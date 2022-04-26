Optical Illusion: This remarkable piece of art reveals a lot about you!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are centuries old and today's illusion is a classic example of the same. One of the oldest optical illusions in the world is carved at Tamil Nadu's Airavatesvara temple. The remarkable piece of art from Chola Architecture is said to be 900 years old.

Take a look at one of the world's oldest optical illusion.

In the aforementioned image, a bull and an elephant can be seen sharing the same head. When the body and legs of the animal on the left are removed, the creature on the right behind looks like an elephant. But if the body and legs of the elephant are removed, what remains is a bull. The sculpture is an ancient example of ambiguous brain teasers.

Came across this marvellous optical illusion, one of many remarkable pieces of work from Chola architecture...



An elephant and a bull sharing the same head beautifully carved at Airavatesvara temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu https://t.co/2oHm5EaTD3 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 23, 2021

A Bull

If you catch sight of a bull first, you are stubborn and ferocious. You know how to stay strong and positive in times when it may seem impossible.

An Elephant

If you notice an elephant first, it signifies that you are loyal and respectful of your friends and family. You are thoughtful and considerate and treat people with kindness and respect.

