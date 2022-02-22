What numbers do you see? Internet is split over the viral optical illusion

Optical illusions: Optical illusions are fun as they put our brains and eyes to the test. One cannot scroll them down without getting entertained. Agree?

Recently, a seemingly easy optical illusion has taken the internet by storm. “Do you see a number? If so, what number?” said the Twitter post by Benowine.

The optical illusion shared by the user has black and white stripes with different numbers hidden in the circle. The uneven spirals in the image created an optical illusion and made it more difficult to guess the correct sequence.

The post which has gathered over 3k likes prompted people to share the numbers they were able to see in the optical illusion. Some commented 528, while others 45283. What numbers do you see?

A user even shared a trick to find the correct sequence. All you need to do is drag down the notifications bar. This will blur your screen and will make the numbers slightly readable.

Another trick is to step away from your screen or zoom the image to see the numbers clearly.

If you are still unable to find the correct answer, we are revealing it for you. The correct answer is 3452839!

The numbers your eyes see is based on your contrast sensitivity, meaning the extent to which your eyes can differentiate between an object and its background.

“Sometimes, our brain gets confused by what the eyes are trying to tell it,” the Queensland Brain Institute in a blog post.

While a lot of scientists have been trying to understand how optical illusions work but no one is sure about how our brain and eyes collaborate to create these illusions.

