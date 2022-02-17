Union Territories of India 2022: India has a total of 8 Union Territories having unique demography, history, culture, language and so on. The Union Territories are administered by the President who appoints an Administrator/Lieutenant Governor. However, the NCT of Delhi and Puducherry are the only Union Territories to have serving Chief Ministers.

1- Andaman and Nicobar Islands

It is the first Union Territory of India after Independence and is located at the juncture where the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea merge. The Union Territory is administered by Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi.

Capital: Port Blair Total Area: 8,249 sq km Total Districts: 3 Total Population: 4,34,192 (as of 2019)

2- Chandigarh

Chandigarh is both the Union Territory and capital of Punjab and Haryana. However, despite being the capital of two Indian states, it is governed by the central government. Banwarilal Purohit is the administrator of this region.

Capital: Chandigarh Total Area: 114 sq km Total Districts: 1 Total Population: 1,055,450 (as of 2011)

3- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

The two Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu were merged together with effect from 26 January 2020. With this merger, the new Union Territory is called Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Praful Patel is the administrator of the UT.

Capital: Daman Total Area: 603 sq km Total Districts: Total Population: 585,764 (as of 2011)

4- NCT of Delhi

From 1956 to 1992, Delhi was the Union Territory. It was redefined as the National Capital Territory of Delhi on 1 February 1992. The state has its own elected legislative assemblies and the executive councils of ministers with partially state-like functions. Arvind Kejriwal is the current Chief Minister of Delhi while Anil Baijal is the Lieutenant Governor.

Capital: Delhi Total Area: 1,484 sq km Total Districts: 11 Total Population: 16,787,941

5- Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its state status on 31 October 2019 and is now a Union Territory. The former state was bifurcated into two UTs-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Unlike Ladakh, the UT has its own Legislature. The state is administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Capital: Srinagar (summer), Jammu (winter) Total Area: 222,236 sq km Total Districts: 20 Total Population: 12,267,013 (as of 2011)

6- Ladakh

Ladakh was bifurcated on 31 October 2019 from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The region jas only two districts-- Leh and Kargil-- and is administered by Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur. The newly formed Union Territory is without Legislature.

Capital: Leh (summer), Kargil (winter) Total Area: 59,146 sq km Total Districts: 2 Total Population: 274,289 (as of 2011)

7- Lakshadweep

It is the smallest Union Territory of India and was formerly a part of Madras (present-day Chennai). It was bifurcated from the capital city of Tamil Nadu and redefined as a UT on 1 November 1956. It was initially called the Laccadive, Minicoy and Aminidivi islands until it was officially named Lakshadweep on 1 November 1973. It is administered by Praful Patel.

Capital: Kavaratti Total Area: 32.69 sq km Total Districts: 1 Total Population: 64,473

8- Puducherry

Puducherry was under French rule for 138 years became a Union Territory on 1 November 1954 when French possessions in India were de facto transferred to the Indian Union. It however became an integral part of India in 1963. Similar to the NCT of Delhi, the state has its own legislature and executive councils of ministers. N. Rangaswamy is the current Chief Minister of Delhi while Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan is the Lieutenant Governor.

Capital: Puducherry Total Area: 479 sq km Total Districts: 4 Total Population: 12,44,464 (as of 2011)

