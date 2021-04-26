Largest State in India 2021: Check the list of all states by area and population

At present, India has a total of 28 States and 8 Union Territories. In terms of area, it is the seventh-largest country in the world (3.287 million km²) and is the second-most populous country in the world after China. India is home to 17.5% population of the world and occupies 2.4% of the world's area. This article will provide you with a list of all the States and Union Territories by area and population.

Highlights:

1- Rajasthan is the largest Indian state by area followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra while Goa is the smallest Indian state.

2- Uttar Pradesh is the most populous Indian state followed by Maharashtra and Bihar while Sikkim is the least populous state in India in terms of area.

3- Ladakh is the largest Union Territory of India by area followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands while Lakshadweep is the smallest Union Territory of India in terms of area.

4- NCT of Delhi is the most populous Union Territory of India followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry while Lakshadweep is the least populous Union Territory of India.

List of States & UTs by Area and Population

S.No. States Region Area (in Km2) Population 1. Andhra Pradesh Southern 160,205 49,577,103 2. Assam Northeastern 78,438 31,205,576 3. Arunachal Pradesh Northeastern 83,743 1,383,727 4. Bihar Eastern 94,163 104,099,452 5. Chhattisgarh Central 135,191 25,545,198 6. Goa Western 3,702 1,458,545 7. Gujarat Western 196,024 60,439,692 8. Haryana Northern 44,212 25,351,462 9. Himachal Pradesh Northern 55,673 6,864,602 10. Jharkhand Eastern 79,714 32,988,134 11. Karnataka Southern 191,791 61,095,297 12. Kerala Southern 38,863 33,406,061 13. Madhya Pradesh Central 308,252 72,626,809 14. Maharashtra Western 307,713 112,374,333 15. Manipur Northeastern 22,327 2,570,390 16. Meghalaya Northeastern 22,429 2,966,889 17. Mizoram Northeastern 21,081 1,097,206 18. Nagaland Northeastern 16,579 1,978,502 19. Odisha Eastern 155,707 41,974,219 20. Punjab Northern 50,362 27,743,338 21. Rajasthan Northern 342,239 68,548,437 22. Sikkim Northeastern 7,096 610,577 23. Tamil Nadu Southern 130,058 72,147,030 24. Telangana Southern 112,077 35,003,674 25. Tripura Northeastern 10,486 3,673,917 26. Uttarakhand Northern 53,483 10,086,292 27. Uttar Pradesh Northern 240,928 199,812,341 28. West Bengal Eastern 88,752 91,276,115 S.No. Union Territories Region Area (in Km2) Population (in) 1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bay of Bengal 8,249 380,581 2. Chandigarh Northern 114 1,055,450 3. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Western 603 585,764 4. National Capital Territory of Delhi Northern 1,483 16,787,941 5. Jammu and Kashmir Northern 42,241 12,267,032 6. Lakshadweep Arabian Sea 32 64,473 7. Ladakh Northern 59,146 274,000 8. Puducherry Southern 479 1,247,953

Note: The above data is from Census 2011 as published by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India. The data will be updated as and when the next census will be held in the country.

Do You Know? The first population census in British India was conducted in the year 1872. Independent India's first census was conducted in the year 1951 and has since then been conducted every 10 years. The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducts the census in India.

