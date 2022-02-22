Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen: Meet Indian Chess GM who defeated the undisputed emperor of the game

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Indian Chess GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has defeated World No.1, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on February 21. Hours before beating Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa outplayed Armenian GM Levon Aronian.
Created On: Feb 22, 2022 23:11 IST
Modified On: Feb 22, 2022 23:38 IST
Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen Game: Indian Chess GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has defeated World No.1, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on February 21. Since then, the internet is flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes. 

“Beating him once is my biggest dream,” said Praggnanandhaa who while playing black managed to defeat World No. 1 in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation. With his historic win, the Indian GM is on the 12th spot with eight points.

"He (Carlsen) has a solution for even the most complicated problem,” explained Praggnanandhaa. But on February 21, even the bonafide GOAT, the marketing face of the game fell short of the solution. 

The feat achieved by 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa is special as he is only the third Indian to defeat the reigning world champion after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna.

"Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess," tweeted Viswanathan Anand, five-time world chess champion, and the greatest Chess player that India has produced. 

"What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!" tweeted Sachin Tendulkar who is hailed as the God of Cricket. 

Hours before beating Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa outplayed Armenian GM Levon Aronian.

At 10, the Indian chess prodigy became the youngest international master in history in 2016. 

How did Chess become Praggnanandhaa's hobby?

Praggnanandhaa took the sport at 3, an age when most kids are classified as toddlers. He acquired the hobby from his sister who was introduced to the game by her parents. "We had introduced Vaishali to chess so as to cut down on her TV viewing habits as a child. As it happened, the two children liked the game and decided to pursue it," Praggnanandhaa's polio-afflict father Rameshbabu recalled. Their mother, Nagalakshmi, accompanies the two at chess tournaments. 

"We are happy the two were able to make it big in the sport. More importantly, we are delighted that they are enjoying themselves by playing the sport," he added. Praggnanandhaa's 19-year-old Vaishali is a Woman GM. Her interest in the game intensified after she won a tournament. 

About Airthings Masters

Airthings Masters is an online rapid chess tournament having a 16-player format. For each win, the player gets three points and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. In total, there are 7 preliminary rounds following which the top 8 players advance to the knockout stage.

