woman?

"This is one of the trickiest optical illusions I have seen," commented another.

If we add colour to this image, you will easily spot an older woman sleeping on her side, turned away from the viewers.

A third user commented, "Even after seeing her. The sleeping old man never leaves for me."

You might be interested in Optical Illusion: Which animal you see first will reveal your personality traits

Optical Illusion: This remarkable piece of art reveals a lot about you!

Optical Illusion: What do you see first reveals a lot about your romantic relationship

Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals much about your love life

What numbers do you see? Internet is split over the viral optical illusion

Optical illusion: What do you see first - a man's face or someone reading a book? Here's your most annoying personality trait