Palindrome Week: February is full of palindrome dates, 22nd of every month this year is a palindrome except for Oct & Dec, here's why

Palindrome Dates: 22 January 2022 (22/01/2022) was the first palindrome date of the year while 2 February 2022 (2/2/22) was the first palindrome of this month, prompting the people to call it Two's day. This is because all the digits when written in either US or UK format are twos.

While the first two palindromes of the year just went by, another one is today. Today's date is both a palindrome and an ambigram-- 22 February 2022 (22/02/2022). This means that it can be read the same way backwards, forward and upside down.

Palindrome dates in February 2022

February has a total of ten palindromes this year in different date formats. These are mentioned below.

February 2, 2022 (2-2-22)

February 20, 2022 (2-20-22)

February 21, 2022 (2-21-22)

February 22, 2022 (2-22-22)

February 23, 2022 (2-23-22)

February 24, 2022 (2-24-22)

February 25, 2022 (2-25-22)

February 26, 2022 (2-26-22)

February 27, 2022 (2-27-22)

February 28, 2022 (2-28-22)

Palindrome Days in the coming months in 2022

22 March 2022 (22/3/22)

22 April 2022 (22/4/22)

22 May 2022 (22/5/22)

22 June 2022 (22/6/22)

22 July 2022 (22/7/22)

22 August 2022 (22/8/22)

22 September 2022 (22/9/22)

22 November 2022 (22/11/22)

It is interesting to note that the 22nd of every month this year is a palindrome except for October and December. This is because on 22 October 2022 (22/10/22) and 22 December 2022 (22/12/22) the middle digits are different.

What is a Palindrome?

A palindrome is a sequence of numbers, words or even sentences that read the same way backwards and forward. For example reviver, madam, refer, desserts and stressed, time and emit, etc.

History of Palindromes

The word palindrome was first introduced in 1638 by Henry Peacham and the world's first known palindrome is in Latin. It reads 'Sator arepo tenet opera rotas'.

The first English-language palindrome is believed to have been created by John Taylor in 1614. The palindrome reads: Lewd did I live, & evil I did dwel.

Many people block palindromic dates on their calendars as they believe that they bring luck. So, if you are the one who believes in numbers, then mark these dates right away!

