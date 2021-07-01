Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest ever Grandmaster in Chess: All you need to know

Indian-American prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest ever Grandmaster in history on June 30, at 12 years, four months and 25 days.

Congratulations to 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra for setting the new world record! @ChessMishra becomes the youngest grandmaster in history, earning his final norm at the tender age of 12 years, 4 months and 25 days.https://t.co/gZ8AfFEchy



📷: Mishra in 2019, by D. Llada pic.twitter.com/WJ3eEyZq91 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) June 30, 2021

"On Wednesday, Mishra won the biggest game of his short but sweet career so far. He defeated the 15-year-old Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca with the black pieces, securing a performance rating higher than 2600 over nine rounds," as per an official release on Chess.com.

On 30 June 2021, he earned his third and final norm at the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament held in Budapest, Hungary, defeating Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca. He had already crossed the 2500 Elo rating barrier in Budapest to become a Grandmaster from the International master.

The record was previously held by Sergey Karjakin for 19 years, who won the youngest Grandmaster title in 2002 at 12 years and seven months.

He became the youngest master in the history of the United States at nine years and two months. He became the youngest International Master ever at 10 years, nine months, and three days, breaking the record previously held by GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa by 17 days.

Abhimanyu's short-term goal

He reached the Hungarian capital along with his father Hemant a few months ago on a one-way ticket to complete the Grandmaster title.

Abhimanyu Mishra spent several months in Hungary's Budapest, playing back-to-back tournaments, chasing the title and the record. He scored his first GM norm at the April Vezerkepzo tournament and second at the May 2021 First Saturday tournament, both round-robins of 10 players specially set up for scoring norms.

Viswanathan Anand Grandmaster: Biography, Early Life, Education, Awards and Achievements