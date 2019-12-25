What is the difference between NPR and Population Census?

After the cabinet today approved an amount of Rs. 8700 crores for population census an Rs. 3900 crore for NPR (National Population Register), a lot of people are now confused and using them interchangeably. However, this practice is wrong as Census and NPR are two different concepts. Let’s have a look at these terms in detail and understand the difference between them.

What is the Population Census?

Census is the largest and only source of a variety of statistical information on different characteristics of the people of India conducted every 10 years on the basis of the Census Act enacted in 1948.

The census provides detailed and authentic information on demography, economic activity, literacy and education, housing and household amenities, urbanization, fertility and mortality, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, language, religion, migration, disability besides others.

The survey is conducted to now details about gender and literacy rate, number of towns, households and their population. Information is also collected on sources of water, energy, irrigation, method of farming, whether a house is a concrete, thatched or other details.

What is NPR (National Population Register)?

NPR is a register of the local residents of the country. A local resident, for the purposes of NPR, is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next 6 months or more.

The objective of the NPR, being carried out is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database would contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

What’s the difference between both?

For the purposes of the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more. It also includes foreigners staying in India for a period of 6 months or more.

While the decennial census is the largest single source of a variety of statistical information on different characteristics of the people of India. IT includes only Indian citizens.