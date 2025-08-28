List of Top 10 AI Companies in the World [Updated 2025]

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, enhancing productivity, and it is helping tools specially for software developers, Space filed and others also it is helping.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now helping in generating advanced language models to power automation, and AI also plays an important role in cloud computing and cloud platforms..

According to Forbes, OpenAI is the top AI company in the world in 2025, which is funding about $63.92, and other AI companies like Databricks, Anthropic, and Elon Musk’s xAI have also come in the top 10 AI companies in the world.

So, in this article, let’s dive into this article and explore the list of the Top 10 AI companies in the World in 2025.

Top 10 AI companies in the world