22/02/2022: Today's date is both a palindrome and an ambigram, can be read the same way forward, backward and upside down!

Palindrome and Ambigram Today: Today's date is doubly rare as it's not just a palindrome but an ambigram as well. The rare date falls on Tuesday, prompting the people to call it 'Twosday'.



22 February 2022 is written as 22/02/2022 numerically and is, therefore, a palindrome as it can be read the same way forward and backwards. It is an ambigram as well because it is the same upside down!

If we drop the slash marks from today's date, 22022022, we will notice that it contains only two digits-- 0 and 2. The palindrome and ambigram work for the British date format (dd-mm-yyyy) but not for the US date format (mm-dd-yyyy) for the 22nd of February 2022.

The below tweet gives an example of both a palindrome and an ambigram.

Today is both a palindrome and an ambigram. Which means it can be read backwards and forwards as well as upside down. This may be my most useful tweet ever. Good day. pic.twitter.com/xSPCAXMnyc — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) December 3, 2021

According to a leading website on time, Aziz S. Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, calculated that in the mm-dd-yyyy format, palindrome days tend to occur only in the first few centuries of each millennium.

Dr. Inan was quoted by a leading website as saying, "In the mm-dd-yyyy format, the first of 36 Palindrome Days in the current millennium (January 1, 2001 to December 31, 3000) was October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) and the last such day will be September 22, 2290 (09-22-2290)."

There are 12 palindrome days in the 21st century in the mm-dd-yyyy format with the first one on October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) while the last one will be on September 2, 2090 (09-02-2090).

Taking the dd-mm-yyyy format into consideration, there are 29 palindrome days in the current century. The first one was on 10 February 2001 (10-02-2001) while the last one will fall on a leap day! 29 February 2092 (29-02-2092) will be the last palindromic day of the 21st century.

Also Read | National Vegetable of India: Does India has a national vegetable?