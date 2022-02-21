National Vegetable of India: Does India has a national vegetable?

National Vegetable of India: Every country has its own National Symbols that are intrinsic to its identity and inheritance. These symbol(s) are designed to represent all the people of the national community.

Similarly, the Republic of India also has National Symbols that infuses a sense of pride and patriotism in each of its citizens. While the design of the National Flag was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly days before Indian Independence, other symbols were designated at different points in time.

Although many websites claim that the Indian Pumpkin is the National Vegetable of India due to the fact that it grows across the length and breadth of the nation and doesn't require special soil conditions, there's no mention of a 'National Vegetable' on the Indian government’s website for citizens.

According to the National Portal of India, there are ten National Identity Elements that Indians of all demographic backgrounds are proud of. These are National Flag, National Bird, National Flower, National Tree, National Anthem, National Calendar, National Animal, State Emblem and Currency Symbol.

Thus, going by the data available on the national portal, India doesn't have a 'National Vegetable' as well as a 'National Fruit' as acclaimed by many websites.

A Right to Information (RTI) has been filed in this regard by the Jagran Josh team with the Government of India. As and when the Ministry responds, the same will be updated here.

About Pumpkin

Pumpkin is highly nutrient and is found in various colours from yellow to green or orange. It has seeds and pulp inside its thick shell.

While commonly viewed as a vegetable, scientifically, a pumpkin is a fruit as it contains seeds. It is native to North America and is popular around Halloween and Thanksgiving.

