A Snow Leopard, Leopard and Cat are hiding in the images. Can you spot the hidden animals? 

Can you spot hidden animals in the picture: Posts with insane and mind-boggling content go viral on social media, and we have found more content that fits the category well.

The below images have animals camouflaged in them that left netizens questioning their eyesight. Can you spot the hidden animals?

Picture 1: Spot Leopard

Recently, a photo was shared by a Twitter user Amit Mehra that has Leopard camouflaged in it. "There is a leopard in this picture. Try to spot it. No pun intended,” tweeted Amit Mehra. Take a look at the image below.

Did you find the Leopard? If not, we are revealing it for you. Look at the bottom right and you will be able to find the Leopard camouflaged in a grassy landscape with a tree.

Picture 2: Spot Cat

A photo was posted by Twitter user Buitengebieden that has a Cat camouflaged in it. "There's a cat in this picture," tweeted Buitengebieden. Take a look at the image below.

Did you find the Cat? If not, look at the bottom right and you will find a Felin camouflaged in the windowpane.

Picture 3: Spot Snow Leopard

A photo clicked by wildlife photographer Saurabh Desai went viral on social media that has Snow Leopard camouflaged in it. He shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, 'Art of camouflage'. Take a look at the image below.

This one is extremely tough to spot. We suggest zooming the image, and you will be able to notice Snow Leopard trying to get off the cliff.